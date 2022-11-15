ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
linknky.com

Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season

As the holiday season approaches, senior residents who may not have as many family and friends nearby may experience loneliness. Through Be a Santa to a Senior, community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise have gone without. To participate, shoppers can look...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 18-20

CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati, including some holiday events. Check out our list of events below. Trans-Siberian Orchestra, a multi-platinum, rock group, is stopping in the Queen City this weekend with their "The Ghost of...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

The items food pantries really need this holiday season

The holiday season is coming up, and it's one of the busiest times of the year for food pantries. This year, it's more expensive for food pantries to stock their shelves due to increased food prices. Inflation has also contributed to fewer monetary donations from supporters. These factors have made more people rely on food pantries like the Freestore Foodbank in Cincinnati and Be Concerned in Covington.
CINCINNATI, OH
budgettravel.com

Family Fun at the Great Wolf Lodge - $149

Stay at this family specific resort for almost 50% off a night. Your stay includes indoor pool passes, arts and crafts, holiday snowland and for the adults a hot tub area kid free!. What You Get. Stay for six in a Family Suite or Wolf Den Suite, seven in a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

This Price Hill Home for Sale Offers Amazing Views of Downtown Cincinnati, Incredible Outdoor Spaces

The home at 2392 Maryland Ave. in Price Hill offers amazing views and tons of space for outdoor living, and it can be all yours for $275,000. The two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom house, built in 1890, is close to the Incline District and its Warsaw Federal Incline Theater, amazing restaurants like Incline Public House, Somm Wine Bar and Veracruz and coffee shop BLOC. The interior is filled with contemporary updates and a brand new kitchen but still has the beautiful original hardwood floors throughout.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Fort Thomas Farmers Market celebrates the holiday season

As the weather turns colder, farmers market shoppers are reminded that the season of fresh produce and farm goods is winding down. Yet, at the Fort Thomas Farmers’ Market, the final three weeks of the season promise to be a special time. The market moves indoors with extended hours...
FORT THOMAS, KY
WKRC

Here's what's opening in old Blue Manatee bookstore on Oakley Square

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Oakley skincare business is expanding, opening a sister concept inside of the former Blue Manatee book store space at the end of this month. Jenny Simon Face MedSpa, a sister concept to facial aesthetics salon Jenny Simon Face, is hosting its grand opening at...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Answers in Genesis purchases former Toyota engineering HQ in Erlanger

Answers in Genesis, the Christian organization behind the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum, has just made their next real estate purchase in Northern Kentucky. For a price tag of $31.3 million, Answers in Genesis bought the former Toyota North American engineering & manufacturing headquarters from Corporex, located in Erlanger around Mineola Pike.
ERLANGER, KY
linknky.com

Check out designs for the new 4th Street Bridge

Nestled above the Licking River and connecting Newport and Covington, the KY 8 bridge is a historic piece of infrastructure that serves a growing population. In November 2016, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recognized the need for improvements to continue to serve both cities and its residents and began a redesign of this bridge.
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

Cincinnati's first dedicated cidery just opened

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati's first brewery dedicated entirely to craft cider just opened its doors in Norwood. Northwood Cider Co. opened Nov. 11 in a former brake shop at 2075 Mills Ave. While Northwood – which takes its name from a type of apple cider tree – specializes...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews begin nightly road closures this weekend in Butler County

WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Nightly ramp closures begin at the Liberty Interchange on Friday, according to the Butler County Engineer's Office. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. On Friday, Nov. 18, the ramps from Liberty Way to north Interstate 75, and north...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy