Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The event that brings the whole commercial fishing community togetherDoug StewartSeattle, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Related
The Suburban Times
The American Scene – Lakewood Libraries, A Way Forward
LIBRARIES FOR LAKEWOOD – There are two: “Tenzler replacement and Tillicum rehab”. The joint City/PCLS Citizens Advisory Committee will present (or has presented) recommendations to community and Lakewood City Council, Thursday, November 17. TENZLER – As a practical matter, choices and priorities reviewed will appear limited to...
roadtirement.com
Return to the Oxford Saloon in Snohomish
Sher and I first patronized the Oxford Saloon in Snohomish, Washington in the fall of 2014. We had driven from Indiana in our new RV to the Seattle area as our daughter and son-n-law were expecting their first child. Being the dotting grandparents we are, we had to be there for that blessed family event!
secretseattle.co
The 12 Best Places To See Holiday Light Displays In Seattle This Winter
Nothing gets us in the holiday mood quite like a festive light display. Whether you’re excited to celebrate Christmas or Hanukkah or simply trying to ward off the long dark nights of a PNW winter, you’ll love these holiday light displays in Seattle. The best part is that many of them are free!
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Elks presents: Elvis (Danny Vernon) Caring for Kids Christmas
Submitted by Susan Berven, Lakewood Elks #2388. The Lakewood Elks #2388 proudly presents Danny Vernon as ELVIS “An Elvis Inspirational Christmas” benefitting “Caring for Kids”. December 15, Doors Open 6-9 pm, Showtime 7-9 pm. TICKETS $30 per person, includes one appetizer per table & one cocktail or beer per person.
The Suburban Times
Free Fall Quarter Concerts at Tacoma Community College
Tacoma Community College announcement. Everyone is welcome to attend Tacoma Community College music department’s fall quarter concerts. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Building 2 Theater. Admission is free; donations support TCC music programs. TCC Orchestra Concert: Nov. 18, conducted by Dr. John Falskow. TCC Choirs Concert: Nov....
The Suburban Times
Steilacoom Community Christmas Sing and Play Along
Submitted by Nancy Henderson. After a 3-year hiatus due to COVID restrictions, the Steilacoom Community Christmas Sing and Play Along event is back!. Mark your calendars for Sunday December 11, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at Steilacoom’s Town Hall to attend a free community concert, or better yet, take part in it.
The Suburban Times
Puyallup wraps third signal cabinet
City of Puyallup social media post. The third new signal cabinet artwork is by Roman Rae Howry, a Puyallup High School student with a talent for bright color palettes. This artwork was installed at the southeast corner of Meridian and 2nd St NE along River Road. FMI mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
The Suburban Times
Alan L. Hart: Transgender Doctor in the 1930s
Tacoma Historical Society announcement. In honor of Transgender Awareness Week, please join us at the THS Museum, 406 Tacoma Avenue South, for a talk by THS Curator Elizabeth Korsmo, “Dr. Alan L. Hart: Transgender Doctor in the 1930’s.”. Learn about the life and works of Dr. Hart, transgender...
425magazine.com
A New Chapter For Molbak’s Garden + Home
Molbak’s Garden + Home in Woodinville has set deep roots within its community. In 1956, Egon and Laina Molbak planted a seed that took root and grew into the successful Molbak’s Garden + Home. Molbak’s is known for its wide selection of plants and gifts, its relaxing café, and the important role it plays in local seasonal traditions. More than six decades later, its dream is in full bloom and ready for a new chapter.
shorelineareanews.com
Cougar in Lake Forest Park
Lake Forest Park residents are used to wild creatures in deeply wooded backyards, but this one was clearly out of the ordinary, so Janne Kaje grabbed his phone for a photo. Based on the reference objects in the photo, he estimates it was about 4-5 feet long head to tail.
KING-5
The small Seattle store that's making a big difference - 2022's Best
SEATTLE — Assistance League of Seattle Thrift Store is the winner of Best Thrifting in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. The prices are thrifty but the merchandise is nifty at Assistance League of Seattle's thrift store. The all-volunteer staff provides carefully curated women's and men's fashions, household...
seattlemet.com
The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington
The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
Yakima Herald Republic
Elephant at center of Seattle zoo fight euthanized by Oklahoma zoo
Bamboo, an elephant that was once at the center of controversy between animal welfare activists and Woodland Park Zoo, has died. The 56-year-old Asian elephant was euthanized Tuesday at the Oklahoma City Zoo after she displayed mobility and age-related issues, according to the zoo. Bamboo and another elephant, Chai, were...
The Suburban Times
LeMay – America’s Car Museum Presents: Reclaimed Rust with Special Guest Rick Dore, Nov. 19
Submitted by America’s Automotive Trust. What: LeMay – America’s Car Museum’s Reclaimed Rust: The James Hetfield Exhibit event. Joining as a special guest for this event is legendary automotive customs builder Rick Dore. This is a unique opportunity to hear from Rick as he shares some of his first-hand, behind the scenes experience on how he worked with James Hetfield, frontman of Metallica, to make the one of a kind hot rods in the Reclaimed Rust exhibit come to life. Rick’s presentation to the general public and museum guests will begin at 9am, however we are opening the doors early for a media-only preview before the event begins to get exclusive access to Rick for interviews.
cougarchronicle.org
Kitsap County “Holiday Gift and Food Fair” Returns
The month of November is full of anticipation for the coming holiday season. Festivities and events surrounding winter holidays begin to take place. One upcoming themed event is the Kitsap County Holiday Gift and Food Fair. Every year, the Holiday Gift and Food Fair gives hundreds of local Kitsap crafters...
The Suburban Times
Cascade, Tacoma Narrows credit unions merge
Submitted by Cascade Federal Credit Union. On October 31, the members of the Tacoma Narrows Federal Credit Union voted to merge with Cascade Federal Credit Union. The merger went into effect on November 1. Accounts and systems will convert on December 1, giving the 800 former Tacoma Narrows FCU members access to all of Cascade FCU‘s products, services and branches.
Bravo! 17 Must-See Holiday Shows for Families
Take a break from the holiday rush when you sit down to one of these magical shows in Seattle that were made for families. The winter holiday season is always a busy time for families. Between school events and days off, parties with friends and family, and experiencing all the city has to offer during the season, it’s a wonder there’s time left to do anything else. There’s one surefire way to slow the pace and take a much-needed break with the fam—head out to see one of our favorite shows in Seattle that will put you in the holiday spirit. From classic Christmas productions like The Nutcracker and A Christmas Carol to new shows you’ve never seen and those you can’t wait to see, these Seattle shows have a little something for everyone. So, get out your calendars and starting checking dates, because these productions are here to spread holiday cheer.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Areas 10, 11 Opening For Winter Crabbing
Recreational crab fishing will open beginning Nov. 15 in marine areas 10 (Seattle/Bremerton) and 11 (Tacoma-Vashon Island), the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced today. The openings were approved based on harvest estimated using catch record cards from the summer season and expected catch during the winter season....
capitolhillseattle.com
Set to be replaced by affordable development and with a complicated history of women’s health, Broadway’s Wilshire Building considered for landmarks protections
The Seattle Landmarks Board is slated Wednesday to decide if the 119-year-old gabled parapets and semicircular bay windows of Broadway’s Wilshire Building are worthy of consideration for protections that could complicate a seven-story affordable apartment project planned to replace it. The board will take up the nomination of the...
seattlemet.com
The Fighting Forts of Puget Sound
If you were to invade Seattle, how would you do it? Until airplanes were a thing, enemies would have sailed right through the Strait of Juan de Fuca and then headed through Puget Sound. That's why military installations were erected there, today transformed into three historical parks that serve as scenic playgrounds steeped in history, nature, and arts, plus a dose of spookiness.
Comments / 0