MILWAUKEE -- Brent Suter worked fast and worked hard for the Brewers on and off the field. But baseball is a business, which was as evident on Friday as any day of the year. The Rockies claimed Suter, Milwaukee’s longest-tenured player, off waivers before the deadline for teams across MLB to tender contracts to their unsigned players, including those eligible for salary arbitration. Every year, that translates to a flurry of activity across the sport, especially this year for the Brewers, who went into the day with an eye-popping 18 players eligible for arbitration.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO