Centralia, IL

2022 11/18 – Matthew Scott Setzekorn

Matthew Scott Setzekorn, 43, of Richview passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at SSM Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 27, 1979, the son of David and Peggy (Niederhofer) Setzekorn in Centralia. He married the love of his life and his best friend, Karla Schibbelhut on May 10, 2020, at the Washington County Courthouse and she survives him in Richview.
RICHVIEW, IL
2022 11/16 – Virginia ‘Ginny’ M. Holderly

Virginia “Ginny” M. Holderly, 84, of Kinmundy, Illinois went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Doctor’s Nursing Home in Salem, IL. She was born on September 4, 1938 in Chicago, IL to Russell and Mary Hudson. She married...
KINMUNDY, IL
2022 11/19 – Donna Timmons

Donna Timmons, 75, of Sandoval passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, surrounded by the love and tender care of her family at her son’s home in Patoka. She was born on January 2, 1947, the daughter of Nick and Ruth (Rippy) Basola in Sandoval. She had two children with her former husband Bill Timmons.
SANDOVAL, IL
Salem woman charged with aggravated battery to a nurse

A 58-year-old Salem woman has been charged in Marion County Court with aggravated battery to a nurse. Judy Garrett of Maplewood Avenue is accused of scratching the nurse while she was performing her duties in the emergency room where Garrett reportedly had been brought after being revived with NARCAN. When...
SALEM, IL
Theft, burglary charges filed Monday in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE – Multiple theft and burglary charges were filed Monday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Robert D. Baker III, 25, of Wood River, was charged Nov. 14 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
WCSO: Wanted man found in Perry County, IL

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office and the Mt. Carmel Police Department were notified on Tuesday that Anthony Tucker had been taken into custody in Perry County, Illinois, according to a post on the WCSO’s Facebook. Law enforcement officials say Tucker was wanted by several southern Illinois counties for a laundry […]
PERRY COUNTY, IL
Farm Family of the Year announced

FARM FAMILY OF THE YEAR–The McCormick Family of Ellis Grove was named the Farm Family of the Year by the Randolph County Association for Home and Community Education (HCE) during the annual meeting of the HCE. Pictured are: Paul, Shirley, Stacy, Jared and Jack McCormick. During a recent meeting...
ELLIS GROVE, IL
Salem woman injured in Tonti Road rollover crash

A 38-year-old Salem woman was injured in a rollover crash on Tonti Road west of Seven Hills Road in rural Sandoval Sunday afternoon. Initial reports from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicate Devra Lynn Fatheree of South Rotan was traveling westbound on Tonti Road when she ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road into the roadside ditch, and rolled several times. The car eventually came to rest sitting across the ditch facing the roadway.
SANDOVAL, IL
Sandoval works to add officers to police force

The Sandoval Village Board has authorized the hiring of three full-time police officers that will get the village close to having 24-hour-a-day coverage. Police Chief Joe Lyons updated the board on progress at Tuesday night’s meeting. He reports Zach Cartright is scheduled to graduate from the full-time police academy on December 9th. Cartright will then work with other officers until the first of the year when he will begin working on his own. A second hire, Luke Crawford, is scheduled to take the power test next week as a first step to enter into the full-time police officer academy. Lyons says they had a third new officer, but he has now declined that position. The chief is now advertising to try and find a candidate for the other full-time opening.
SANDOVAL, IL
Salem Police arrest city man for aggravated battery to a child

Salem Police have arrested a 21-year-old Salem man for a Class X offense of aggravated battery to a child. Michael Farrar of West Main was taken into custody and the Marion County Jail to await formal charges following an investigation that began when a three-month-old child with serious head and neck injuries was brought to Salem Township Hospital for treatment.
SALEM, IL
The Oldest Building in Illinois Was Used By Lewis and Clark

I always thought that the oldest building in Illinois had to do with something about Abraham Lincoln, but I was completely wrong. The oldest building in Illinois is actually a courthouse located in Cahokia, Illinois, and according to insider.com it was used by the famous explorers Lewis & Clark. The Old Cahokia Courthouse was built in the 1730s and served as headquarters for Lewis & Clark.
CAHOKIA, IL

