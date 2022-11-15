A steady stream of boats, hunters, and dogs crowded the local launches Saturday. morning as the Louisiana duck season officially opened. Texas hunters continued their hot start from the previous weekend by taking advantage of the big north winds that greeted hunters at shooting light. The high winds made for some fantastic decoying action in marshes all along the southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana marshes. Heavy straps of gadwall, teal, wigeon and shovelers were the norm in many places as most hunters enjoyed some of the best early season hunting in recent memory.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO