Former Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey has gone between the NFL and XFL a few times. He signed with the DC Defenders in the XFL in November 2022, shortly after a major development in his personal life. Eric Dungey is now a married man. Jacey Delaney, Eric Dungey’s wife, is now a part of the DC Defenders WAG community. And football fans want to know more about her background. She has a good idea of demanding athletic life and not only because she comes from football greatness herself. We reveal more about who she is in this Jacey Dungey wiki.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO