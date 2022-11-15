Read full article on original website
WECT
District Attorney plans to file new petition to remove Jody Greene as sheriff
Though the state started paying for veterans to get the treatment for free, funding doesn't meet demand. NHC Board of Commissioners to consider continuing use of Cape Fear Museum building. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. New Hanover County explained their plans for the future of the Cape Fear Museum and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover Co. Commissioners vote to buy Project Grace design plans for $2.5M
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners met Monday afternoon to discuss several items, including the future of “Project Grace.”. The commissioners voted to purchase design plans for the project for $2.5 million from Zimmer Development Company. This is the original amount the commissioners...
WECT
UNCW hosting public forum on Port of Wilmington expansion
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced that a public forum concerning the Port of Wilmington Expansion Project will be held on Nov. 15 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Per the announcement, the forum will take place in UNCW’s Teaching Lab room 1011 at 5015...
WECT
East Columbus High School to hold Career and Opportunity Fair
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Schools has announced its first Career and Opportunity Fair will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at East Columbus High School. East Columbus High School is located at 32 Gator Lane in Lake Waccamaw. “The purpose of...
WECT
Town of Leland looks to expand facilities as population continues to grow
Mother frustrated with school district, says son was injured in school bus fight. A mother in Pender County is upset with her son’s school administration after claiming he was stabbed with a pencil by another student on the school bus. Ambulance collides with pedestrian on the scene of car...
WECT
Masonboro Island welcomes 10,000th student visitor, reaches major milestone
MASONBORO ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Masonboro Island reached a major milestone when its 10,000th student visited the island on Monday after nearly a decade of the Island Explorer Program. Every 5th grade in New Hanover County is ferried to the island for a hands-on, three-station interactive field trip where they...
