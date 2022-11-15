Read full article on original website
longisland.com
Free Drive-In Holiday Experience Coming to the Town of Oyster Bay this December
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilwoman Vicki Walsh announce that the Town will once again bring back the Drive-in Holiday Experience, featuring free family entertainment for Town residents. The event will be offered December 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th at Marjorie Post Park in Massapequa, with registration opening online November 14th at 10 a.m.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
HMart to open new store on Tuesday on Long Island
Specialty Grocer HMart will open its newest store on Long Island in New York on Tuesday, according to the Korean grocer’s website. The new store will be located at 34-51 48th Street and will feature fresh produce, meat, seafood, Asian groceries and housewares. The Asian supermarket chain will open...
Hochul declares emergency as 6 feet of snow threatens upstate; NYC cold to continue
Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency effective Thursday as upstate New York faces a potentially historic snowstorm that may dump 6 feet of snow.
Amtrak adds roundtrip trains between Albany and NYC
The Empire State Passengers Association (ESPA) announced starting December 5, two additional roundtrip Amtrak trains will be added between Albany and NYC. This will increase the number of Hudson Valley trains and reduce sellouts on northbound trains.
Best of Staten Island vote results: Here are the top 3 diners as chosen by readers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — We have our winners. Earlier this month, we asked readers to tell us their favorite diner on Staten Island. We at the Advance/SILive.com wanted to know which of the borough’s diners had comfort food, personable staff, an overall great vibe — and then some — for this penultimate 2022 Best of Staten Island category.
wastetodaymagazine.com
NYC hires hundreds of sanitation workers for ‘Get Stuff Clean’ program
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced that several city agencies, including the Department of Sanitation (DSNY), the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the NYC Parks Department, will collaborate on a $14.5 million project called “Get Stuff Clean.”. The initiative, which aims to “beautify” New York City, began...
NYC won’t expand prekindergarten for 3-year-olds next year
Mayor Eric Adams is not planning to expand New York City’s free prekindergarten program for 3-year-olds next year, as city agencies are facing calls to cut back on spending, education department officials confirmed Wednesday. City officials are planning to divert $568 million in federal COVID relief money that had been earmarked for 3-K expansion over the next two fiscal years to use elsewhere for the education department, Emma Vadehra, the school system’s...
syossetjerichotribune.com
Town Clerk LaMarca Offers Residents Free ‘Do Not Knock’ Stickers
Oyster Bay Town Clerk Richard LaMarca announced that residents who wish to deter any potential door-to-door solicitors and peddlers can obtain a free, waterproof, vinyl ‘No Soliciting’ sticker through the Town Clerk’s Office. Town Clerk LaMarca stated, “Now more than ever, our Town residents wish to remain...
fox5ny.com
5th Avenue to close to car traffic in December for first time ever
NEW YORK - For the first time ever, Manhattan's Fifth Avenue will be closed to all vehicular traffic for three Sundays in December as part of a program dubbed "Fifth Avenue for All." On December 4th, 11th, and 18th, between the hours of noon and 6 p.m., Fifth Avenue will...
fox5ny.com
Golden Girls Kitchen NYC is set to open soon
NEW YORK - The Golden Girls fans can say "thank you for being a friend" and get their fix of the beloved sitcom in a pop-up restaurant coming to the Seaport District in Lower Manhattan. The experience opens Dec. 7 and it's already accepting reservations. If the concept sounds familiar,...
NY1
Banks comments on investigation into program bringing bilingual teachers to NYC
Schools Chancellor David Banks acknowledged on Tuesday that a high-profile program bringing bilingual educators from the Dominican Republic to New York City is now under investigation amid allegations the teachers were taken advantage of by Education Department staff. The teachers came to the city in September through a partnership with...
Flood nears victory in Assembly District 4, outcome still not confirmed
A week has passed since Election Day, and the race for New York State Assembly District 4 has yet to be called. However, the Republican Party challenger Edward Flood, of Port Jefferson, appears to be on the brink of an upset. As of press time, Flood maintains a 51-49% margin...
News 12
Power Play, third place Powerball tickets sold on Long Island
The New York Lottery says that a Power Play and third place Powerball tickets from the Nov. 14 drawing were purchased on Long Island. The $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold at Food Mart on Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park. The $50,000 winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven on 5th Avenue in Bay Shore.
Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State
On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
Staten Island single mom of 4 loses leukemia battle; grieving parents will raise kids
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Her four children were her life. Now they have no mother. Lisa Rose Gorman of Tottenville, a single mother, lost her two-year battle with cancer on Nov. 5. She was 39. Lisa’s parents, Theresa and Robert Mangieri of Huguenot, will now raise her beloved children:...
Businesses at risk after Suffolk County misses another month of payments due to cyberattack
The county continues the slow process of handwriting checks and agencies have prioritized the most critical payments, which include government operations and services provided to residents.
Acclaimed NYC Chef Opens Italian Restaurant In Norwood
A chef who spent six years at a New York City restaurant that earned a rave review in the New York Times has embarked on a new journey at his new Bergen County restaurant. Giuseppe Agostino, formerly of Del Posto, recently opened upscale Italian restaurant Verana in Norwood. The restaurant...
longisland.com
Police: 911 Calls About Bear Possibly Sighted in Bohemia
People in Bohemia got a scare from a bear, according to Suffolk County Police. Cops say that officers responded to a report of a possible bear sighting in Bohemia on Monday night. “Police canvassed the area of Louis Kossuth Avenue at approximately 8:30pm and did not see a bear,” police...
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050
money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will help you out with some upcoming holiday spending. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
Reminder: NYC public schools won’t have snow days this year
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Areas north of New York City were forecast to have their first snow of the season Tuesday, but once snow comes to the five boroughs later in the year, students will not get snow days. The Department of Education policy is for students to participate in remote learning on days when […]
