ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westkentuckystar.com

Broadway Church of Christ to offer dental screenings Saturday

Broadway Church of Christ is partnering with Anthem Medicaid for “Dental Days.” The event will offer free dental screenings, cleanings and more. It takes place at the church building, 2855 Broadway, Paducah, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. During the event, Anthem Kentucky Medicaid members...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Sonography student club hosts Sound Off for Hunger food drive

PADUCAH — Sound Off for Hunger: The Diagnostic Medical Sonography Student Club at West Kentucky Community and Technical College held a food drive Tuesday. Anyone who brought in a canned food item for the college's food pantry could get a free non-diagnostic ultrasound exam. These are just some of...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Former residential care center in Southside Paducah to be demolished

PADUCAH — The demolition of a former residential care center that has long sat vacant in Southside Paducah is set to go forward later this week or at the beginning of next week. ViWinTech Windows and Doors bought the property at 2301 Irvin Cobb Drive earlier this year. The...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Thanksgiving events in the Local 6 area

Turkey Trot 5K/10K run: Hosted by the West Kentucky Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Edward jones, this race begins at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 24. Registration is from 6 to 7:15 in the Farmers' Market parking lot on the corner of 2nd and Monroe streets. Click here for more information.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Beautiful Paducah announces 2022 Barbecue on the River fundraising totals

PADUCAH — Beautiful Paducah hosted the Barbeque on the River festival for the very first time in 2022. Despite the challenges wrought by a change in location and the chaos of organizing the huge event, the festival raised thousands of dollars for local charities. According to a document released...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

City of Paducah gets update how $6.5 million ARPA funds will be spent

The City of Paducah received an update at Tuesday's city commission meeting on how funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 are being spent. City Manager Daron Jordan discussed the funding allocations for the approximately $6.55 million the city is receiving. The city has obligated $4 million to...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Locals school district installs new security pilot program

OBION COUNTY, TN — School safety and protecting your child in the classroom remains a priority for school districts nationwide. That can include an increased police presence on campus, upgraded surveillance systems or reviewing emergency protocols. A local school district is taking safety one step further with Life Check....
OBION COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

New Murray Police Officers Sworn In

Murray, Ky.–The Murray Police Department welcomes two new officers to the police family. Officers Jacob Kramer and Jackson Kelly were officially sworn in as Officers with the Murray Police Department by Mayor Bob Rogers. Office Kramer began training at the DOCJT on November 7, 2022. Officer Kelly will begin...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

BBQ on the River totals

Barbecue on the River raises more the $400,000 for charities. The $406,407 raised at this year's Barbecue on the River was initially supposed to help 59 charities. But Beautiful Paducah Executive Director Whitney Ravallette Wallace says it's making a bigger impact than expected.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Martha's vineyard opens call-line to request free Thanksgiving meals

PADUCAH, KY — Martha's Vineyard has officially opened their call-line for Paducah families to request free Thanksgiving meals. According to a representative from the nonprofit, a single person can request up to two meals and a family can get up to six. The service is available for people who live within Paducah City limits and meals can be picked-up or delivered.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

11/15 Performances of the Week

PADUCAH, KY -- You at home voted Mayfield runningback Jutarious Starks as having this weeks Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week. Starks ran for 132 yards and scored three touchdowns this past Friday night in a second round playoff win over Murray.
MAYFIELD, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy