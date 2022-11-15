Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
linknky.com
Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season
As the holiday season approaches, senior residents who may not have as many family and friends nearby may experience loneliness. Through Be a Santa to a Senior, community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise have gone without. To participate, shoppers can look...
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 18-20
CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati, including some holiday events. Check out our list of events below. Trans-Siberian Orchestra, a multi-platinum, rock group, is stopping in the Queen City this weekend with their "The Ghost of...
wvxu.org
The items food pantries really need this holiday season
The holiday season is coming up, and it's one of the busiest times of the year for food pantries. This year, it's more expensive for food pantries to stock their shelves due to increased food prices. Inflation has also contributed to fewer monetary donations from supporters. These factors have made more people rely on food pantries like the Freestore Foodbank in Cincinnati and Be Concerned in Covington.
budgettravel.com
Family Fun at the Great Wolf Lodge - $149
Stay at this family specific resort for almost 50% off a night. Your stay includes indoor pool passes, arts and crafts, holiday snowland and for the adults a hot tub area kid free!. What You Get. Stay for six in a Family Suite or Wolf Den Suite, seven in a...
Cincinnati CityBeat
This Price Hill Home for Sale Offers Amazing Views of Downtown Cincinnati, Incredible Outdoor Spaces
The home at 2392 Maryland Ave. in Price Hill offers amazing views and tons of space for outdoor living, and it can be all yours for $275,000. The two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom house, built in 1890, is close to the Incline District and its Warsaw Federal Incline Theater, amazing restaurants like Incline Public House, Somm Wine Bar and Veracruz and coffee shop BLOC. The interior is filled with contemporary updates and a brand new kitchen but still has the beautiful original hardwood floors throughout.
Here's when and where to get Freestore Foodbank Thanksgiving meal assistance
The Freestore Foodbank is seeing an incredible need from the community this month. Between inflation, the job market and uncertainty in the economy, more people are turning to the foodbank for help.
linknky.com
Fort Thomas Farmers Market celebrates the holiday season
As the weather turns colder, farmers market shoppers are reminded that the season of fresh produce and farm goods is winding down. Yet, at the Fort Thomas Farmers’ Market, the final three weeks of the season promise to be a special time. The market moves indoors with extended hours...
WKRC
Here's what's opening in old Blue Manatee bookstore on Oakley Square
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Oakley skincare business is expanding, opening a sister concept inside of the former Blue Manatee book store space at the end of this month. Jenny Simon Face MedSpa, a sister concept to facial aesthetics salon Jenny Simon Face, is hosting its grand opening at...
This Ohio Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
(Love)Bird’s the Word
This eatery delivers classic Southern cuisine in Loveland. The post (Love)Bird’s the Word appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati bar transforming into immersive holiday experience this season
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati bar is transforming into a holiday-themed bar to get you into the holiday spirit. Tiki Tiki Bang Bang is transforming into Sippin' Santa, where they will serve holiday-themed cocktails along with some special events. No cover or tickets are required. The bar will feature a...
dayton.com
Pine Club celebrates 75 years with special deal reflecting 1947 prices
Dayton’s iconic steakhouse is continuing to celebrate 75 years of being a dining staple in the Miami Valley. From now until the end of the year, one lucky table at The Pine Club will receive a special “Golden Menu” that features dishes and prices from 1947. “Stepping...
linknky.com
Answers in Genesis purchases former Toyota engineering HQ in Erlanger
Answers in Genesis, the Christian organization behind the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum, has just made their next real estate purchase in Northern Kentucky. For a price tag of $31.3 million, Answers in Genesis bought the former Toyota North American engineering & manufacturing headquarters from Corporex, located in Erlanger around Mineola Pike.
linknky.com
Check out designs for the new 4th Street Bridge
Nestled above the Licking River and connecting Newport and Covington, the KY 8 bridge is a historic piece of infrastructure that serves a growing population. In November 2016, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recognized the need for improvements to continue to serve both cities and its residents and began a redesign of this bridge.
dayton.com
Butler County’s first Costco opens to thousands of eager shoppers
Southwest Ohio’s newest Costco — and the first in Butler County — drew thousands of shoppers to its massive Liberty Twp. store with some waiting Wednesday in pre-dawn cold to be first in the door. And giant store’s opening also marks the first step of many more...
These 10 Restaurants Are Cooking for You This Thanksgiving
For those who don’t want the stress of cooking this year, look no further than these Greater Cincinnati restaurants. The post These 10 Restaurants Are Cooking for You This Thanksgiving appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WLWT 5
Butler County's first Costco opens its doors, wholesale retailer to anchor major development
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A steady stream of cars rolled through the crowded parking lot of Butler County's first Costco on Wednesday afternoon. Shoppers were eager to check out the new store that opened around 8 a.m. For as packed as the parking lot was, Brandon Winkle of Middletown...
Costco Opening New Ohio Location
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox19and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WKRC
Cincinnati's first dedicated cidery just opened
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati's first brewery dedicated entirely to craft cider just opened its doors in Norwood. Northwood Cider Co. opened Nov. 11 in a former brake shop at 2075 Mills Ave. While Northwood – which takes its name from a type of apple cider tree – specializes...
WLWT 5
Crews begin nightly road closures this weekend in Butler County
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Nightly ramp closures begin at the Liberty Interchange on Friday, according to the Butler County Engineer's Office. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. On Friday, Nov. 18, the ramps from Liberty Way to north Interstate 75, and north...
