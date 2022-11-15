PADUCAH — Art can be intimidating - but it doesn't have to be. Paducah's Affordable Art Show is back for the first time since 2017. It's being hosted at the Yeiser Art Center on Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and funds raised will benefit the YAC.

