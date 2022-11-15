ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

musictimes.com

Grammy Awards 2023 Didn't Want To Talk About Bruno, 'Encanto'

The first few months of the year had been all about the Disney hit animated movie musical "Encanto" and its very catchy song "We Don't Talk About Bruno." Everyone - and we mean everyone, not just kids, is trying not to talk about the Madrigal family's estranged uncle, Bruno Madrigal, in the catchy ensemble song of "Encanto."
Ultimate Classic Rock

Steven Tyler Joins Eminem Onstage During Rock Hall Induction

Steven Tyler made a surprise appearance during Eminem’s set at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Eminem was one of the night’s honorees, earning induction in his first year of eligibility. He was introduced by mentor and longtime collaborator Dr. Dre, before taking the stage for a career-spanning performance.
BBC

Grammy nominations: Songwriter Nija Charles's 'accidental success'

Growing up, Nija Charles wanted to be a music producer or, as she puts it: "the female Pharrell". But after falling into songwriting "by accident", she's now been nominated for a Grammy Awards. The huge US industry show has introduced a Songwriter of the Year prize - one of five...
Cheddar News

Here Are Your 2023 Top Grammy Award Nominees

"The Recording Academy has released its slate of nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards, and, as expected, the discourse on social media surrounding selections and snubs was buzzing shortly after the drop. Beyoncé leads all artists with nine nominations, bringing her lifetime total to 88 and tying her with her husband Jay-Z as the most nominated artist in the history. Check out the nominees for the biggest awards of the night.Album of the YearThis category is shaping up to be a real fight. For Beyoncé and Adele, it's a face off we've seen in the past. In 2017, Adele's 25...
NME

Brockhampton – ‘The Family’ review: recollections and regrets as prolific group bow out

Brockhampton have often flirted with the idea of The End. Take the final instalment of ‘Saturation’, their breakthrough 2017 album trilogy, which mock-claimed that it was “the last studio album by Brockhampton”, or when the collective’s leader Kevin Abstract had to assure fans that they hadn’t split up after he dared to release a solo EP in April 2019. Speaking to NME four months later ostensibly about the band’s close-knit, all-under-one-roof creative process, Abstract acknowledged: “The worst part for me is just that I know it’s gonna end at some point. I won’t always have this house to go to. People get older, you know? Somebody’s gonna have a kid or something.”
sheenmagazine.com

Multi-Award Winning Recording Artist, Erica Campbell, Receives Coveted GRAMMY® Award Nomination For the 65th Annual Celebration For Her Inspirational Single, “POSITIVE”

My Block Inc. Records in partnership with the SRG-ILS Group is proud to celebrate Erica Campbell’s prestigious nomination for “POSITIVE” in the “Best Gospel Performance/Single” category at the 65th GRAMMY® Awards. Released in March, “Positive,” reached a career milestone for Erica as it charted...
BlackAmericaWeb

Jokia Is Number One On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart This Week (Week of November 19, 2022)

Jokia scores her second straight career-opening No. 1 on Gospel Airplay with “Let Him In”. Jokia Williams is from Killeen, Texas.  She wrote the song solo and self-released it.   About Jokia:   To capture the heart of God while simultaneously compelling others to an intimate relationship with Christ, Jokia in a nutshell is A guitar playing […]
TODAY.com

The artist honored with the 2022 Music Icon Award is…

The artist being honored with the 2022 Music Icon Award is none other than Shania Twain! She is being celebrated for her record-breaking career and will perform a medley of her greatest hits at the People’s Choice Awards.Nov. 18, 2022.
musictimes.com

Kid Cudi Grammy Snub: Rapper Expresses TRUE Feelings After Not Being Nominated

Many fans rejoiced after their favorite artists have been nominated for the 2023 Grammy Awards, but there have been several online users who took to social media to express their disappointment as the recording academy snubbed their beloved idols. More recently, Kid Cudi, whose fans projected that he'll be getting...

