Colorist: Guru-eFX Cover artist: Paulo Siqueira & Rachelle Rosenberg, Arthur Adams & Edgar Delgado, Steven Cummings & GURU-eFX, David Lopez, Declan Shalvey. Fans of all things Star Wars are well aware of the importance of trilogies in the GFFA. George Lucas built his myths and fables in trios, while the first season of Star Wars: Andor has stuck to that winning formula by largely constructing its debut season around the three-act structure. Far be it for Charles Soule to veer away from that successful tradition; indeed, he doubles down and delivers the third and final chapter (in five parts) of his unofficial Qi’ra trilogy with Hidden Empire, as the heroine of Solo: A Star Wars Story continues her machinations against the Empire and the man who sits on its throne, Emperor Palpatine.

1 DAY AGO