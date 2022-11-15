ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Amazon driver dead after dogs viciously attacked him outside Missouri home: police

Police in Missouri are investigating after an Amazon delivery driver was found dead, likely by an animal attack.Ray County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to a home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri on Monday after neighbors reported that an Amazon delivery truck had been parked outside the home for several hours.When deputies arrived, they found the truck’s driver dead in the home’s front yard.Fox4 reports that sheriff’s deputies said that the driver had injuries consistent with those one might suffer during an animal attack, and noted that two reportedly aggressive dogs were in the area when they arrived.“Due to the...
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
Sedalia, MO
