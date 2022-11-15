Imagine you’re 18 years of age, living on a cattle ranch in New Mexico and dreaming of the ocean. Imagine then, a few years later, being under ten feet of whitewater on the reef at Lances Right, halfway through the process of a full wash-through — all to get into the spot for a photo. This was Jesse Jennings’s life in 2022. For eight months, she worked as a Mentawais boat charter photographer, spending hundreds of hours in the water and shooting hundreds of thousands of images. Here’s Jesse’s view of a season that after the two before it, many were wondering could even happen.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO