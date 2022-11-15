ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Walmart, Taiwan Semiconductor, Netflix, Carnival and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday. 's stronger-than-expected financial reports for the third quarter. Home Depot rose 1.63%, while. — Shares of the Taiwanese chipmaker soared 10.52% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway built a $4 billion new stake in the company. Berkshire added more than 60 million shares of the Taiwanese chipmaker's American depositary receipts, by the end of the third quarter, making Taiwan Semi the conglomerate's 10th biggest holding at the end of September.
via.news

Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Up Momentum With A 34% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose by a staggering 34.9% in 21 sessions from $60.51 to $81.63 at 15:08 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.53% to $15,184.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Taiwan Semiconductor’s...
msn.com

3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
Motley Fool

Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks

Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool

These 3 Dow Stocks Will Make or Break the Market This Week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower Monday morning. Walmart, Home Depot, and Cisco Systems will release their latest financial reports this week. All three companies have influence that could affect the entire stock market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
via.news

Microchip Technology Stock Is 23% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) jumped by a staggering 23.51% in 10 sessions from $59.46 to $73.44 at 14:07 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.07% to $11,176.15, following the last session’s downward trend. Microchip Technology’s last close...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Markets End an Up Month on a Down Note

Equities closed out an otherwise strong October in the red on Monday, as a rise in bond yields and declines in some big technology stocks weighed on the major indexes. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.4% to finish at 32,733, while the broader S&P 500 fell 0.7% to 3,872. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slumped 1.0% to close at 10,988.
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reveals it built a $4 billion stake in Taiwan Semiconductor - and added Jefferies to its stock portfolio

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a new, $4 billion stake in Taiwan Semiconductor. Berkshire boosted its Chevron and Oxy bets, and slashed its wagers on US Bancorp and BNY Mellon. Buffett's company invested in Jefferies and Louisiana-Pacific stock, and exited Store Capital. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway quietly built a $4...
via.news

This AI Correctly Guessed Tomorrow’s Stock Prices For Upwork and Geo Group

VIANEWS – The Innrs algorithm for artificial intelligence suggested yesterday a handful of financial assets that could make investors profit. Via News provides daily facts about an AI algorithm used to forecast the price of financial assets and their trend for next week. Innrs offers AI-based statistical tools that...
Investopedia

Nvidia Profit Seen Sliding Amid Crypto Crash, Tech Cuts

Nvidia is expected to post adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share for Q3 late on Nov. 16. Revenue is seen dropping 18% year-over-year amid reduced demand from cryptocurrency miners. Ethereum's shift to proof-of-stake from proof-of-work in September undercut demand for mining GPUs, or graphics processing units. Nvidia's data-center sales...
via.news

Beyond Meat Stock Rises By 23% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) jumped by a staggering 23.27% in 5 sessions from $11.82 at 23.27, to $14.57 at 14:41 EST on Wednesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 1.42% to $11,196.68, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) fell by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:42 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.75% to $15,265.25, following the last session’s downward trend.

