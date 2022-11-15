A University of Kentucky student who hurled racial slurs at a student worker has been fired from her internship and plans to withdraw from the school. The news comes in the aftermath of a drunken episode in which 22-year-old Sophia Rosing was recorded using racial slurs against Kylah Spring, a Black student who was working an overnight shift at the Lexington campus on Sunday. Ms Rosing allegedly assaulted Ms Spring after being denied entry to Boyd Hall for failing to show her ID. The brazen attack has since become viral, with students decrying Ms Rosing’s actions. As calls on University...

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 6 DAYS AGO