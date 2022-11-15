Read full article on original website
Amazon driver dead after dogs viciously attacked him outside Missouri home: police
Police in Missouri are investigating after an Amazon delivery driver was found dead, likely by an animal attack.Ray County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to a home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri on Monday after neighbors reported that an Amazon delivery truck had been parked outside the home for several hours.When deputies arrived, they found the truck’s driver dead in the home’s front yard.Fox4 reports that sheriff’s deputies said that the driver had injuries consistent with those one might suffer during an animal attack, and noted that two reportedly aggressive dogs were in the area when they arrived.“Due to the...
Officials are searching for a missing Missouri paraglider
Officials are searching a section of the Missouri River for a paraglider who has been missing for over a week.
Missouri environmentalists celebrate dismissal of Eleven Point River lawsuit
The Missouri chapter for the Sierra Club was encouraged by this latest update regarding the Eleven Point State Park. In the coming months and years, there will be chances for the public to get involved and have their voices heard on what may go into the state park. An effort...
