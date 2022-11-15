ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

What happens to your funds if a crypto exchange collapses?

What happens to your funds in the event of a bankruptcy is ultimately up to your individual exchange. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. It’s been a busy week for crypto, and investors who have their funds tied up in one of the best-known exchanges could have an uphill battle ahead. On Tuesday, Binance—the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange signed a letter of intent to acquire FTX, the second-largest crypto exchange.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT

The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
decrypt.co

SBF's Alameda Moved $89 Million Worth of Crypto Into a New Wallet

The now-defunct and bankrupt trading desk moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into the wallet yesterday, on-chain data shows. In the past 24 hours, Alameda Research has moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into a wallet where the now-bankrupt trading desk has amassed $89 million worth of assets, according to on-chain data.
CoinDesk

What FTX's Collapse Means for Coinbase

Shares of Coinbase skyrocketed over the past week since rival crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management ETF bought 238,000 more shares worth roughly $12.1 million. Oppenheimer Senior Analyst Owen Lau discusses the FTX collapse and whether it could be a positive development for Coinbase.
Axios

Crypto dominoes fall in the wake of FTX's collapse

The collapse of FTX and Alameda Research continues to reverberate through the crypto world — and more dominoes are falling. The latest: On Wednesday, the crisis touched a high-profile crypto lender run by the billionaire twins Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss, forcing them to halt withdrawals from their Gemini Earn crypto lending program.
CoinTelegraph

Crypto exchange Kraken freezes accounts related to FTX and Alameda

United-States-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has frozen the accounts associated with “FTX Group, Alameda Research, and their executives,” on its exchange after engaging with authorities. In a Twitter post on Nov. 13, Kraken said the accounts were frozen “to protect their creditors” and added it “maintains full reserves” and...
TheStreet

FTX Collapse Slaps the Winklevoss Brothers

Cryptocurrency brokerages Gemini and Genesis are reassuring people that their operations are still solvent after the massive collapse of exchange FTX. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues, including crypto exchanges and lenders. Gemini, the exchange founded by the Winklevoss twins,...
decrypt.co

Bahamas Regulators Want Control of FTX Bankruptcy Proceedings

The Bahamas Securities Commission wants to take control of FTX’s liquidation. But FTX wants the process to take place in the U.S. Regulators in the Bahamas want to take control of FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings in what could become a messy process. Yesterday, FTX Digital Markets Ltd., the exchange’s...
CNBC

Gemini, BlockFi, Genesis announcing new restrictions as FTX contagion spreads

The lending arm of the crypto investment bank Genesis Global Trading is pausing new loan originations and redemptions. The decision reflects a sign of contagion outside of cryptocurrency lender BlockFi, which is reportedly preparing for a potential bankruptcy filing, according to The Wall Street Journal. In the latest fallout from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy