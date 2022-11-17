Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/18 – Matthew Scott Setzekorn
Matthew Scott Setzekorn, 43, of Richview passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at SSM Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 27, 1979, the son of David and Peggy (Niederhofer) Setzekorn in Centralia. He married the love of his life and his best friend, Karla Schibbelhut on May 10, 2020, at the Washington County Courthouse and she survives him in Richview.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/16 – Virginia ‘Ginny’ M. Holderly
Virginia “Ginny” M. Holderly, 84, of Kinmundy, Illinois went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Doctor’s Nursing Home in Salem, IL. She was born on September 4, 1938 in Chicago, IL to Russell and Mary Hudson. She married...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/19 – Donna Timmons
Donna Timmons, 75, of Sandoval passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, surrounded by the love and tender care of her family at her son’s home in Patoka. She was born on January 2, 1947, the daughter of Nick and Ruth (Rippy) Basola in Sandoval. She had two children with her former husband Bill Timmons.
southernillinoisnow.com
Prosecutor: 3-month old Salem child had brain bleed, broken jaw and broken neck
Judge Mark Stedelin set bond at $250,000 for a 21-year-old Salem man formally charged in Marion County Court Wednesday with a Class X offense of aggravated battery to a child under 13. Michael Farrar of West Main Street was taken into custody on Monday by Salem Police after they were...
southernillinoisnow.com
Replacement of windows in historic Salem Travel Building being completed this week
The owner of Salem Travel says the final phase of their window replacement project in their historic building at Main and Broadway in downtown Salem is being completed this week. windows!. Jeannell Charman says this is the final phase of an expensive but essential exterior building renovation. The 16 window...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman charged with aggravated battery to a nurse
A 58-year-old Salem woman has been charged in Marion County Court with aggravated battery to a nurse. Judy Garrett of Maplewood Avenue is accused of scratching the nurse while she was performing her duties in the emergency room where Garrett reportedly had been brought after being revived with NARCAN. When...
wsiu.org
Agape Christian High School is building a new facility in Williamson County
Agape Christian High School in southern Illinois recently broke ground on a new school building. Phase one of the new facility, to be located on Crainville Landing Drive in Carterville, is expected to be finished in the Fall of 2023. The new location will be about four miles east of...
Aldermen in Belleville voted to increase their pay
Aldermen in the City of Belleville decided to hike their pay over the objections of the town's mayor, who says it is not the right time.
southernillinoisnow.com
Suspected burglary turns into rural Texico teen seeking help following crash
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department was called to a burglary in progress in rural Kell early this morning where a 17-year-old rural Texico man had broken into a home seeking help following a nearby crash. The crash occurred in the 5700 block of Kell Road east of Kell when...
edglentoday.com
Linda Andreas Wants To Use Her Diverse Background As New Madison County Clerk
EDWARDSVILLE - Linda Andreas said she is excited about the opportunity to serve as Madison County's new County Clerk. Andreas defeated the incumbent County Clerk Debbie Mendoza in the election on Nov. 8. In her first year, Andreas said she wants to improve the voter rolls and engage more people...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Theft, burglary charges filed Monday in Madison County
EDWARDSVILLE – Multiple theft and burglary charges were filed Monday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Robert D. Baker III, 25, of Wood River, was charged Nov. 14 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
WCSO: Wanted man found in Perry County, IL
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office and the Mt. Carmel Police Department were notified on Tuesday that Anthony Tucker had been taken into custody in Perry County, Illinois, according to a post on the WCSO’s Facebook. Law enforcement officials say Tucker was wanted by several southern Illinois counties for a laundry […]
northcountynews.org
Farm Family of the Year announced
FARM FAMILY OF THE YEAR–The McCormick Family of Ellis Grove was named the Farm Family of the Year by the Randolph County Association for Home and Community Education (HCE) during the annual meeting of the HCE. Pictured are: Paul, Shirley, Stacy, Jared and Jack McCormick. During a recent meeting...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman injured in Tonti Road rollover crash
A 38-year-old Salem woman was injured in a rollover crash on Tonti Road west of Seven Hills Road in rural Sandoval Sunday afternoon. Initial reports from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicate Devra Lynn Fatheree of South Rotan was traveling westbound on Tonti Road when she ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road into the roadside ditch, and rolled several times. The car eventually came to rest sitting across the ditch facing the roadway.
Highland, Illinois man wanted for stalking, burglary
Police in Highland, Illinois, are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on charges in Madison County.
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with active shooter investigation in Harrisburg, Ill.
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation into the threat of an active shooter leads to the arrest of a 19-year-old Norris City, Illinois man. According to Harrisburg Police, their investigations into the threat of an active shooter began late Monday night, November 14. On Tuesday, officers arrested Hunter D. Gross...
southernillinoisnow.com
Sandoval works to add officers to police force
The Sandoval Village Board has authorized the hiring of three full-time police officers that will get the village close to having 24-hour-a-day coverage. Police Chief Joe Lyons updated the board on progress at Tuesday night’s meeting. He reports Zach Cartright is scheduled to graduate from the full-time police academy on December 9th. Cartright will then work with other officers until the first of the year when he will begin working on his own. A second hire, Luke Crawford, is scheduled to take the power test next week as a first step to enter into the full-time police officer academy. Lyons says they had a third new officer, but he has now declined that position. The chief is now advertising to try and find a candidate for the other full-time opening.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Police arrest city man for aggravated battery to a child
Salem Police have arrested a 21-year-old Salem man for a Class X offense of aggravated battery to a child. Michael Farrar of West Main was taken into custody and the Marion County Jail to await formal charges following an investigation that began when a three-month-old child with serious head and neck injuries was brought to Salem Township Hospital for treatment.
Drawing for $589,000 tonight at Waterloo’s Queen of Hearts
Tonight is Waterloo's Queen of Hearts drawing for the $589,000 jackpot.
The Oldest Building in Illinois Was Used By Lewis and Clark
I always thought that the oldest building in Illinois had to do with something about Abraham Lincoln, but I was completely wrong. The oldest building in Illinois is actually a courthouse located in Cahokia, Illinois, and according to insider.com it was used by the famous explorers Lewis & Clark. The Old Cahokia Courthouse was built in the 1730s and served as headquarters for Lewis & Clark.
Comments / 0