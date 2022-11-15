ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
via.news

BioNTech SE Stock Up Momentum With A 33% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) jumped by a staggering 33.56% in 21 sessions from $122.66 to $163.82 at 15:06 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.24% to $11,156.71, following the last session’s downward trend. BioNTech SE’s...
Markets Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Motley Fool

3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'm Buying Hand-Over-Fist

Blackstone's dividend yield has risen to an attractive level as the stock price has fallen. Medical Properties Trust offers one of the healthiest double-digit yields around. Verizon generates more than enough cash to cover its big-time payout. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
via.news

Groupon Stock Went Up By Over 25% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) rose by a staggering 25.58% in 10 sessions from $6.84 at 2022-11-03, to $8.59 at 16:25 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.35% to $11,144.96, following the last session’s downward trend. Groupon’s last close...
ILLINOIS STATE
CNET

Current Mortgage Rates for Nov. 14, 2022: Rates Sharply Decline

A couple of important mortgage rates moved down this last week. The steep slide in interest rate for fixed-rate 30-year mortgages is notable, and 15-year fixed rates also descended. But we also saw an uptick in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since...
via.news

USD/CNH Up Momentum: 0.866% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 0.8659% for the last session’s close. At 06:06 EST on Thursday, 17 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.16. About USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.546% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $7.06 and 0.344% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $7.19.
via.news

Beyond Meat Stock Rises By 23% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) jumped by a staggering 23.27% in 5 sessions from $11.82 at 23.27, to $14.57 at 14:41 EST on Wednesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 1.42% to $11,196.68, following the last session’s upward trend.
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) fell by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:42 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.75% to $15,265.25, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news

This AI Correctly Guessed Tomorrow’s Stock Prices For Upwork and Geo Group

VIANEWS – The Innrs algorithm for artificial intelligence suggested yesterday a handful of financial assets that could make investors profit. Via News provides daily facts about an AI algorithm used to forecast the price of financial assets and their trend for next week. Innrs offers AI-based statistical tools that...
via.news

NASDAQ 100 Up Momentum With A 7% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 7.27% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:10 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,699.09. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 897725125, 72.27% below its average volume of 3237441117.65. Concerning NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reveals it built a $4 billion stake in Taiwan Semiconductor - and added Jefferies to its stock portfolio

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a new, $4 billion stake in Taiwan Semiconductor. Berkshire boosted its Chevron and Oxy bets, and slashed its wagers on US Bancorp and BNY Mellon. Buffett's company invested in Jefferies and Louisiana-Pacific stock, and exited Store Capital. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway quietly built a $4...

Comments / 0

Community Policy