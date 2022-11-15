Combat pistol shooting is a modern martial art that focuses on the use of a handgun as a defensive weapon. Like a lot of modern martial arts, it is practiced for self-defense, but it is also practiced in various different places as a sport in the form of practical shooting: a set of shoot sports that are governed in the United States by the United States Practical Shooting Association. British Commandos were some of the first to publish information on combat pistol shooting through a book called Shooting To Live With The One-Hand Gun. The book was published back in 1942 during the Second World War with the book being given out among combatants and to members of the civilian population. These techniques ended up getting adopted for training by the American Office of Strategic Services troops, helping US troops learn how to use their pistols in various different ways for self-defense.

