via.news
Castle Biosciences Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) fell 9.07% to $19.81 at 15:56 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Novavax Stock Down By 9% As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 9.17% to $21.09 at 15:27 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.55% to $11,182.81, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend exchanging session today. Novavax’s...
via.news
Saratoga Investment Corp New And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Saratoga Investment Corp New (SAR), Western Gas Partners, LP Limited Partner Interests (WES), AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3%...
via.news
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Up Momentum With A 34% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose by a staggering 34.9% in 21 sessions from $60.51 to $81.63 at 15:08 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.53% to $15,184.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Taiwan Semiconductor’s...
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
U.S. sells last batch of emergency reserve oil from historic release
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy on Thursday said it sold 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to six companies, completing the last batch of the largest-ever release from the stockpile announced by President Joe Biden in March.
bicmagazine.com
DOE invests millions in America’s massive lithium-production potential
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) took a huge step forward in its effort to shore up America’s domestic supply of battery-grade lithium—a substance that is indispensable to our transition to a clean-energy economy. Lithium, which, after a refining process, is used to produce cathode materials for lithium...
Exxon faces $2 billion loss on sale of troubled California oil properties
HOUSTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) will take up to a $2 billion loss on the highly leveraged sale of a troubled California offshore oil and gas field that have been idled since a 2015 pipeline spill.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Due to forced labor concerns, U.S. ports have blocked over 1,000 shipments of solar components
Reuters reported that over 1,000 shipments of solar energy components, valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars, have been blocked in U.S. ports under enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA). The Xinjiang region of China, which is home to roughly 50% of the global supply of...
Chip firm MediaTek CEO sees manufacturers expanding supply chain beyond Taiwan
Nov 13 (Reuters) - Tensions between China and the United States are pushing some manufacturing companies to talk about expanding some of their supply chain beyond Taiwan, although it’s “incremental,” the head of Taiwan’s most important smartphone chip design firm told Reuters over the weekend.
Fluor Achieves Substantial Engineering Completion for Albemarle Lithium Conversion Project
IRVING, Texas & SHANGHAI, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has achieved substantial engineering completion for Albemarle’s Lithium Conversion project in China. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006037/en/ Fluor has reached the substantial engineering milestone for Albemarle’s lithium conversion project at Meishan City in the Sichuan Province of China. When complete, the facility will produce 50,000 tons of lithium hydroxide per year. (Photo: Business Wire)
via.news
Xenetic Biosciences Already 5% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Xenetic Biosciences‘s pre-market value is already 5% up. Xenetic Biosciences’s last close was $0.44, 75.56% below its 52-week high of $1.80. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) jumping 4.56% to $0.44. NASDAQ dropped...
PV Tech
Solis launches sixth generation energy storage inverters for the European market
Ginlong (Solis) Technologies has launched three new series of energy storage inverters at its Innovation (‘Inno’) day, while also unveiling a new brand ambassador, ‘Solis Sunny’. Xinyu Guan, energy storage product manager, commented: “Solis has launched two new 6th-generation energy storage inverters for Europe. These feature...
via.news
Microchip Technology Stock Is 23% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) jumped by a staggering 23.51% in 10 sessions from $59.46 to $73.44 at 14:07 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.07% to $11,176.15, following the last session’s downward trend. Microchip Technology’s last close...
via.news
Beyond Meat Stock Rises By 23% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) jumped by a staggering 23.27% in 5 sessions from $11.82 at 23.27, to $14.57 at 14:41 EST on Wednesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 1.42% to $11,196.68, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
PAVmed And NANO-X IMAGING LTD On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are PAVmed, Medigus Ltd., and Puma Biotechnology. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 PAVmed (PAVMW) 0.03...
via.news
Spirit Realty Capital, BlackRock Resources, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Spirit Realty Capital (SRC), BlackRock Resources (BCX), Blackrock MuniAssets Fund (MUA) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) 38.21 1.25% 6.94% 2022-11-06 03:13:07. 2 BlackRock Resources (BCX) 9.43 0.53% 6.63%...
via.news
Marathon Stock Over 10% Down So Far On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) slid by a staggering 10.21% to $8.53 at 14:43 EST on Wednesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.42% to $11,196.68, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Coupons.com Stock Went Up By Over 21% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Coupons.com (NASDAQ: COUP) rose by a staggering 21.63% in 5 sessions from $42.17 at 21.63, to $51.29 at 15:34 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.55% to $11,182.81, following the last session’s upward trend. Coupons.com’s last close...
via.news
National Retail Properties And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – National Retail Properties (NNN), Hurco Companies (HURC), Randolph Bancorp (RNDB) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
