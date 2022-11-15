ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Taylor Swift breaks silence on Ticketmaster controversy

WASHINGTON — Taylor Swift is speaking out after all of the week's chaos surrounding the Ticketmaster sales for her upcoming stadium tour. "There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I’m trying to figure out how the situation can be improved moving forward," Swift said in a lengthy statement posted on Instagram Stories.
USMNT Star Walker Zimmerman Is Ready to Meet Taylor Swift After Viral 'All Too Well' Clip (Exclusive)

U.S. Men's National Team star Walker Zimmerman knows all too well what it means to be a Swiftie!. Ahead of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, new American soccer fans got to know Zimmerman through a viral clip the USMNT's official account shared on Twitter. In the clip, the soccer star takes to a microphone to belt the iconic bridge from Taylor Swift's 10-minute version of her heartbreak hit "All Too Well."
Emily Ratajkowski Subtly Reacts to Pete Davidson Dating Headlines

Emily Ratajkowski just gave a subtle nod to her new romance with Pete Davidson. While the 31-year-old model has yet to publicly comment on the relationship, on Monday, she liked a tweet by music icon, Dionne Warwick which read, "I will be dating Pete Davidson next." The like came amid...
Billy Ray Cyrus Confirms His Engagement to Firerose: 'She's the Real Deal'

After months of speculation, Billy Ray Cyrus is finally confirming his engagement to singer Firerose. The 61-year-old country crooner and the 34-year-old Australian singer, who legally changed her name to Firerose, have been sparking rumors that they're getting married for months as she regularly flashes her sparkly ring on Instagram.
'The Drew Barrymore Show' Is The Fastest-Growing Show in Daytime!

Drew Barrymore is the rebel of daytime talk shows! The Drew Barrymore Show is now the fastest-growing show on daytime television, adding almost half a million viewers year over year. Currently in its third season, the show has increased its total viewership by 70 percent this year, averaging 1.2 million...

