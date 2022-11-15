Read full article on original website
NASA shares first view of Earth from Artemis I Moon rocket
Following the successful launch of NASA’s most powerful rocket in the world — the Space Launch System (SLS) — the public space agency's Orion spacecraft is on its way to the moon, marking the first such mission in 50 years.
Gizmodo
Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit
The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
Liftoff! NASA launches mega Moon rocket, ushering new era of exploration
NASA launched the most powerful rocket ever built on a journey to the Moon on Wednesday, in a spectacular blaze of light and sound that marked the start of the space agency's new flagship program, Artemis. "This is the next beginning, this is the Artemis generation," added Nelson, who said he watched the launch from the roof of the rocket assembly building along with a group of astronauts.
Nasa Artemis rocket launches into space, as humanity begins journey back to the Moon
Nasa successfully launched its Artemis rocket on Wednesday, heralding a new era of space exploration that will eventually see humans return to the moon.The Space Launch System – the most powerful rocket in history – successfully lifted off from Florida, following two aborted launches and months of waiting.It marked the start of a 26 day-mission that will see the Orion capsule – which will one day carry astronauts back to the lunar surface – as it flies around the Moon and then splashes back down to Earth.Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thomson called the launch incredibly special, and told her team that they had...
U.S. Volcano That Has Been Dormant for 800 Years Appears to Be Waking Up
New activity has been detected under Mount Edgecumbe, a previously dormant volcano near Sitka, Alaska.
Gizmodo
NASA's Asteroid Probe Captures Haunting Images of the Earth and Moon
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft got its first view of the Earth-Moon system one year after launching from its home planet to explore a distant swarm of asteroids. The spacecraft captured beautiful, and somewhat daunting, images of Earth and its natural satellite as it whizzed past for a gravitational assist. The...
NASA’s next moonshot: Artemis 1 rocket on track to launch this week
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA meteorologists are predicting favorable weather conditions for Wednesday’s first-ever Artemis I launch. NASA’s massive moon rocket only needed minor repairs after enduring Hurricane Nicole at the pad and is on track for its first test flight, a top official told The Associated Press on Friday.
NASA’s mightiest rocket, developed in Huntsville, lifts off 50 years after Apollo
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA’s new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard early Wednesday, bringing the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.
scitechdaily.com
Visibility Range Map: Where to See the Artemis I Mission Liftoff to the Moon
NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft will be visible along the Space Coast and throughout parts of Florida for a brief minute or so launch after it launches on the uncrewed Artemis I flight test to the Moon. NASA is currently targeting the next launch attempt of the Artemis I mission for Wednesday, November 16 during a 120-minute launch window that opens at 1:04 a.m. EST.
NASA water-hunting moon cubesat ready to launch with SpaceX
NASA's Lunar Flashlight mission will deploy a small satellite to skim the moon's surface and use lasers to search for water ice in lunar craters.
NASA sticks to plan to launch Moon rocket Wednesday
NASA said Friday it plans to attempt its long-delayed uncrewed mission to the Moon as scheduled next Wednesday, after inspections revealed only minor damage from Hurricane Nicole's passage through Florida. The uncrewed mission, dubbed Artemis 1, will bring the United States a step closer to returning astronauts to the Moon five decades after humans last walked on the lunar surface.
NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission heads for lunar orbit after crucial engine burn
NASA's Artemis 1 mission is officially on its way to the moon, thanks to an 18-minute-long engine burn by the upper stage of the SLS rocket.
Scientists have traced Earth's path through the galaxy via tiny crystals found in the crust
Tiny grains of minerals smaller than the width of human hair hold clues to the construction of our planet Earth and its path through the Milky Way.
NASA launches its new Moon rocket for 1st time
NASA's Space Launch System rocket took flight for the first time Wednesday, ushering in a new era of exploration for the space agency. Why it matters: This uncrewed launch — called Artemis I — is expected to pave the way for NASA to one day send astronauts to the Moon for the first time since the end of the Apollo program in the 1970s.
NASA's CAPSTONE probe overcomes malfunction, reaches orbit around the moon
NASA's CAPSTONE CubeSat probe arrived in orbit around the moon Sunday night in a major win for the nation's space agency following a major systems malfunction over the summer that nearly derailed the mission.
NASA's Mega-Moon Rocket Finally Blasts Off, Heralding America's Lunar Return
The successful liftoff of NASA’s Artemis program—which aims to have Americans back on the moon by as soon as late 2025—is at last underway.
Mars may be slowly ripping its largest moon apart
A new study has revealed that the weird parallel grooves on the surface of Mars' largest moon Phobos could be a sign that the Red Planet's gravity is ripping the satellite apart.
Phys.org
A white dwarf is surrounded by torn-up pieces of its inner planets and its Kuiper belt
In several billion years, it'll cease fusion, shrivel into a white dwarf, and emanate only remnant heat. There it'll sit, dormant and comatose. But the sun anchors the entire solar system. What will happen to Earth? To the rest of the planets? To the rest of the objects in the solar system?
Gizmodo
Surprisingly Earth-Like Clouds Spotted on Mars
Two cameras on the Mars Express orbiter captured images of a series of dust storms near the Martian North Pole in 2019. Analysis of the images indicates that big clouds of dust on Mars formed similarly to water vapor clouds on Earth—an unintuitive finding, given how different the planets are.
NASA's James Webb Telescope captures new star forming
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured a protostar that was previously hidden from other space telescopes and gives astronomers new insight into a star's formation.
