What happens to your funds if a crypto exchange collapses?
What happens to your funds in the event of a bankruptcy is ultimately up to your individual exchange. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. It’s been a busy week for crypto, and investors who have their funds tied up in one of the best-known exchanges could have an uphill battle ahead. On Tuesday, Binance—the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange signed a letter of intent to acquire FTX, the second-largest crypto exchange.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called This Year’s Crypto Crash Issues Dire BTC Warning, Says Bitcoin Collapse Imminent
The crypto strategist who nailed this year’s crypto meltdown is issuing a pressing warning to Bitcoin (BTC) bulls. Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo tells his 579,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin traders should start exercising caution as he says BTC is now in the process of trapping as many bulls as possible.
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move 877,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Series of Massive Crypto Transactions Amid Extreme Market Volatility
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors are moving hundreds of billions of the dog-themed meme token amid the turmoil in the crypto market. Citing data from Ethereum (ETH) analytics platform Etherscan, Shiba Inu burn project ShibaPlay says crypto whales transferred a total of 877 billion SHIB tokens worth $7.8 million in a series of transactions.
dailyhodl.com
Bankrupt FTX Had $9,000,000,000 in Liabilities With Only $900 Million in Liquid Assets Prior to Collapse: Report
New documents reveal that bankrupt crypto exchange FTX reportedly had liabilities 10x larger than the value of all of its liquid assets combined prior to its implosion last week. According to a recent report by the Financial Times, FTX’s balance sheet reveals the extent of the embattled crypto exchange’s outstanding...
decrypt.co
SBF's Alameda Moved $89 Million Worth of Crypto Into a New Wallet
The now-defunct and bankrupt trading desk moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into the wallet yesterday, on-chain data shows. In the past 24 hours, Alameda Research has moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into a wallet where the now-bankrupt trading desk has amassed $89 million worth of assets, according to on-chain data.
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
CoinDesk
What FTX's Collapse Means for Coinbase
Shares of Coinbase skyrocketed over the past week since rival crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management ETF bought 238,000 more shares worth roughly $12.1 million. Oppenheimer Senior Analyst Owen Lau discusses the FTX collapse and whether it could be a positive development for Coinbase.
CNBC
From $32 billion to criminal investigations: How Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire vanished overnight
Here's how the biggest collapse in crypto history went down — and what happens next. The Kimchi Swap put Sam Bankman-Fried on the map. The year was 2017, and the ex-Jane Street Capital quant trader noticed something funny when he looked at the page on CoinMarketCap.com listing the price of.
Crypto dominoes fall in the wake of FTX's collapse
The collapse of FTX and Alameda Research continues to reverberate through the crypto world — and more dominoes are falling. The latest: On Wednesday, the crisis touched a high-profile crypto lender run by the billionaire twins Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss, forcing them to halt withdrawals from their Gemini Earn crypto lending program.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto exchange Kraken freezes accounts related to FTX and Alameda
United-States-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has frozen the accounts associated with “FTX Group, Alameda Research, and their executives,” on its exchange after engaging with authorities. In a Twitter post on Nov. 13, Kraken said the accounts were frozen “to protect their creditors” and added it “maintains full reserves” and...
decrypt.co
Former Enron Liquidator Finds 'Complete Absence of Trustworthy Financial Information' at FTX
FTX’s new chief executive has blasted his predecessor in scathing documents filed as part of the exchange’s bankruptcy proceedings. Enron's liquidator has some choice words for the FTX collapse. John J. Ray III, who was appointed after FTX filed for bankruptcy last week, said he had “never” seen...
Binance chief CZ says El Salvador didn't hold any bitcoin on Sam Bankman-Fried's collapsing FTX
El Salvador doesn't have any bitcoin holdings in FTX, Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao tweeted Thursday. "I exchanged messages with President Nayib a few moments ago. He said 'we don't have any Bitcoin in FTX and we never had any business with them. Thank God!'" FTX filed for bankruptcy on...
dailyhodl.com
Embattled Crypto Exchange FTX Lent Billions in Customer Assets To Fund Alameda Research: Report
A new report claims that troubled crypto exchange platform FTX lent billions of dollars worth of its customers’ assets to fund its quantitative trading branch. According to The Wall Street Journal, FTX CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried told investors that Alameda Research owes FTX about $10 billion worth of customer funds.
FTX Collapse Slaps the Winklevoss Brothers
Cryptocurrency brokerages Gemini and Genesis are reassuring people that their operations are still solvent after the massive collapse of exchange FTX. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues, including crypto exchanges and lenders. Gemini, the exchange founded by the Winklevoss twins,...
decrypt.co
Bahamas Regulators Want Control of FTX Bankruptcy Proceedings
The Bahamas Securities Commission wants to take control of FTX’s liquidation. But FTX wants the process to take place in the U.S. Regulators in the Bahamas want to take control of FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings in what could become a messy process. Yesterday, FTX Digital Markets Ltd., the exchange’s...
FTX's bankruptcy has set off a crypto bank run as panicked users withdraw over $8 billion from exchanges
Crypto users removed $8 billion worth of crypto from exchanges last week, according to data form CryptoQuant. The market has been shaken by the fall of Sam-Bankman Fried's FTX exchange. FTX last Friday filed for bankruptcy after failing to secure a rescue from rival exchanges. FTX's collapse has set off...
CNBC
Gemini, BlockFi, Genesis announcing new restrictions as FTX contagion spreads
The lending arm of the crypto investment bank Genesis Global Trading is pausing new loan originations and redemptions. The decision reflects a sign of contagion outside of cryptocurrency lender BlockFi, which is reportedly preparing for a potential bankruptcy filing, according to The Wall Street Journal. In the latest fallout from...
