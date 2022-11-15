Read full article on original website
Harris County District Attorney asks Texas Rangers to assist midterm elections investigation
Election workers process ballots at NRG Arena on Nov. 8, 2022. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Editor's note: This article has been updated to include the district attorney's office's citation of Sec. 273.001 of the Texas Election Code. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has requested assistance from the Texas Rangers to...
Harris County district attorney launches investigation into reported election issues
"Free and fair elections are the bedrock of our democracy," Kim Ogg said. She called on the Texas Rangers to assist with the investigation.
Dr. Suleman Lalani, among first Muslims elected to Texas Legislature, pledges to serve all Fort Bend County constituents
On Oct. 27, a few days after the start of early voting for the midterm election, Dr. Suleman Lalani took to social media to share a message sent by someone campaigning for his opponent. Lalani made a Twitter post with a screenshot of the message, which included links to two...
10 homeless encampments within the city located by Tomball Police, chief says in presentation
In a town with no homeless shelters, a Tomball officials says it is hard to provide resources.
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locations
AUSTIN (Covering Katy News) - Harris County voters in Katy and numerous other locations had trouble casting ballots on Tuesday, and now Governor Abbott is calling for an investigation.
Late openings, lack of paper and bad communication, Harris County leaders hear about election issues
Harris County leaders still don't know the extent of what went wrong during Election Day, although they're making suggestions on improving future polls.
Insufficient paper ballots in GOP precincts among allegations against Harris County, Abbott says
The Republican Texas leader, who won a third term last week, pointed at widespread problems, including voters being confused and delays through various issues.
Vote on street improvements near Texas Southern University delayed amid concerns about loss of car lanes
An item before the Houston City Council to fund street improvements near Texas Southern University was tagged Nov. 16 after the council member representing the area expressed concerns about the project's removal of car lanes to add bike lanes. (Courtesy Facebook) An item before the Houston City Council to fund...
Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum seeks resources, still assessing midterm elections
Clifford Tatum speaks at Harris County Commissioners Court on Nov. 15. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum addressed the Harris County Commissioners Court during the Nov. 15 meeting to discuss Election Day issues, calling for a “revamped” communications system and additional resources. The Nov. 8 election was Tatum's first in this role.
Windsong Intermediate in Friendswood ISD passes state random intruder detection audit
Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the audits at schools across the state to ensure the security of educational facilities. (Courtesy Pexels) Windsong Intermediate School passed Friendswood ISD’s second random intruder detection audit conducted by the state. JT Patton, the district’s executive director of safety and operations, updated the FISD board...
Robert Soliz acquitted of murder in fatal shooting of off-duty Houston PD Sgt. Sean Rios
A man who fatally shot an off-duty Houston police officer during an apparent incident of road rage was acquitted of murder this week by a Harris County jury. Robert Soliz, 26, was found not guilty in the Nov. 9, 2020 shooting death of Sean Rios, a 47-year-old sergeant for the Houston Police Department who at the time was on his way to a shift at Bush Intercontinental Airport but not in uniform and not in a patrol vehicle.
HISD student arrested after ongoing conflict between Hispanic & Afghan classmates at Wisdom HS
An Afghan student was brutally attacked nearly two miles from Wisdom High School. HISD cops believe this was a hate crime after an ongoing "conflict" with Hispanic classmates.
Silicon Valley Censoring Harris County Elections Shenanigans
Today on Kenny Webster's daily afternoon radio show. Today's show includes Michael Quinn Sullivan (Texas Scorecard) and Holly Hansen (The Texan dot News) covering the latest from Austin, Harris County, and a lot more. Plus, is Disney destroying itself with wokeness?
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individual
Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Harris County Sherriff’s Office 2211-02274. NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/97291. Recovery Location: 14400 block of Ella Blvd., Houston, TX, 77014. Demographic Description:. Sex: Male. Height: Est. 5’9”. Weight: Est. 144lbs. Age: Adult. Race: Unknown. ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:. The decedent was found in a burning vehicle. They...
BREAKING: Gov. Abbott Calls on Texas Rangers to Investigate Voting Problems in Harris County
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today called for an investigation into the widespread problems with Harris County's elections last Tuesday. Voters in Harris County were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, staffing problems, and more. "I'm calling on the Secretary of State, the Attorney General's Office, and the Texas Rangers to initiate investigations into allegations of improprieties in the way that the 2022 elections were conducted in Harris County," said Governor Abbott. "The allegations of election improprieties in…
Montgomery County: Alight Solutions in The Woodlands must pay $290K in tax abatement default
Montgomery County Tax Assessor-Collector Tammy McRae presented information about the tax abatement Nov. 15. (Screenshot via Montgomery County) Montgomery County Commissioners Court on Nov. 15 found Alight Solutions, a human resources company with offices in The Woodlands, to be in default of a tax abatement agreement with the county and ordered the company to pay nearly $290,000.
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into election problems; Harris County GOP files lawsuit against county and Elections Administrator
HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he has called for an investigation into the widespread election problems in Harris County on Nov. 8. In a release, Abbott stated that the county experienced delays, missing keys, insufficient paper ballots, staffing problems, and more. “I’m calling on the Secretary of...
Texas man who impregnated 12-year-old child sentenced to life
BRYAN, Texas (TCD) -- A 79-year-old man who impregnated a 12-year-old child nearly three decades ago was recently sentenced to life in prison. In 1995, Robert Crawford impregnated a 12-year-old girl and brought the child to an abortion clinic upon learning about the pregnancy, the Grimes County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. The pregnancy was reportedly terminated, and the crime was not reported at the time.
Report shows high rates of subsidence in Katy, city continues to sink two centimeters every year
The results show the Katy area has some of the most significant land displacement of all surrounding suburbs, sinking roughly 2 centimeters per year. (Designed by La'Toya Smith) A University of Houston geological study released in August tracked land deformation in Houston’s growing suburbs from 2016-21. The results show the...
HCSO: Parents of 7-year-old Spring boy found dead in washing machine arrested
SPRING, Texas — The adoptive parents of a 7-year-old boy who was found dead in a washing machine in their Spring home have been arrested, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Jermaine Thomas, 42, and Tiffany Thomas, 35, were arrested after the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences...
