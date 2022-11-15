ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

Castle Biosciences Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) fell 9.07% to $19.81 at 15:56 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
TEXAS STATE
via.news

Novavax Stock Down By 9% As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 9.17% to $21.09 at 15:27 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.55% to $11,182.81, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend exchanging session today. Novavax’s...
MARYLAND STATE
via.news

Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Up Momentum With A 34% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose by a staggering 34.9% in 21 sessions from $60.51 to $81.63 at 15:08 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.53% to $15,184.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Taiwan Semiconductor’s...
bicmagazine.com

DOE invests millions in America’s massive lithium-production potential

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) took a huge step forward in its effort to shore up America’s domestic supply of battery-grade lithium—a substance that is indispensable to our transition to a clean-energy economy. Lithium, which, after a refining process, is used to produce cathode materials for lithium...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Fluor Achieves Substantial Engineering Completion for Albemarle Lithium Conversion Project

IRVING, Texas & SHANGHAI, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has achieved substantial engineering completion for Albemarle’s Lithium Conversion project in China. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006037/en/ Fluor has reached the substantial engineering milestone for Albemarle’s lithium conversion project at Meishan City in the Sichuan Province of China. When complete, the facility will produce 50,000 tons of lithium hydroxide per year. (Photo: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
PV Tech

Solis launches sixth generation energy storage inverters for the European market

Ginlong (Solis) Technologies has launched three new series of energy storage inverters at its Innovation (‘Inno’) day, while also unveiling a new brand ambassador, ‘Solis Sunny’. Xinyu Guan, energy storage product manager, commented: “Solis has launched two new 6th-generation energy storage inverters for Europe. These feature...
via.news

Microchip Technology Stock Is 23% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) jumped by a staggering 23.51% in 10 sessions from $59.46 to $73.44 at 14:07 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.07% to $11,176.15, following the last session’s downward trend. Microchip Technology’s last close...
ARIZONA STATE
via.news

Beyond Meat Stock Rises By 23% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) jumped by a staggering 23.27% in 5 sessions from $11.82 at 23.27, to $14.57 at 14:41 EST on Wednesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 1.42% to $11,196.68, following the last session’s upward trend.
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Marathon Stock Over 10% Down So Far On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) slid by a staggering 10.21% to $8.53 at 14:43 EST on Wednesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.42% to $11,196.68, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend exchanging session today.
NEVADA STATE
via.news

Coupons.com Stock Went Up By Over 21% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Coupons.com (NASDAQ: COUP) rose by a staggering 21.63% in 5 sessions from $42.17 at 21.63, to $51.29 at 15:34 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.55% to $11,182.81, following the last session’s upward trend. Coupons.com’s last close...
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

National Retail Properties And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – National Retail Properties (NNN), Hurco Companies (HURC), Randolph Bancorp (RNDB) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy