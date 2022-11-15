Read full article on original website
Related
Officials are searching for a missing Missouri paraglider
Officials are searching a section of the Missouri River for a paraglider who has been missing for over a week.
Train Ride at Missouri’s Silver Dollar City Flipped Injuring 7
When you think of train derailments, you normally don't think of amusement parks. Sadly, that was the case at Silver Dollar City in Missouri as its train ride flipped over injuring at least 7 people on Wednesday. Gary Eldridge and his wife were on the only train car that did...
In Missouri Is It Legal To Warm Your Car If You Aren’t In It?
Yesterday was the first day this fall/winter that I had to turn the defroster on, in my vehicle. We know that eventually winter will be here and we will have to deal with it. Where I live, I am at the mercy of the elements. No garage for me, so...
Want An Ultimate Fall Getaway? Try These 10 Cozy Missouri Cabins
You still have some time for a fall getaway, or maybe throw caution to the wind and plan a winter one. Have you ever wanted to own or rent a cabin in the woods? Someplace where you can go for a little isolation? Missouri State Parks have you covered. Here are 10 cozy cabins for you to check out.
Missouri environmentalists celebrate dismissal of Eleven Point River lawsuit
The Missouri chapter for the Sierra Club was encouraged by this latest update regarding the Eleven Point State Park. In the coming months and years, there will be chances for the public to get involved and have their voices heard on what may go into the state park. An effort...
Small Portion of North Park Closed Tuesday
The City of Sedalia will be closing North Park Avenue, just north of its intersection with West Main Street, beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 to repair a manhole in the roadway. The work will be completed in the area just north of West...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
Sedalia, MO
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0