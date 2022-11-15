Read full article on original website
Related
New York lawmakers, small business owners call unemployment fraud audit 'jaw dropping'
Scammers made off with an estimated $11 billion in fraudulent unemployment payments, and small business owners in New York are, in part, carrying the burden. "You can't function that way and the state can't function that way," said Rod Dion, the owner of an office furniture supply business in Cohoes outside of Albany. "To just blow that kind of money, it's just mind boggling if you think about it."
Hochul's top budget advisor is departing
Robert Mujica, the long serving budget director for two governors, is stepping down at the end of the year, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office on Thursday confirmed. Mujica will lead Puerto Rico’s Financial Oversight and Management Board and will make the transition by the end of the year, Hochul’s office said.
New York's unemployment rate ticks back up as labor participation grows
New York added 3,700 jobs in the private sector last month, but the unemployment rate ticked upward in October, the state Department of Labor on Thursday announced. The state unemployment rate grew from 4.3% in September to 4.4%. The national unemployment rate in October stood lower than New York at 3.7%.
New York's largest offshore wind farm takes key step
New York regulators have granted approval for a 25-mile transmission that will carry power from the state's largest offshore wind farm to a substation in Suffolk County, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Thursday announced. The transmission line approval by the New York State Public Service Commission is an important development...
Report finds New York home to largest income gap in U.S.
New York state hosts the highest concentration of wealth in the United States and has the largest gap between rich and poor, a report released this month by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy found. The report, highlighted by the progressive Fiscal Policy Institute, could have broader implications ahead...
What an economic downturn could mean for New York's budget — and New Yorkers
More than a decade ago, the administration of New York Gov. David Paterson was consumed by the global recession and fiscal crisis that spared no one, including the state's main economic engine on Wall Street. A dozen or so years later, officials and budget analysts have taken away different lessons...
Activists call on Hochul to sign cryptocurrency mining moratorium
With the election in the rear-view mirror, environmental activists are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to impose a moratorium on cryptocurrency mining. A bill to do so is now on the governor’s desk and awaiting her signature. Protestors gathered outside Hochul’s Manhattan office Tuesday, calling on her to sign a...
Business, labor coalition seeks to strengthen New York horse racing industry
An effort to strengthen New York's $3 billion horse racing industry is moving forward on Thursday with a coalition of business groups, trade organizations and labor unions ramping up its efforts to aid the sport. The groups, part of the We Are New York Horse Racing campaign, will launch an...
Hochul urged to approve law to strengthen spending oversight
A bill awaiting Gov. Kathy Hochul's consideration would make key changes to a little known, but important spending oversight board -- and a coalition of government watchdog organizations is urging her to sign it. The measure would repeal a change made during Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administation to the Public Authorities...
Poor oversight led to fraud in New York unemployment system, audit finds
Billions of dollars in improper and fraudulent payments by New York's unemployment system were made during the COVID-19 pandemic due to weak oversight and a failure to make needed updates to how money is sent to people in genuine need, according to an audit released Tuesday by the state comptroller's office.
Hochul faces renewed veto calls for expansion of wrongful death law
A proposal to expand and update New York's century-old wrongful death law to include emotional anguish has become the subject of renewed lobbying in Albany before the bill heads to Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk for final consideration. The measure, approved earlier this year by the Democratic-controlled state Legislature, is meant...
CBCNY: New York's mid-year budget picture not as bad as expected
The Hochul administration released its mid-year update to the enacted budget last week. According to Patrick Orecki, director of State Studies for the Citizen’s Budget Commission (CBCNY), the November update is particularly important because it serves as the final guidepost before the executive budget is released in January. “This...
Groups urge state ethics watchdog to probe $5M Cuomo book approval, failed policies
Good-government groups want the new state ethics commission to learn from the mistakes of its predecessor, the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, which was disbanded this summer. Common Cause New York, New York Public Interest Research Group, Reinvent Albany and Citizens Union of the City of New York sent a...
New York's public campaign financing system takes shape
The long-sought goal of having political campaigns in New York state be partially funded with public money is falling into place with the launch of the new public campaign financing program this month at the state Board of Elections. Good-government advocates have hoped the system, which will allow direct contributions...
Movement grows to oust New York Democrats chair after Election Day losses
Democrats continued to push Gov. Kathy Hochul to remove the state party chair, Jay Jacobs, following mixed results in last week’s election. Jacobs is a holdover from the Cuomo administration and the progressive wing of the party has been trying to force him out for months. While previous efforts...
27 votes separate candidates in CNY state Senate race, will go to automatic recount
An automatic recount will take place in Central New York's 50th state Senate district after unofficial vote tallies show Democratic incumbent John Mannion leading his Republican challenger Rebecca Shiroff by only 27 votes. The race is one of a handful of unresolved elections in the state Senate, where Democrats hold...
