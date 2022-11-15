Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
dotesports.com
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
dotesports.com
Best submachine guns in Modern Warfare 2
If you’re the type of Call of Duty player to run and gun around a map, then you’ll be happy to know that in Modern Warfare 2, there are plenty of weapon options at your disposal that will fit your specific tastes in the submachine gun category. Jumping...
dotesports.com
What does FidelityFX CAS do in Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty fans are finally streaming onto the battlefield with Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and DMZ all having fully released. For PC users, there are plenty of different settings to play around with to enhance your gaming experience, from different mouse and keyboard options to a whole plethora of graphic choices.
americanmilitarynews.com
VIDEO: US military has ‘death ray’ tactical laser weapon – here it is
The death ray has jumped off the pages of vintage sci-fi and has become a reality. The U.S. Navy recently received a high-energy tactical laser weapon from defense contractor Lockheed Martin, New Atlas reported. Called HELIOS – short for “high energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance” – the new...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Nambu Pistol: The Japanese WWII-Era Weapon That Heavily Featured in the Pacific
In the early 20th century, Japan was eager to improve its military. The country had high hopes of becoming a world power and, in order to do so, needed to modernize. One step taken to accomplish this was the development of the Nambu pistol, which saw use during both the Second Sino-Japanese War and World War II.
Modern Warfare 2 players will have 'unfair advantage' in Warzone 2.0
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II players will be benefitting from an exclusive experience point boost in Warzone 2.0 until the latter end of 2023, which is essentially an 11 month incentive to buy the newest entry in the series to keep up with the competition. Those stunning sales might...
Gamespot
Top 23 Things We Had To Test: Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2, the sequel to fan favorite reboot, Modern Warfare 2019, has amazing attention to detail and a sandbox full of tools you can learn to use in creative ways. In this test video, we’re starting with our favorite and most pressing test. Based on a developer tip from Infinity Ward, we’re seeing if you and your squad can hang off the skids of a flying helicopter. Then, we'll be looking into what can actually stop the game's notorious Riot Shield, which is currently broken and invulnerable to VTOL Jets and Chopper Gunner killstreaks. That means throwing RPGs, Claymores, Mines, Drill Charges, and armor penetration rounds against it, even a Juggernaut. And speaking of Juggernauts, we’ll also be seeing just how many shield bashes it actually takes to kill one.
dotesports.com
Best tips to complete Modern Warfare 2’s Low Profile Special Ops mission
In Modern Warfare 2, Special Ops provides the best mission for players who are looking for a fun and exciting cooperative experience with a friend. In the first assignment, Low Profile, players are tasked with infiltrating an enemy base in order to steal three pieces of radioactive equipment from terrorist forces.
dotesports.com
Footstep audio might now be 75 percent louder in Modern Warfare 2
Footstep audio in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has increased by 75 percent, according to one YouTuber. Call of Duty players have complained about footstep volume across the last few titles but MW2 has had some of the loudest footsteps in the last few years. The ability to hear enemy footsteps for miles away allows players to sit and camp out in spots throughout the map instead of playing for intel. When footsteps are audible, it drives the incentive down for running around the map and benefits those who would rather sit and wait for an enemy to run into their crosshair.
electrek.co
US Special Operations tests American-made electric motorbikes for military use
Light electric vehicles have seen growing interest from militaries all over the world. Now the latest electric motorbike receiving its draft card comes from North Carolina-based electric moped builder Huck Cycles. Huck Overland enlists. The company recently shared news that its Huck Overland model is currently being evaluated by the...
dotesports.com
Best M13B loadout in Warzone 2
One of the newest weapons added in season 01 of Call of Duty for both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is a throwback. The M13B is reminiscent of the Honey Badger from Call of Duty: Ghosts, but its real-life counterpart is the SIG MCX. It has a “short-stroke piston system that allows for a high rate of fire and low recoil,” making it a decent option for close to mid-range engagements.
dotesports.com
How to get longshot kills in Modern Warfare 2
Several weapon mastery camos in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 require the player to hit longshots to unlock them. These longshot challenges appear for weapons like snipers, assault rifles, submachine guns, and marksman rifles at different points of the camo grind. But each of the weapons requires a different distance to count as a longshot kill since not all of them have the same range.
dotesports.com
The best Overwatch 2 toys
The Overwatch franchise isn’t just comprised of great games: it’s also a lucrative merchandise powerhouse. During the life of the first game and its currently-running sequel, Overwatch 2, developer Blizzard Entertainment and its partners have released hundreds of toys, pieces of apparel, collectibles, books, and other merch that fans have bought up in spades.
dotesports.com
Best MTG decks for Standard Metagame Challenge The Brothers’ War
New and reprinted Magic: The Gathering cards from The Brothers’ War have shaken up the Standard Constructed meta, with players putting these new cards to the test during the MTG Arena Standard Metagame Challenge. Three days after the digital launch of The Brothers’ War (BRO) on MTG Arena, players...
History of the modern martial art Combat Pistol Shooting and the El Presidente Combat Drill
Combat pistol shooting is a modern martial art that focuses on the use of a handgun as a defensive weapon. Like a lot of modern martial arts, it is practiced for self-defense, but it is also practiced in various different places as a sport in the form of practical shooting: a set of shoot sports that are governed in the United States by the United States Practical Shooting Association. British Commandos were some of the first to publish information on combat pistol shooting through a book called Shooting To Live With The One-Hand Gun. The book was published back in 1942 during the Second World War with the book being given out among combatants and to members of the civilian population. These techniques ended up getting adopted for training by the American Office of Strategic Services troops, helping US troops learn how to use their pistols in various different ways for self-defense.
dotesports.com
Operation save 2022 Dota 2 battle pass continues: Voidstorm Asylum Arcana is an instant hit among fans
The 2022 Dota 2 battle pass was underwhelming at best when it came out. With lots of content locked away for the second part of the battle pass, Valve even gave away free content to retain interest from the fans, which worked wonderfully. Now that a record-breaking high number of players are back to playing Dota 2, Valve’s back to releasing more content, including the promised The Voidstorm Asylum Arcana for Razor, which was added to the game today.
dotesports.com
TFT Set 8 PBE patch targets Hero Augments and traits in final update of week one testing
A large PBE patch for Teamfight Tactics Set 8 will ship today, focusing on Hero Augments, champions, and traits while letting the meta settle over the weekend. A final TFT Set 8 PBE patch for the first week of testing will go live today around 2pm CT. The update hits seven of the new Monsters Attack! traits, with multiple adjustments for the A.D.M.I.N. trait. Over a dozen Hero Augments were also targeted, from carry to support, along with 15 individual champion balance changes. No other updates are scheduled to take place until Nov. 22, according to game director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.
dotesports.com
How to evolve Applin into Flapple in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Dragon-type Pokémon remain some of the most unique creatures in the Pokémon series. While some are fearsome beasts that thrive in battles, others are small bundles of energy that have not yet unlocked their fullest potential. One of these simple Dragon-type Pokémon is Applin, the Apple Core Pokémon,...
