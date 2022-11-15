Read full article on original website
Top Wall Street Analyst Follows Warren Buffett’s Lead and Says Buy Top Semiconductor Stocks
As Warren Buffett takes a surprising $5 billion stake in a semiconductor maker, BofA Securities suggests it is time for investors to test the waters with these five top picks in the arena that may be poised to turn around next year.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Walmart, Taiwan Semiconductor, Netflix, Carnival and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday. 's stronger-than-expected financial reports for the third quarter. Home Depot rose 1.63%, while. — Shares of the Taiwanese chipmaker soared 10.52% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway built a $4 billion new stake in the company. Berkshire added more than 60 million shares of the Taiwanese chipmaker's American depositary receipts, by the end of the third quarter, making Taiwan Semi the conglomerate's 10th biggest holding at the end of September.
via.news
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Up Momentum With A 34% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose by a staggering 34.9% in 21 sessions from $60.51 to $81.63 at 15:08 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.53% to $15,184.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Taiwan Semiconductor’s...
msn.com
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
3 Stocks That May Be Kicked Out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (and the 3 Stocks That Could Replace Them)
There have been more than 50 changes to the Dow since 1896. Removing these three established companies could be next on the docket.
Motley Fool
These 3 Dow Stocks Will Make or Break the Market This Week
The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower Monday morning. Walmart, Home Depot, and Cisco Systems will release their latest financial reports this week. All three companies have influence that could affect the entire stock market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise on Optimistic Inflation Data, Retail Earnings
Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD) gained ground after reporting Q3 earnings beats.
via.news
Microchip Technology Stock Is 23% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) jumped by a staggering 23.51% in 10 sessions from $59.46 to $73.44 at 14:07 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.07% to $11,176.15, following the last session’s downward trend. Microchip Technology’s last close...
Stock Market Today: Markets End an Up Month on a Down Note
Equities closed out an otherwise strong October in the red on Monday, as a rise in bond yields and declines in some big technology stocks weighed on the major indexes. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.4% to finish at 32,733, while the broader S&P 500 fell 0.7% to 3,872. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slumped 1.0% to close at 10,988.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reveals it built a $4 billion stake in Taiwan Semiconductor - and added Jefferies to its stock portfolio
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a new, $4 billion stake in Taiwan Semiconductor. Berkshire boosted its Chevron and Oxy bets, and slashed its wagers on US Bancorp and BNY Mellon. Buffett's company invested in Jefferies and Louisiana-Pacific stock, and exited Store Capital. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway quietly built a $4...
via.news
Comstock Resources And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Comstock Resources (CRK), Laredo Petroleum (LPI), Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
This AI Correctly Guessed Tomorrow’s Stock Prices For Upwork and Geo Group
VIANEWS – The Innrs algorithm for artificial intelligence suggested yesterday a handful of financial assets that could make investors profit. Via News provides daily facts about an AI algorithm used to forecast the price of financial assets and their trend for next week. Innrs offers AI-based statistical tools that...
Investopedia
Nvidia Profit Seen Sliding Amid Crypto Crash, Tech Cuts
Nvidia is expected to post adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share for Q3 late on Nov. 16. Revenue is seen dropping 18% year-over-year amid reduced demand from cryptocurrency miners. Ethereum's shift to proof-of-stake from proof-of-work in September undercut demand for mining GPUs, or graphics processing units. Nvidia's data-center sales...
via.news
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund, CHS, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI), CHS (CHSCP), Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) 3.96 -2.7% 21.37% 2022-11-03 01:11:05.
via.news
Beyond Meat Stock Rises By 23% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) jumped by a staggering 23.27% in 5 sessions from $11.82 at 23.27, to $14.57 at 14:41 EST on Wednesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 1.42% to $11,196.68, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
NeuroMetrix And Aware, Inc. On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are NeuroMetrix, Xenetic Biosciences, and Vanguard Intermediate-Term. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated...
via.news
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) fell by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:42 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.75% to $15,265.25, following the last session’s downward trend.
