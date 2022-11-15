Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years
My confidence level in these two companies is high enough to be looking a decade down the road.
via.news
Preferred Bank And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Preferred Bank (PFBC), Live Nation Entertainment (LYV), First Bancorp (FBNC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
BioNTech SE Stock Up Momentum With A 33% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) jumped by a staggering 33.56% in 21 sessions from $122.66 to $163.82 at 15:06 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.24% to $11,156.71, following the last session’s downward trend. BioNTech SE’s...
The stock market could soar 10% on Wednesday in the unlikely event that the Fed hikes rates by only 50 basis points, JPMorgan says
The S&P 500 could soar 10% on Wednesday if the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell turns dovish, according to JPMorgan. The bank said the potential head-spinning rally could happen if the Fed hikes rates by 50 basis points rather than the expected 75. "This is the least likely and the most...
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
The stock market could soon reverse its 'borderline miraculous rally' and retest June lows, UBS's Art Cashin says
Stocks could whipsaw and retest June lows despite October's positive inflation report, Arthur Cashin said. Cashin noted that stock market rallies since June have been fleeting, and it's still a bear market. He warned a reversal could come when the VIX approaches 20, and the gauge currently clocks in at...
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'm Buying Hand-Over-Fist
Blackstone's dividend yield has risen to an attractive level as the stock price has fallen. Medical Properties Trust offers one of the healthiest double-digit yields around. Verizon generates more than enough cash to cover its big-time payout. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
1 Sensational Stock With Near-930% Upside, According to Ark Investment Management
Tesla stock has suffered, but the company's long-term story remains intact.
via.news
Groupon Stock Went Up By Over 25% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) rose by a staggering 25.58% in 10 sessions from $6.84 at 2022-11-03, to $8.59 at 16:25 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.35% to $11,144.96, following the last session’s downward trend. Groupon’s last close...
CNET
Current Mortgage Rates for Nov. 14, 2022: Rates Sharply Decline
A couple of important mortgage rates moved down this last week. The steep slide in interest rate for fixed-rate 30-year mortgages is notable, and 15-year fixed rates also descended. But we also saw an uptick in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since...
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
via.news
USD/CNH Up Momentum: 0.866% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 0.8659% for the last session’s close. At 06:06 EST on Thursday, 17 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.16. About USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.546% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $7.06 and 0.344% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $7.19.
via.news
Spirit Realty Capital, BlackRock Resources, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Spirit Realty Capital (SRC), BlackRock Resources (BCX), Blackrock MuniAssets Fund (MUA) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) 38.21 1.25% 6.94% 2022-11-06 03:13:07. 2 BlackRock Resources (BCX) 9.43 0.53% 6.63%...
Investors cheering the CPI-fueled rally are set to run into the reality of an incoming recession as the Fed overdoes it with rate hikes, BlackRock says
Investors feeling good about the latest stock rally will soon be confronted with the reality of a recession, BlackRock said. It pointed to the still-tight labor market, which will push the Fed to overtighten the economy. "Surging stocks show markets believe hopes of a soft-landing by the Fed to be...
via.news
Beyond Meat Stock Rises By 23% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) jumped by a staggering 23.27% in 5 sessions from $11.82 at 23.27, to $14.57 at 14:41 EST on Wednesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 1.42% to $11,196.68, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) fell by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:42 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.75% to $15,265.25, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
This AI Correctly Guessed Tomorrow’s Stock Prices For Upwork and Geo Group
VIANEWS – The Innrs algorithm for artificial intelligence suggested yesterday a handful of financial assets that could make investors profit. Via News provides daily facts about an AI algorithm used to forecast the price of financial assets and their trend for next week. Innrs offers AI-based statistical tools that...
via.news
NASDAQ 100 Up Momentum With A 7% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 7.27% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:10 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,699.09. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 897725125, 72.27% below its average volume of 3237441117.65. Concerning NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reveals it built a $4 billion stake in Taiwan Semiconductor - and added Jefferies to its stock portfolio
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a new, $4 billion stake in Taiwan Semiconductor. Berkshire boosted its Chevron and Oxy bets, and slashed its wagers on US Bancorp and BNY Mellon. Buffett's company invested in Jefferies and Louisiana-Pacific stock, and exited Store Capital. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway quietly built a $4...
