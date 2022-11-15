Brockhampton have often flirted with the idea of The End. Take the final instalment of ‘Saturation’, their breakthrough 2017 album trilogy, which mock-claimed that it was “the last studio album by Brockhampton”, or when the collective’s leader Kevin Abstract had to assure fans that they hadn’t split up after he dared to release a solo EP in April 2019. Speaking to NME four months later ostensibly about the band’s close-knit, all-under-one-roof creative process, Abstract acknowledged: “The worst part for me is just that I know it’s gonna end at some point. I won’t always have this house to go to. People get older, you know? Somebody’s gonna have a kid or something.”

