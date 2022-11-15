ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Portion of North Park Closed Tuesday

The City of Sedalia will be closing North Park Avenue, just north of its intersection with West Main Street, beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 to repair a manhole in the roadway. The work will be completed in the area just north of West...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri.

