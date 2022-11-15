Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 is not a 64-bit only SoC after all
MediaTek’s newly-launched Dimensity 9200 flagship processor is not a 64-bit only SoC. The company confirmed to Android Authority that the chipset supports 32-bit operations as well. The product’s landing page on the Taiwanese firm’s official website suggests it to be 64-bit only. According to the new report,...
Samsung Galaxy A series phones: Your complete buyer's guide
The Galaxy A series is packed with new innovations and exciting upgrades. From the Galaxy A23 5G to the excellent Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73, here's what you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy A series.
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
Best Android phones under $400 in 2022
There are a lot of great budget phones out there right now. But despite it being a year old (and discontinued), the Pixel 4a is still the best phone under $400 that you can buy.
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Android Headlines
Galaxy Fold, Fold 2, S21 FE & S10 Lite get November update
Samsung‘s impressive run of software updates continues to reach new heights. So far this week, the company has released the Android 13 update to a dozen Galaxy smartphone models. Simultaneously, it is also updating its devices to the latest security patch. A few more of them are making the small jump to the November SMR (Security Maintenance Release) today. The original Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S21 FE, and Galaxy S10 Lite are all receiving the new security update.
Android Headlines
Qualcomm may turn to Samsung in the future, for 3nm & 2nm chips
Business relationship between Samsung Foundry and chipmaker Qualcomm has come a long way. Samsung was in charge of producing the past and current generation of Qualcomm mobile processors. So, if the two companies have an existing relationship, why is there a need for Qualcomm to turn back to Samsung?. Well,...
Android Headlines
ASUS ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition Review: One Hell Of A Phone
ASUS sent out this phone to Android Headlines for review, but did not see the review before publishing. When ASUS asked if I’d like to review the Diablo Immortal Edition of the ROG Phone 6, I of course said yes. I am a huge Diablo fan and I was curious to see what sorts of cool things ASUS came up with for the design of this phone. This is ASUS’s second co-branded ROG Phone 6, having previously released a Batman version. And as this is a co-branded product, it features a unique Diablo Immortal-themed design inside and out.
OnePlus Nord N300 5G vs. N200 5G: Should you upgrade?
The OnePlus Nord N300 5G and N200 5G are very similar budget Android phones with a mixed bag of specs between them.
Android Headlines
Save up to 40% On Samsung's new QN90B Neo QLED TVs
Amazon has a great deal on virtually all sizes of Samsung’s QN90B Neo QLED 4K TVs right now. Making this a really good time to pick one up. Here’s how the prices shake out for each size. 43-inch: $997 (reg. $1,197) 50-inch: $1,197 (reg. $1,497) 55-inch: $1,297 (reg....
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 confirmed to include Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Qualcomm has presented its brand new flagship processor yesterday, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Many phones will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the coming year, and the OnePlus 11 will be one of them. It’s official, the OnePlus 11 will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8...
Android Headlines
A bunch of OEMs confirm their Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones are coming
A bunch of OEMs have confirmed that their Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones are coming. We’ve reported that OnePlus confirmed the OnePlus 11 will be fueled by the chip, and now a bunch of other OEMs shared their confirmations. Quite a few OEMs confirmed their Snapdragon 8 Gen 2...
CNET
Qualcomm's New AR Chips Point to a New Generation of Smart Glasses
Amid a recent uptick in VR headsets, Qualcomm's latest chip announcement hints that the next product wave could be AR glasses. At the company's recent chip-focused event, the newest Snapdragon phone processors were announced, along with a brand-new line of AR glasses-optimized chips that point to a next wave of advanced smartglasses expected to arrive between 2023 and 2025, with possible features including eye tracking, hand tracking and wireless streaming to phones or from the cloud.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: expectations
Samsung is reportedly considering a change in the structure of its S-line of phones to one worthier of a flagship status, as currently only the Ultra model in the series can be called that with clear conscience. The Galaxy S23 family, though, will keep the trifecta of a lower and upper midrange entrants helmed by a true top-shelf Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is expected to arrive on February 1 with a whole set of new features, including a fresher design, upgraded processor, new camera systems, and probably some new colors, too.
Phone Arena
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 Platform for headsets and smart glasses
Yesterday Qualcomm kicked off the 2022 Snapdragon Summit by introducing the next generation of its top-of-the-line Application Processor (AP), the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This chip will be inside devices available to consumers by the end of this year. Today, the San Diego-based chip designer unveiled the Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 Platform designed to deliver augmented reality (AR) for smart glasses and other head-worn gear.
itechpost.com
Qualcomm Introduces Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 for Slim Augmented Reality Glasses
Augmented reality (AR) glasses need to be slim for people to actually want to wear them. To make this happen, a powerful chip that won't require a large battery is necessary. Qualcomm have what an AR reality glasses need and the company just recently unveiled it. The Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 platform seems to be built with slim AR glasses in mind, according to Engadget.
brytfmonline.com
Qualcomm highlights Snapdragon AI on PC and introduces unprecedented Oryon core
In a section dedicated to Snapdragon on PC, Qualcomm Reinforced its commitment to computers During the Snapdragon 2022 Summitto highlight their partnership MicrosoftAnd revealed some important news. In addition to confirming that it will integrate the features of the package Adobe with Dedicated devices for Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 As for artificial intelligence, the giant unveiled Oryon, an unprecedented core developed with Nuvia that will power Apple Silicon’s long-awaited competitor.
pocketnow.com
The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will debut on these phones
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Qualcomm recently unveiled its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. From CPU and GPU to AI and ISP, the new chipset offers massive improvements over the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 in almost all departments. At the event, Qualcomm revealed that it’s already working together with multiple manufacturers to bring new devices to the market.
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: OnePlus 10T vs Apple iPhone 14
We’ve already compared the OnePlus 10T with both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The thing is, this handset is cheaper than even the most affordable iPhone 14 model, the vanilla iPhone 14. So, let’s compare the OnePlus 10T vs Apple iPhone 14. These two phones are immensely different. We’re not only talking about the design here, even though that’s different too, but the internals as well. Even the size is different.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi and others start confirming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 usage in upcoming flagship smartphones
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is now upon us, with Qualcomm promising performance and efficiency gains over the already impressive Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. No company has announced a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-based smartphone yet, but several Android OEMs have started teasing as much on Chinese social media. Mirroring last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 announcement, the likes of OnePlus, Vivo and Xiaomi have posted not-so-cryptic images containing representations of Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset.Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-based smartphone yet, but several Android OEMs have started teasing as much on Chinese social media. Mirroring last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 announcement, the likes of OnePlus, Vivo and Xiaomi have posted not-so-cryptic images containing representations of Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset.
