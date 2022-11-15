Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
13 Exciting Concerts to Enjoy the Sounds of the Holiday Season in Northeast OhioTMannCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
Related
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Are Going Wild Over Latest Rumor
Although the Los Angeles Lakers were able to get a much-needed win on Sunday, all fans would agree that the team has a long way to go before it’s really and truly competitive. Most people have come to the conclusion that this team won’t get better unless some new...
Yardbarker
2 Players The Lakers Need To Trade Immediately
A 3-10 start was not what the Los Angeles Lakers were hoping for before this season. They have the third-worst record in the league and the fourth-worst average point differential. LeBron James has missed three games with a groin injury while his efficiency numbers are down across the board from...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Arrived In Style At The Scottie Pippen's Party In 1996 In Toronto
During the 1990s, there was no NBA team more popular than the Chicago Bulls. Evidently, there was no player who could match the popularity of Michael Jordan as well. After all, MJ led the Bulls to six NBA Championships during the 1990s. While Jordan was the cornerstone superstar and the...
Yardbarker
The Cavaliers Are Losing A Major Star On Thursday
Things aren’t going as well as they could be for the Cleveland Cavaliers right now. Yes, the team is currently the fourth team in the Eastern Conference, which is quite admirable and impressive. There is also no doubt that they are one of the most exciting and promising young...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Suggests Monster Blockbuster Trade That Would Send Kevin Durant To The Denver Nuggets
At 6-9 on the year so far, it's fair to say this season has been a little underwhelming for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. It was just a few months ago that they got swept in the first round of the playoffs, and now they are fighting to stay out of the lottery in the East.
Yardbarker
College basketball coaches give honest Bronny James assessment
Bronny James is one of the best young high school basketball players in the country. Between his own accomplishments and his father being in some people’s eyes the best NBA player of all time, Bronny's skillset has been scrutinized ad nauseam at this point. By now, the consensus seems...
Yardbarker
Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Offers Update On Robert Williams
The Boston Celtics are showing no signs of an NBA Finals hangover this season, as the team is off to a fantastic start in the 2022-23 campaign. To make their strong start even more impressive, they’ve done it without the services of key big man Robert Williams. Williams underwent...
Yardbarker
Former Atlanta Hawks Player Reveals That He Is Gay
We live in a society these days that is a lot more accepting of homosexual individuals but there is one walk of life where people are still incredibly hesitant in coming out as homosexual and that is men's professional sports. We almost never have any athlete at the top level admit it, for the fear of backlash and also because it can get uncomfortable in the locker room.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Blast Kevin Durant After His Latest Comment About His Team: "You Need 3 Hall Of Famers To Win
Kevin Durant's comment on the Brooklyn Nets starting lineup wasn't well received by NBA fans on social media. The Nets forward garnered ample flak after he shared his thoughts about the starters in a candid interview with Bleacher Report. While Durant did speak on a string of topics, the fans...
Yardbarker
Nets had players-only meeting about Ben Simmons
The Nets met after a 125-116 loss to the Indiana Pacers dropped them to 1-5. Simmons actually had his best statistical game of the season, a nine-point, nine-assist, eight-rebound effort, but the team's "level of exasperation toward Simmons bubbled to the surface" after the loss, according The Athletic. After the meeting, Simmons missed the Nets' next two games.
Yardbarker
Draymond Green singles out notable teammate as a bad defender
The Warriors have struggled to a 6-9 start. Maybe that's because the team's relationships are struggling. Golden State is winless on the road and 27th in the league in defense. According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, both Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr think the team is lacking togetherness. Kerr said the Warriors lack a "commitment to the group." For a team that usually has excellent communication and connectivity on defense, it's a marked change this year. And some of the disconnection is evident in what Draymond Green said about the team's good defenders.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley makes bold prediction about Texas A&M HC job
Charles Barkley drew attention on Thursday after making a bold prediction regarding a college football coaching job. Barkley joined “The Next Round” for an interview on Thursday. The NBA commentator was talking about the college football world and made a bold prediction. Barkley said that there will be a big firing ahead in the SEC. He also said that school would go after Deion Sanders to fill the role.
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Savagely Trolls Ben Simmons: “Choking Out Karl-Anthony Towns Is The Hardest He’s Worked In 3 Years”
Ben Simmons has remained a hot topic around the NBA, and as the days go by, the point guard earns more criticism. His first month as an active player for the Brooklyn Nets hasn't gone as smoothly as he would have liked, creating some issues for the team, which isn't going through a good moment right now.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Sign Former First-Round Defensive End
The Chicago Bears added help to their defensive line. The Chicago Bears need help on the defensive line. The unit has been subpar this season. According to Pro Football Focus, the Bears are graded dead last in the league in defensive pass rushing. The Bears added depth to the unit on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
"One of the most hurt moments in my career"- Giannis Antetokounmpo admits he is still salty about Milwaukee Bucks' loss in the 2019 ECF
There is no one better in the NBA today than Giannis Antetokounmpo. He has proven himself to be a champion and a dominant force. But it was only a few years ago, that Giannis was considered a great player but not someone who could lead a team to a championship.
Yardbarker
Blue Jays trade All-Star outfielder to Mariners
Hernandez played in 131 games for Toronto last season. He hit .267 with 25 home runs, 77 RBI and an OPS of .807. The 30-year-old was named an All-Star for the first time in 2021, when he posted career highs almost across the board with a .296 average, 32 homers and 116 RBI in 143 games.
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Posts A Message On His Instagram After The Nets' Close Win Against The Trail Blazers
Since joining the Brooklyn Nets, Ben Simmons' career has been going downward. Last season, he couldn't play even a single game for the Nets due to recovering from his injuries. Many people claimed that Simmons faked his injuries, but he clapped back at those people recently. Either way, Simmons didn't...
Yardbarker
Eastern Conference team interested in acquiring Duncan Robinson?
A rival team may be doing the Miami Heat a kindness worthy of sainthood. An unnamed Eastern Conference executive told Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney this week that Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson could be a trade target for the Chicago Bulls. The executive says that a volume three-point shooter like Robinson might help solve the 6-8 Bulls’ woes this season.
Yardbarker
Braves to be next MLB team put up for sale?
The Atlanta Braves are a calendar year removed from winning the World Series. They have a new ballpark in a suburb of Atlanta and a ton of young players the organization has locked up on long-term deals in recent years. Despite falling short of expectations in the 2022 MLB Playoffs,...
Yardbarker
Saints reveal why Cameron Jordan's incredible ironman streak will come to an end
The Saints (3-7) are mired in their worst start since 2005 when the team was dislocated due to Hurricane Katrina and finished 3-13. The team drafted second in 2006, choosing USC's Reggie Bush. He, along with free-agent signee Drew Brees and a new head coach by the name of Sean Payton, ushered in the golden era of Saints football, which included the only Super Bowl in franchise history (2009).
Comments / 0