Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Are Going Wild Over Latest Rumor
Although the Los Angeles Lakers were able to get a much-needed win on Sunday, all fans would agree that the team has a long way to go before it’s really and truly competitive. Most people have come to the conclusion that this team won’t get better unless some new...
Scottie Pippen Absolutely Wasted $4.3 Million On A Private Jet That Couldn't Even Fly
Scottie Pippen once spent $4.3 million on a private jet that didn't even work.
Yardbarker
2 Players The Lakers Need To Trade Immediately
A 3-10 start was not what the Los Angeles Lakers were hoping for before this season. They have the third-worst record in the league and the fourth-worst average point differential. LeBron James has missed three games with a groin injury while his efficiency numbers are down across the board from...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Arrived In Style At The Scottie Pippen's Party In 1996 In Toronto
During the 1990s, there was no NBA team more popular than the Chicago Bulls. Evidently, there was no player who could match the popularity of Michael Jordan as well. After all, MJ led the Bulls to six NBA Championships during the 1990s. While Jordan was the cornerstone superstar and the...
Former Atlanta Hawks Player Reveals That He Is Gay
Melbourne United's Isaac Humphries, who played for the Atlanta Hawks in 2019, announced that he is gay.
NBA Star Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Being a Dad of Three: 'Blessed and So Grateful'
Russell and Nina Westbrook share son Noah, 5, and twin daughters Jordyn and Skye, 3 Russell Westbrook is reflecting on life as a father of three. Speaking on a panel at the 5th Annual Black Love Summit on Saturday, the 34-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star said that he's "most proud" of the bond he has with his kids. "I would probably say being a father, I've been blessed and so grateful," said Westbrook, noting the best part of his day is the "6:00 a.m. wake-up with my kids." "That to...
Doc Rivers Says His Daughter Tried To Stop Him From Trading Seth Curry To The Nets
Doc Rivers gets real on what it was like trading his family.
Clippers gearing up to steal yet another much-valued Lakers target
The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have been very interesting the last three or so years. While the Clippers have absolutely dominated the head-to-head matchup in this new era of the LA rivalry, the Lakers are the team that has a championship to show for it. Many assumed...
Ja Morant Responds To Charles Barkley's Criticism: "Kneepads"
Ja Morant has responded to Charles Barkley claiming that Morant doesn't make his teammates better.
Jae Crowder dropping big hint about his future with cryptic post?
Jae Crowder may be breaking off a little preview of what is soon to come. The disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward went viral this week for a cryptic post to his Instagram Story. Crowder posted a single clock emoji with no caption. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein then tweeted in the...
Charles Barkley Doesn't Want To Leave His $50 Million Fortune To His Family
Charles Barkley revealed a hilarious reason why he won't leave his $50 million fortune to his family.
Sporting News
Charles Barkley slams Nets, says franchise featuring Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, has 'wasted four years'
Charles Barkley is rarely one to mince his words and today his target was the Brooklyn Nets. Discussing their fortunes on Inside the NBA, Barkley slammed the Nets, saying they "ain't even close" to winning a championship and that their title window is "almost over." "This team's been together for...
“Getting him to practice was like pulling teeth” — Byron Scott reveals the worst player he had to coach
Seems like Allen Iverson isn't the only player who wasn't enthusiastic about practice.
Yardbarker
The Cavaliers Are Losing A Major Star On Thursday
Things aren’t going as well as they could be for the Cleveland Cavaliers right now. Yes, the team is currently the fourth team in the Eastern Conference, which is quite admirable and impressive. There is also no doubt that they are one of the most exciting and promising young...
Memphis Grizzlies players shoot down Charles Barkley’s comments about Ja Morant
NBA Hall of Famer and TNT studio analyst Charles Barkley made headlines ahead of Tuesday’s Memphis Grizzlies game against the New Orleans Pelicans when he said Ja Morant has to learn to make his teammates better. "The next evolution for Ja is he's got to make players around him...
Lakers Rumors: Who Is L.A. Waiting For?
Will the Lakers look to make a big change in a future Russell Westbrook trade?
Yardbarker
Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Offers Update On Robert Williams
The Boston Celtics are showing no signs of an NBA Finals hangover this season, as the team is off to a fantastic start in the 2022-23 campaign. To make their strong start even more impressive, they’ve done it without the services of key big man Robert Williams. Williams underwent...
"One of the most hurt moments in my career"- Giannis Antetokounmpo admits he is still salty about Milwaukee Bucks' loss in the 2019 ECF
The Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo were knocked out by the Raptors in the 2019 ECF. And the Greek Freak is still salty about it.
Huge Dunk In Nets-Trail Blazers Game Going Viral
Shaedon Sharpe had a big dunk in Thursday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers.
