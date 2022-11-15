Read full article on original website
MLB
Red Sox non-tender Cordero, Chang
BOSTON -- After two seasons in which Franchy Cordero struggled to produce with any consistency, the Red Sox non-tendered the first baseman/outfielder on Friday, making him a free agent. Utility player Yu Chang, who played just 11 games for Boston, was the club’s only other non-tendered player. The Red...
MLB
Yankees agree to deals with Kiner-Falefa, Trivino
NEW YORK -- The Yankees agreed to terms on one-year contracts with shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and right-hander Lou Trivino on Friday, avoiding arbitration with both players. Kiner-Falefa will earn $6 million next season, while Trivino inked a $4.1 million deal. The Yankees tendered contracts to all their eligible players ahead of Friday’s 8 p.m. ET deadline.
MLB
With Yankees' new offer in hand, Judge hosts NYC gala
Aaron Judge has a new contract offer from the Yankees in hand, and the free-agent slugger has plenty of friends by his side. Judge was in New York on Friday evening to host a gala for his All Rise Foundation, a nonprofit that aims to inspire children and youth to become responsible citizens by engaging them in activities that encourage reaching unlimited possibilities.
MLB
4 moves Yankees need to make if they lose Judge
Many expect the Yankees to do what it takes to re-sign Aaron Judge. But what if they don’t?. Many expected the Cardinals to re-sign Albert Pujols after the 2011 season, and the Braves to re-sign Freddie Freeman after 2021. Neither did. Point is, when a player reaches the open market, anything is possible.
MLB
Proposing 7 surprising free-agent ideas
We’re always hearing rumors about which teams might be favorites to land a star free agent, and that’s great. But what about teams that could swoop in, seemingly out of nowhere, to shock us with a big signing? The “out of the box” free-agent deal, if you will?
MLB
All Rise! Judge named AL MVP after historic 62-HR year
NEW YORK -- "All Rise" for the American League’s Most Valuable Player. Aaron Judge’s 2022 season captured the attention and imagination of the baseball world at large, highlighted by his journey to shatter Roger Maris’ AL single-season record for home runs. That unforgettable campaign was recognized on Thursday, when Judge was crowned as the AL MVP Award winner, as voted by eligible members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
MLB
Bucs tender Newman, then deal to Reds for Moreta
The Pirates’ biggest question coming into the non-tender deadline regarded the status of Kevin Newman. Would they tender him, or would they non-tender him and lean into the youth movement? The answer: a tender and a trade. Pittsburgh tendered Newman a contract for the 2023 season, then subsequently traded...
MLB
10 intriguing new free agents after non-tender deadline
As the 8 p.m. ET deadline for tendering arbitration-eligible players contracts passed Friday night, it quickly became apparent that among those players who were not tendered a contract are some notable and intriguing names. That includes the 2019 NL MVP, the 2020 MLB home run leader and many others who, while being cut loose due to injuries and/or lack of production, could potentially help a team or two in the future.
MLB
Here are 11 potential non-tender candidates
More than 250 players around the Majors are eligible for salary arbitration this offseason, though that number figures to drop by Friday night, when all 30 teams must tender contracts to such players. Players tendered contracts will have until Jan. 13 to work out new deals with their clubs before...
MLB
Judge joins Jimmy Fallon to surprise fans at MLB Store in NYC
When Aaron Judge first appeared on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in May 2017, a pair of Clark Kent-style glasses had been all that was necessary to blend in with the crowd in New York City’s Bryant Park. These days, everyone recognizes the American League’s Most Valuable Player.
MLB
Braves sign Matzek, Soroka, non-tender 5 others
Braves pitchers Tyler Matzek and Mike Soroka avoided arbitration by signing Major League deals, while left-handers Max Fried and A.J. Minter were tendered contracts on Friday. The team also non-tendered outfielder Guillermo Heredia and right-handers Silvino Bracho, Alan Rangel, Jackson Stephens and Brooks Wilson. Matzek signed a two-year deal worth...
MLB
Anderson, Neidert non-tendered by Marlins
MIAMI -- The Marlins tendered contracts for the 2023 season to all but two of their arbitration-eligible players ahead of Friday night's deadline: third baseman/outfielder Brian Anderson and right-hander Nick Neidert. In addition, high-leverage reliever Dylan Floro agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth $3.9 million to avoid arbitration, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
MLB
Alvarez finishes 3rd in AL MVP voting
HOUSTON -- The three go-ahead home runs Yordan Alvarez hit in the postseason, including his mammoth three-run blast to put the Astros ahead in a clinching win against the Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series, weren’t part of his case for American League Most Valuable Player, with votes being cast before the playoffs started.
MLB
Dodgers non-tender Bellinger, but could bring him back
In a move that was unthinkable just two seasons ago, the Dodgers decided to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger before the deadline Friday. The move makes Bellinger, the 2019 National League Most Valuable Player, a free agent for the first time in his career. “Obviously, it’s been a unique path for...
MLB
Breaking down the Cubs' non-tender decisions
CHICAGO -- The Cubs created more room for upcoming offseason additions on Friday, making a series of decisions ahead of the deadline to tender contracts to unsigned players on the 40-man roster. The North Siders non-tendered outfielder Rafael Ortega, along with former prospects Brailyn Marquez and Alexander Vizcaíno, making them...
MLB
The teams in the mix for the star shortstops
We know what’s readily available in the free-agent shopping market this winter, and that’s shortstops. There are four star-level ones out there this year, in whatever order you choose to rank them: Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Trea Turner. What’s not quite as clear, though, is...
MLB
Here’s a 2023 awards candidate for every team
Awards Week just wrapped up, and to celebrate, let’s look ahead to 2023, with one potential awards candidate for every team. Don’t worry, we’re not accounting for free agency: Aaron Judge won’t show up as a Yankee, a Giant, a Dodger or anywhere on this list. Current players only. Who’s got the best chance on each team to get an award? Let’s make some guesses.
MLB
Suter's tenure with Brewers comes to a close
MILWAUKEE -- Brent Suter worked fast and worked hard for the Brewers on and off the field. But baseball is a business, which was as evident on Friday as any day of the year. The Rockies claimed Suter, Milwaukee’s longest-tenured player, off waivers before the deadline for teams across MLB to tender contracts to their unsigned players, including those eligible for salary arbitration. Every year, that translates to a flurry of activity across the sport, especially this year for the Brewers, who went into the day with an eye-popping 18 players eligible for arbitration.
MLB
3 reasons to keep this O's slugger in Baltimore in 2023
This story was excerpted from Jake Rill's Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It’s the time of year when trade rumors run rampant, and if you’ve been scouring the web, one Orioles player mentioned frequently in all the speculation is outfielder Anthony Santander.
