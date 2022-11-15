ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Kate Winslet and daughter Mia Threapleton in 'I Am Ruth' trailer

By Angeline Jane Bernabe
 2 days ago

Kate Winslet and her daughter Mia Threapleton are sharing the screen.

The Academy Award-winner, 47, and Threapleton, 22, will star in an upcoming installment of the anthology drama series "I Am," which airs on the British public broadcast television network Channel 4. The episode is titled "I Am Ruth."

Winslet, who co-wrote the upcoming story with BAFTA-winning filmmaker Dominic Savage, plays Ruth, a mother who witnesses her teenage daughter Freya (played by Threapleton) "retreating into herself as she becomes more and more consumed by the pressures of social media," according to a press release.

The story is described as an "honest and authentic portrayal of a mother and daughter's increasingly strained relationship."

In the episode's trailer, released last week, Ruth is seen telling Freya that social media is making her ill. In another scene, Freya is in tears, apologizing to her mother.

"I Am Ruth" will air during season 3 of the series, which explores women's raw and personal experiences. Actresses Letitia Wright, Gemma Chan, Samantha Morton, Lesley Manville, Vicky McClure and Suranne Jones all starred in previous episodes of the show.

"The collaborative and sensitive way in which Dominic Savage goes about creating and filming each episode of 'I Am' is challenging, rewarding and completely immersive," Winslet said in a statement about the series. "The actors become these roles, and there is simply no room for pretending."

"I Am Ruth" is slated to air on Channel 4 later this year, according to the network.

