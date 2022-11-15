Read full article on original website
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Miami Chick-fil-A launches 3-day work week; job applications soarAmy ChristieMiami, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
cw34.com
Wine, surfing, and holiday festival: what to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are a few events happening in the area this weekend. This weekend the Treasure Coast Wine and Ale Trail Festival returns allowing locals and visitors to enjoy locally made craft beer, wine, and cider all crafted on the Treasure Coast. Beer, mead,...
islandernews.com
Zoo Lights Returns with holiday excitement on select November and December nights
One million bright, animal-shaped lights, tree lights, and a 26-foot-tall holiday LED tree. Sounds like fun? It will, as Zoo Miami’s infamous winter holiday event Zoo Lights is back for another entertaining young and old alike. Zoo Lights will run from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on a couple...
Thrillist
Where to See Holiday Lights in South Florida This Season
People who are new to South Florida are usually a little weirded out when the holiday season rolls around and they see palm trees wrapped in Christmas lights. That’s just our take on the season here in Miami, where we trade eggnog for coquito (it’s better) and “Jingle Bells” for “Mi Burrito Sabanero” (which is just as likely to get stuck in your head). And though some of our traditions may be a little different than the rest of the country’s, we still get into the over-the-top light displays as well as anyone, throwing them on boats, waterfront mansions, and the world’s largest holiday theme park. So, from Santa’s to the Stranahan House, here are the best places in South Florida to catch holiday lights.
Broward Meat & Fish Opens 35,000-Square-Foot Margate Location
After various delays that pushed back a grand opening originally scheduled for late 2021, Broward Meat & Fish has finally opened the doors to its much-anticipated 35,000-square-foot Margate location. On Monday, Broward Meat & Fish celebrated a soft opening of its Margate store located at 3201 North State Road 7,...
downbeach.com
Margate’s Thanksgiving Farmers Market is back
The Fall Margate Community Farmers Market will be back in time to do some Thanksgiving holiday food shopping 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The market, which features Jersey Fresh produce and more, will be held on the verandah inside Steve & Cookies By The Bay restaurant, 9700 Amherst Ave.
bocaratontribune.com
The Holiday Season Kicks Off in Boca Raton with “Light The Lights” and One-of-a-Kind Holiday Experience
Mizner Park to Transform Into an Enchanted Illuminated Forest. Boca Raton, FL – Light Up Boca, a series of winter holiday festivities, kicks off on Saturday, November 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater (MPA), 590 Plaza Real, with Light the Lights, a FREE holiday happening, culminating with the City of Boca Raton’s and Mizner Park’s annual tree lighting ceremony.
North Italia Bringing Handmade Pasta and Pizza to Fort Lauderdale
It’s the fourth Florida location for the pasta and pizza chain
WSVN-TV
Be stylish and chic with finds at Thrift Vintage Outlet in Hialeah
Fashion and style don’t need to be new. There’s something called vintage, and there’s a huge trend called thrifting where you find one-of-a-kind pieces for incredible prices. When I went into Thrift Vintage Outlet in Hialeah, I was skeptical … but I left with a bag full of treasures.
foxsports640.com
Body of groundskeeper found in canal in Boca Raton
(BOCA RATON, Florida)– The body of a grounds worker was found in a canal behind a home in the “Chianti Classico” community Wednesday morning. According to investigators, initial reports showed…
nomadlawyer.org
Deerfield Beach : A Best For Nature Lover
One of the most popular attractions in Deerfield Beach is the International Fishing Pier. Deerfield Beach is home to several popular restaurants. Deerfield Beach is home to a diverse group of cultures. MORE FROM NOMAD LAWYER :. A Travel Guide to Deerfield Beach Florida. The quieter side of Deerfield Beach...
archpaper.com
Segregation by Design maps highway expansion in Florida’s Magic City
Located at the mouth of the Miami River on the shores of Biscayne Bay, Downtown Miami, like the centers of so many American cities, is ringed by a loop of midcentury interstate highways. These highways divide the city along racial lines, physically isolating Downtown (and the “Millionaire’s Row” neighborhood of Brickell) from the adjacent neighborhoods of Overtown and Little Havana, the historic hearts of the city’s Black and Latino communities.
Click10.com
South Florida La Granja location, California Pizza Kitchen ordered shut last week
Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. As of this post, Talay Thai has not been re-inspected and has not been allowed to re-open. All the others mentioned have been allowed to re-open following an ordered...
‘A new era for downtown Boca’: Mizner Park Cultural Center changes its name & vibe
The Studio at Mizner Park is rebranding and reaching for new heights. The performance space in downtown Boca Raton — known in the past few years as the Mizner Park Cultural Center — is making a bid to be a buzzier venue with more elevated service when it relaunches on Dec. 16 with an open house. Also, Potions in Motion has signed on as the on-site caterer and will produce the bar program. ...
'Check-washing' scam hits Wellington businesses
A bank of mailboxes at the Wellington Plaza was targeted by a check-washing thief who appears to be cashing in.
WPBF News 25
Hounds & Heroes program looking for fosters for adorable greyhound puppies
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: The latest headlines from WPBF 25 News. Awesome Greyhound Adoptions is looking for foster homes for their new greyhound puppies. "To get them some house manners and to teach them a few things. And then when they are evaluated... we’ll find out who’s going to make a good service dog and who might have to stay as a pet which is perfectly fine too," said Barbara Masi, founder of Awesome Greyhound Adoptions.
Florida man wins $1 million during Publix trip
A Broward County man is $1 million richer after claiming a winning Florida Lottery scratch-off prize.
Lewis Prime Grill opens this month in Loxahatchee from family behind Okeechobee Steakhouse
The family behind West Palm Beach’s legendary Okeechobee Steakhouse has announced it will open Lewis Prime Grill later this month. On Wednesday, November 16, the former Kocomo’s Island Grill space in the Publix at The Acreage Plaza will become home to the Lewis family’s first restaurant in Central Palm Beach County.
communitynewspapers.com
Grand Opening of Publix On Old Cutler Road
On November 3, Mayor Tim Meerbott, Vice Mayor Michael Callahan, Council Member Suzy Lord, and Council Member-Elect Richard Ramirez joined the Publix leadership team and staff to participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony to open their new location. The new store is approximately 55,000 square feet and is located at 20951...
ZZ Top at Pompano Beach Amphitheater
On Sunday, ZZ Top performed at The Pompano Beach Amphitheater.
cw34.com
Palm Beach County Animal Shelter over capacity, seeking new owners or foster families
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Animal Shelter is urging the community to foster or adopt a pet as the shelter goes over capacity. The shelter says the number of animals in the shelter has risen to over 350 and more than 30 animals were owner-surrendered in a two-day span. With numbers like this, capacity for care is stretched to the limit.
