Huazhu Group Stock Up By 32% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) rose by a staggering 32.24% in 21 sessions from $28.72 at 2022-10-19, to $37.98 at 15:41 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.55% to $11,182.81, following the last session’s upward trend. Huazhu Group’s...
This AI Correctly Guessed Tomorrow’s Stock Prices For Upwork and Geo Group
VIANEWS – The Innrs algorithm for artificial intelligence suggested yesterday a handful of financial assets that could make investors profit. Via News provides daily facts about an AI algorithm used to forecast the price of financial assets and their trend for next week. Innrs offers AI-based statistical tools that...
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Up Momentum With A 34% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose by a staggering 34.9% in 21 sessions from $60.51 to $81.63 at 15:08 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.53% to $15,184.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Taiwan Semiconductor’s...
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) fell by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:42 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.75% to $15,265.25, following the last session’s downward trend.
Novavax Stock Down By 9% As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 9.17% to $21.09 at 15:27 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.55% to $11,182.81, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend exchanging session today. Novavax’s...
Redfin Stock Went Up By Over 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) rose by a staggering 17.63% in 5 sessions from $4.31 at 17.63, to $5.07 at 14:10 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.07% to $11,176.15, following the last session’s downward trend. Redfin’s last close...
Beyond Meat Stock Rises By 23% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) jumped by a staggering 23.27% in 5 sessions from $11.82 at 23.27, to $14.57 at 14:41 EST on Wednesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 1.42% to $11,196.68, following the last session’s upward trend.
Microchip Technology Stock Is 23% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) jumped by a staggering 23.51% in 10 sessions from $59.46 to $73.44 at 14:07 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.07% to $11,176.15, following the last session’s downward trend. Microchip Technology’s last close...
Marathon Stock Over 10% Down So Far On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) slid by a staggering 10.21% to $8.53 at 14:43 EST on Wednesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.42% to $11,196.68, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, an all-around down trend exchanging session today.
NeuroMetrix And Aware, Inc. On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are NeuroMetrix, Xenetic Biosciences, and Vanguard Intermediate-Term. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated...
IMAC Holdings And Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are IMAC Holdings, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, and Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited. Rank Financial Asset...
Xenetic Biosciences Already 5% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Xenetic Biosciences‘s pre-market value is already 5% up. Xenetic Biosciences’s last close was $0.44, 75.56% below its 52-week high of $1.80. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) jumping 4.56% to $0.44. NASDAQ dropped...
NASDAQ 100 Up Momentum With A 7% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 7.27% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:10 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,699.09. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 897725125, 72.27% below its average volume of 3237441117.65. Concerning NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
NYSE FANG Over 12% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 12.06% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:15 EST on Thursday, 17 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,631.35. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.3% up from its 52-week low and 1% down from its 52-week high.
Vail Resorts And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Vail Resorts (MTN), Leggett & Platt (LEG), AT&T (T) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information about stocks with the highest payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Less Than One Hour Before The Market Open, Micron Technology Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Micron Technology‘s pre-market value is already 4.96% down. Micron Technology’s last close was $63.10, 35.91% under its 52-week high of $98.45. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Micron Technology (MU) rising 2.14% to $63.10. NASDAQ rose...
USD/CNH Up Momentum: 0.866% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 0.8659% for the last session’s close. At 06:06 EST on Thursday, 17 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.16. About USD/CNH’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.546% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $7.06 and 0.344% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $7.19.
Netflix’s $6.99 per month ad tier is now live
Netflix with ads is finally here. After resisting ads in its streaming service, the company is rolling out its Netflix Basic with Ads in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the UK, the US, and on November 10th, Spain. It costs $6.99 per month in the US.
USD/CAD Falls By 2% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CAD (USDCAD) has been up by 2.77% for the last 10 sessions. At 12:10 EST on Thursday, 17 November, USD/CAD (USDCAD) is $1.33. USD/CAD’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.532% up from its 52-week low and 4.545% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CAD’s last...
Platinum Futures Over 5% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 5.49% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:52 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,009.20. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 2910, 99.99% below its average volume of 12698143971.53. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
