Hilarie Burton SLAMS Candace Cameron Bure Over 'Traditional Marriage' Comments, Calls Actress A 'Bigot'

By Connor Surmonte
 2 days ago
Mega

Hilarie Burton has dubbed Candace Cameron Bure a “bigot” after Bure revealed both she and her new TV network will not promote same-sex couples in roles on their programs, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The backlash against Bure first began on Monday when the former Full House actress gave an interview to the Wall Street Journal in which she revealed Great American Family – the new network she joined after leaving Hallmark Channel – “will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03PjRn_0jC7U5gi00
Mega

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” Bure added about her departure from Hallmark to join Great American Family after the former network began creating more diverse and inclusive programs. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

Shortly after her interview with the WSJ went viral, Bure faced backlash for her refusal to feature same-sex couples on the network that she now serves as Chief Creative Officer.

“Bigot,” tweeted Burton on Monday. “I don't remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

Bill Abbott , the CEO of Great American Media, who previously served in the same role at Hallmark’s parent company, also came under fire for his comments when he described same-sex relationships as being a “trend.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MF9NI_0jC7U5gi00
Mega

“It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends,” Abbott told the WSJ regarding Hallmark’s decision to push more LGBTQ+ storylines while his network does not. “There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.’”

Following those comments, Burton slammed Abbott for also being a “bigot.”

“Now they're just openly admitting their bigotry,” Burton wrote in a second tweet, this time directed at both Abbott and Bure. “I called this s--- out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him.”

“Being LGBTQ isn't a ‘trend,’" she continued. “That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wl4yb_0jC7U5gi00
Mega

Abbott suddenly departed Crown Media Family Networks, Hallmark's parent company, in 2020 after the company faced intense backlash for pulling four ads that featured same-sex couples kissing at their wedding.

In April, Abbott recruited Bure to “develop, produce, and star in movies and television programming across GAC Family and GAC Living.” He has also referred to Bure as a “key piece in what [they’re] doing” at Great American Family.

“I think we know the core audience and what they love is exactly how Bill originally built the Hallmark Channel,” Bure said regarding Abbott’s “traditional family” vision. “That was Christmas and those traditional holidays, so that’s what the focus is going to be.”

