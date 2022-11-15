Read full article on original website
Related
Latin Grammy Awards 2022: See the complete list of winners
LAS VEGAS — Bad Bunny, Jorge Drexler and Rosalía were among the big winners Thursday at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. Record of the year: “Tocarte,” Jorge Drexler and C. Tangana. Album of the year: “Motomami (Digital Album),” Rosalía. Song...
2023 Grammy nominations: All the snubs and surprises
Mary J. Blige's 6 nominations are a pleasant surprise; Nicki Minaj's zero won't sit well with the Barbz.
musictimes.com
Grammy Awards 2023 Didn't Want To Talk About Bruno, 'Encanto'
The first few months of the year had been all about the Disney hit animated movie musical "Encanto" and its very catchy song "We Don't Talk About Bruno." Everyone - and we mean everyone, not just kids, is trying not to talk about the Madrigal family's estranged uncle, Bruno Madrigal, in the catchy ensemble song of "Encanto."
Dolly Parton Dressed Like Judas Priest at Closing All-Star Song at Rock Hall Ceremony
A few months ago, all Rob Halford said he wanted at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was a selfie with Dolly Parton, but he ended up with so much more. The Metal God was invited to sing with Parton during her performance of the hit "Jolene," where she actually dressed like a member of Judas Priest.
Bad Bunny makes history with his Grammy album of the year nomination; here's why
Superstar Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny has made Grammy history. His latest album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," has earned two Grammy Award nominations, including a historic first in the album of the year category — the first Spanish-language album to ever receive such recognition. His album is...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Veteran Songwriter Muni Long Invented ‘Song of the Year’
Priscilla Renea Hairston, known professionally as Muni Long, may have just made it on your radar, but this Florida native has been making noise in the industry for over a decade, co-writing songs for mega music stars, including Rihanna, Fifth Harmony, Mary J Blige, and many more. After years of...
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
Shania Twain’s Perception of Making Music Was Based on The Beatles and Elvis Presley
Shania Twain followed in the footsteps of legendary musicians like Elvis Presley and The Beatles. When she first started recording music, she expected the studio process to look more like Elvis and The Beatles' than anything else.
Ozzy "overwhelmed" by Grammy nominations
Ozzy Osbourne is blown away by his 4 nominations for latest album Patient Number 9
Steven Tyler Joins Eminem Onstage During Rock Hall Induction
Steven Tyler made a surprise appearance during Eminem’s set at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Eminem was one of the night’s honorees, earning induction in his first year of eligibility. He was introduced by mentor and longtime collaborator Dr. Dre, before taking the stage for a career-spanning performance.
BBC
Grammy nominations: Songwriter Nija Charles's 'accidental success'
Growing up, Nija Charles wanted to be a music producer or, as she puts it: "the female Pharrell". But after falling into songwriting "by accident", she's now been nominated for a Grammy Awards. The huge US industry show has introduced a Songwriter of the Year prize - one of five...
thehypemagazine.com
2022 Latin GRAMMYs: Christina Aguilera, Camilo, Elvis Costello, Jorge Drexler & More Announced as Performers
The Latin Recording Academy® announced additional performers for the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®, which includes current nominees and past Latin GRAMMY® and GRAMMY® winners Christina Aguilera, Camilo, Elvis Costello, Jorge Drexler, John Legend, Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández, and Christian Nodal.
Here Are Your 2023 Top Grammy Award Nominees
"The Recording Academy has released its slate of nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards, and, as expected, the discourse on social media surrounding selections and snubs was buzzing shortly after the drop. Beyoncé leads all artists with nine nominations, bringing her lifetime total to 88 and tying her with her husband Jay-Z as the most nominated artist in the history. Check out the nominees for the biggest awards of the night.Album of the YearThis category is shaping up to be a real fight. For Beyoncé and Adele, it's a face off we've seen in the past. In 2017, Adele's 25...
NME
Brockhampton – ‘The Family’ review: recollections and regrets as prolific group bow out
Brockhampton have often flirted with the idea of The End. Take the final instalment of ‘Saturation’, their breakthrough 2017 album trilogy, which mock-claimed that it was “the last studio album by Brockhampton”, or when the collective’s leader Kevin Abstract had to assure fans that they hadn’t split up after he dared to release a solo EP in April 2019. Speaking to NME four months later ostensibly about the band’s close-knit, all-under-one-roof creative process, Abstract acknowledged: “The worst part for me is just that I know it’s gonna end at some point. I won’t always have this house to go to. People get older, you know? Somebody’s gonna have a kid or something.”
thesource.com
Today in Hip-Hop History: The Beastie Boys’ Dropped Their Sophomore LP ‘Licensed To Ill’ 36 Years Ago
On this date 36 years ago, Adam Horowitz (Ad Rock), Adam Yauch (MCA), and Michael Diamond (Mike D) aka The Beastie Boys, dropped their sophomore LP Licensed To Ill on the Def Jam Imprint under Columbia Records. On the heels of the successful LL Cool J Radio album and the...
sheenmagazine.com
Multi-Award Winning Recording Artist, Erica Campbell, Receives Coveted GRAMMY® Award Nomination For the 65th Annual Celebration For Her Inspirational Single, “POSITIVE”
My Block Inc. Records in partnership with the SRG-ILS Group is proud to celebrate Erica Campbell’s prestigious nomination for “POSITIVE” in the “Best Gospel Performance/Single” category at the 65th GRAMMY® Awards. Released in March, “Positive,” reached a career milestone for Erica as it charted...
Jokia Is Number One On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart This Week (Week of November 19, 2022)
Jokia scores her second straight career-opening No. 1 on Gospel Airplay with “Let Him In”. Jokia Williams is from Killeen, Texas. She wrote the song solo and self-released it. About Jokia: To capture the heart of God while simultaneously compelling others to an intimate relationship with Christ, Jokia in a nutshell is A guitar playing […]
TODAY.com
The artist honored with the 2022 Music Icon Award is…
The artist being honored with the 2022 Music Icon Award is none other than Shania Twain! She is being celebrated for her record-breaking career and will perform a medley of her greatest hits at the People’s Choice Awards.Nov. 18, 2022.
musictimes.com
Kid Cudi Grammy Snub: Rapper Expresses TRUE Feelings After Not Being Nominated
Many fans rejoiced after their favorite artists have been nominated for the 2023 Grammy Awards, but there have been several online users who took to social media to express their disappointment as the recording academy snubbed their beloved idols. More recently, Kid Cudi, whose fans projected that he'll be getting...
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift Free Feet Pics? Fans Poke Fun at Pop Star for Constantly Doing THIS
Taylor Swift has been active on different platforms of social media like Twitter, Instagram, and especially, TikTok, amid the release of her latest album "Midnights". Many fans have noticed something in her photos and videos, though. According to BuzzFeed News, Swift has been constantly sharing content on social media in...
Comments / 0