KOMU
13-year-old detained after vehicle, foot pursuit through Fulton
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A 13-year-old suspect was detained after a police pursuit in Fulton Tuesday night. The Callaway County Sheriff's Office says a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation in the State Road F area around 7 p.m. The deputy also found the vehicle had been reported stolen.
13-year-old in custody after leading deputies on car chase
A 13-year-old driver led Callaway County deputies on a chase Tuesday night before being captured and detained in Fulton, the sheriff's office said. The post 13-year-old in custody after leading deputies on car chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Multiple vehicle break-ins reported at Westminster College during fall semester
FULTON - Westminster College says it has received multiple reports of vehicle break-ins on or near campus. "At this time, our Security Office can confirm it has received reports of vehicle thefts at Westminster, which is an open campus with a main thoroughfare that community traffic travels through," Dr. Kasi Lacey, vice president and dean of student life at Westminster, said.
KOMU
Suspect in north Columbia homicide appears in court
COLUMBIA — A homicide suspect virtually appeared in court Wednesday after his arrest following a shooting in north Columbia that left a woman dead on Sunday night. Montez Williams, 31, appeared virtually without an attorney. He is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, firing a gun from a vehicle at someone, unlawful use of a weapon, child endangerment and resisting arrest.
kmmo.com
NEW FRANKLIN WOMAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN HOWARD COUNTY
A New Franklin woman was charged with multiple felonies in Howard County on Thursday, November 10, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, the East Central Drug Task Force, Howard County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol executed a narcotics search warrant at the residence of Ashley Hendrix.
Columbia man charged in woman’s shooting death makes first court appearance
A Columbia man accused of murdering a woman learned that his charges would be upgraded Wednesday afternoon because he is considered a persistent offender. The post Columbia man charged in woman’s shooting death makes first court appearance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Columbia man admits to shooting woman Monday morning, according to court documents
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County Jail without bond on charges he shot a woman to death early Monday morning after she told him to get out of her car. According to court documents, Montez Williams, 31, admitted to police under questioning...
kmmo.com
MAN CHARGED WITH FORGERY IN COOPER COUNTY AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
A 34-year-old man was charged with a felony for forgery after a traffic stop in Cooper County on July 2, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven a man who identified himself as Kevin Montero Poveda. The vehicle had two passengers, including Carlos Morales, who was wanted on a warrant issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. An agent with the FBI informed the trooper that Morales was involved in a ring of jewelry thieves operating in the Miami, Florida area.
kjluradio.com
Western Missouri man sentenced for attempted bank robbery, police pursuit in Versailles
A western Missouri man is sentenced to nearly two decades in federal prison for shooting at police officers during a failed bank robbery in Versailles. Jacob Monteer, 30, of Drexel, was sentenced to 19 years and two months in prison today. In March, Monteer was convicted of bank robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a drug user in possession of firearms.
myleaderpaper.com
Park Hills woman arrested for allegedly hitting a pedestrian near De Soto
A Park Hills woman was arrested after she was driving a car on Hwy. 67 north of Oakvale Road southeast of De Soto and allegedly struck a Columbia man who was pushing a stranded car toward the right shoulder. He was seriously injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At...
Investigators: Columbia homicide victim, suspected killer were arguing in car before shooting
Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Columbia man with multiple felonies after they found a woman's body in a car Monday. The post Investigators: Columbia homicide victim, suspected killer were arguing in car before shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man charged with Moniteau County burglary denied bond
A Jefferson City man accused in a recent Moniteau County burglary is denied bond. Daniel Brown, 42, was arrested earlier this month for burglarizing property just outside Tipton. He’s charged with second-degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance. Moniteau County judge Aaron Martin...
krcgtv.com
Man gets 19 years in prison for trying to rob Versailles bank, firing gun at officers
A Drexel, MO, man was sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison after he was convicted of shooting at police after an attempted bank robbery in Versailles. A judge sentenced Jacob Allen Monteer to 19 years and two months in federal prison without parole. Monteer was convicted in...
Columbia man arrested after woman found dead in car
Police have arrested a Columbia man after they found a woman's body in a car Monday. The post Columbia man arrested after woman found dead in car appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
CPD detains, releases male juvenile after Hickman shooting threat
COLUMBIA − Columbia police detained and then released a male juvenile after a threat was made at Hickman High School Wednesday afternoon. The juvenile claimed credit for the threat, but police found he did not actually write the threat found on a bathroom stall. "For an unknown reason, he...
KOMU
Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified
COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
KOMU
2019 Callaway County homicide suspect extradited from San Diego
FULTON - A 2019 homicide suspect is being transported back to the Callaway County Jail for prosecution after she was arrested last week in Mexico. Emily Ricketts, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ruben Charles-Cabrera, are charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Lauro Garza-Perez. Ricketts was arrested by...
True North Columbia offers safety and resources for abuse victims as CPD warns of increase in homicides involving domestic violence
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) True North Columbia -- an advocacy group for people experiencing domestic and sexual violence -- encourages at-risk people to reach out, as the Columbia Police Department says it has seen an increase in homicides involving elements of domestic violence. A Columbia man has been arrested and charged with murder after Columbia police The post True North Columbia offers safety and resources for abuse victims as CPD warns of increase in homicides involving domestic violence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Judge sentences man for role in deadly 2017 Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A suspect in a deadly 2017 shooting near downtown Jefferson City will head to prison. Judge Aaron Martin sentenced Robert Farrow to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on Monday. According to public court records, Farrow entered a guilty plea on a felony charge of accessory to voluntary manslaughter. The post Judge sentences man for role in deadly 2017 Jefferson City shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Route K crash in Columbia sends two to hospital
A crash closed the westbound lane of Route K in south Columbia on Wednesday after a crash. The post Route K crash in Columbia sends two to hospital appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
