Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Are Going Wild Over Latest Rumor

Although the Los Angeles Lakers were able to get a much-needed win on Sunday, all fans would agree that the team has a long way to go before it’s really and truly competitive. Most people have come to the conclusion that this team won’t get better unless some new...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

2 Players The Lakers Need To Trade Immediately

A 3-10 start was not what the Los Angeles Lakers were hoping for before this season. They have the third-worst record in the league and the fourth-worst average point differential. LeBron James has missed three games with a groin injury while his efficiency numbers are down across the board from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Cavaliers Are Losing A Major Star On Thursday

Things aren’t going as well as they could be for the Cleveland Cavaliers right now. Yes, the team is currently the fourth team in the Eastern Conference, which is quite admirable and impressive. There is also no doubt that they are one of the most exciting and promising young...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

College basketball coaches give honest Bronny James assessment

Bronny James is one of the best young high school basketball players in the country. Between his own accomplishments and his father being in some people’s eyes the best NBA player of all time, Bronny's skillset has been scrutinized ad nauseam at this point. By now, the consensus seems...
KANSAS STATE
Yardbarker

Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Offers Update On Robert Williams

The Boston Celtics are showing no signs of an NBA Finals hangover this season, as the team is off to a fantastic start in the 2022-23 campaign. To make their strong start even more impressive, they’ve done it without the services of key big man Robert Williams. Williams underwent...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Former Atlanta Hawks Player Reveals That He Is Gay

We live in a society these days that is a lot more accepting of homosexual individuals but there is one walk of life where people are still incredibly hesitant in coming out as homosexual and that is men's professional sports. We almost never have any athlete at the top level admit it, for the fear of backlash and also because it can get uncomfortable in the locker room.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Nets had players-only meeting about Ben Simmons

The Nets met after a 125-116 loss to the Indiana Pacers dropped them to 1-5. Simmons actually had his best statistical game of the season, a nine-point, nine-assist, eight-rebound effort, but the team's "level of exasperation toward Simmons bubbled to the surface" after the loss, according The Athletic. After the meeting, Simmons missed the Nets' next two games.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Draymond Green singles out notable teammate as a bad defender

The Warriors have struggled to a 6-9 start. Maybe that's because the team's relationships are struggling. Golden State is winless on the road and 27th in the league in defense. According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, both Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr think the team is lacking togetherness. Kerr said the Warriors lack a "commitment to the group." For a team that usually has excellent communication and connectivity on defense, it's a marked change this year. And some of the disconnection is evident in what Draymond Green said about the team's good defenders.
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley makes bold prediction about Texas A&M HC job

Charles Barkley drew attention on Thursday after making a bold prediction regarding a college football coaching job. Barkley joined “The Next Round” for an interview on Thursday. The NBA commentator was talking about the college football world and made a bold prediction. Barkley said that there will be a big firing ahead in the SEC. He also said that school would go after Deion Sanders to fill the role.
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears Sign Former First-Round Defensive End

The Chicago Bears added help to their defensive line. The Chicago Bears need help on the defensive line. The unit has been subpar this season. According to Pro Football Focus, the Bears are graded dead last in the league in defensive pass rushing. The Bears added depth to the unit on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Blue Jays trade All-Star outfielder to Mariners

Hernandez played in 131 games for Toronto last season. He hit .267 with 25 home runs, 77 RBI and an OPS of .807. The 30-year-old was named an All-Star for the first time in 2021, when he posted career highs almost across the board with a .296 average, 32 homers and 116 RBI in 143 games.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Eastern Conference team interested in acquiring Duncan Robinson?

A rival team may be doing the Miami Heat a kindness worthy of sainthood. An unnamed Eastern Conference executive told Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney this week that Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson could be a trade target for the Chicago Bulls. The executive says that a volume three-point shooter like Robinson might help solve the 6-8 Bulls’ woes this season.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Braves to be next MLB team put up for sale?

The Atlanta Braves are a calendar year removed from winning the World Series. They have a new ballpark in a suburb of Atlanta and a ton of young players the organization has locked up on long-term deals in recent years. Despite falling short of expectations in the 2022 MLB Playoffs,...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Saints reveal why Cameron Jordan's incredible ironman streak will come to an end

The Saints (3-7) are mired in their worst start since 2005 when the team was dislocated due to Hurricane Katrina and finished 3-13. The team drafted second in 2006, choosing USC's Reggie Bush. He, along with free-agent signee Drew Brees and a new head coach by the name of Sean Payton, ushered in the golden era of Saints football, which included the only Super Bowl in franchise history (2009).
NEW ORLEANS, LA

