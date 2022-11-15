ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Cove, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

longisland.com

Free Drive-In Holiday Experience Coming to the Town of Oyster Bay this December

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilwoman Vicki Walsh announce that the Town will once again bring back the Drive-in Holiday Experience, featuring free family entertainment for Town residents. The event will be offered December 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th at Marjorie Post Park in Massapequa, with registration opening online November 14th at 10 a.m.
OYSTER BAY, NY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

HMart to open new store on Tuesday on Long Island

Specialty Grocer HMart will open its newest store on Long Island in New York on Tuesday, according to the Korean grocer’s website. The new store will be located at 34-51 48th Street and will feature fresh produce, meat, seafood, Asian groceries and housewares. The Asian supermarket chain will open...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wastetodaymagazine.com

NYC hires hundreds of sanitation workers for ‘Get Stuff Clean’ program

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced that several city agencies, including the Department of Sanitation (DSNY), the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the NYC Parks Department, will collaborate on a $14.5 million project called “Get Stuff Clean.”. The initiative, which aims to “beautify” New York City, began...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

NYC won’t expand prekindergarten for 3-year-olds next year

Mayor Eric Adams is not planning to expand New York City’s free prekindergarten program for 3-year-olds next year, as city agencies are facing calls to cut back on spending, education department officials confirmed Wednesday. City officials are planning to divert $568 million in federal COVID relief money that had been earmarked for 3-K expansion over the next two fiscal years to use elsewhere for the education department, Emma Vadehra, the school system’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
syossetjerichotribune.com

Town Clerk LaMarca Offers Residents Free ‘Do Not Knock’ Stickers

Oyster Bay Town Clerk Richard LaMarca announced that residents who wish to deter any potential door-to-door solicitors and peddlers can obtain a free, waterproof, vinyl ‘No Soliciting’ sticker through the Town Clerk’s Office. Town Clerk LaMarca stated, “Now more than ever, our Town residents wish to remain...
OYSTER BAY, NY
fox5ny.com

Golden Girls Kitchen NYC is set to open soon

NEW YORK - The Golden Girls fans can say "thank you for being a friend" and get their fix of the beloved sitcom in a pop-up restaurant coming to the Seaport District in Lower Manhattan. The experience opens Dec. 7 and it's already accepting reservations. If the concept sounds familiar,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Power Play, third place Powerball tickets sold on Long Island

The New York Lottery says that a Power Play and third place Powerball tickets from the Nov. 14 drawing were purchased on Long Island. The $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold at Food Mart on Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park. The $50,000 winning ticket was sold at 7-Eleven on 5th Avenue in Bay Shore.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
Hot 99.1

Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State

On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Acclaimed NYC Chef Opens Italian Restaurant In Norwood

A chef who spent six years at a New York City restaurant that earned a rave review in the New York Times has embarked on a new journey at his new Bergen County restaurant. Giuseppe Agostino, formerly of Del Posto, recently opened upscale Italian restaurant Verana in Norwood. The restaurant...
NORWOOD, NJ
longisland.com

Police: 911 Calls About Bear Possibly Sighted in Bohemia

People in Bohemia got a scare from a bear, according to Suffolk County Police. Cops say that officers responded to a report of a possible bear sighting in Bohemia on Monday night. “Police canvassed the area of Louis Kossuth Avenue at approximately 8:30pm and did not see a bear,” police...
BOHEMIA, NY
R.A. Heim

New York City households to get payments up to $1,050

money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will help you out with some upcoming holiday spending. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

