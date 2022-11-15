Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trent Okerson, regional authors coming to McCracken County Public Library in December
PADUCAH — A familiar face is coming to the McCracken County Public Library on Dec. 8 as part of their Evenings Upstairs program. Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson will be leading a presentation looking back at the historic quad-state tornado, which devastated several communities in our region in Dec. 2021.
Broadway Church of Christ to offer dental screenings Saturday
Broadway Church of Christ is partnering with Anthem Medicaid for “Dental Days.” The event will offer free dental screenings, cleanings and more. It takes place at the church building, 2855 Broadway, Paducah, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. During the event, Anthem Kentucky Medicaid members...
WKCTC hosts Wickliffe Mounds discussion to commemorate Native American Heritage Month
PADUCAH — Carla Hildebrand and Erin Langan from the Wickliffe Mounds State Historic Site lead a discussion at West Kentucky Community and Technical College on Wednesday to commemorate Native American Heritage Month. The goal of the event was to discuss the importance of Native American artifacts and history and...
Sonography student club hosts Sound Off for Hunger food drive
PADUCAH — Sound Off for Hunger: The Diagnostic Medical Sonography Student Club at West Kentucky Community and Technical College held a food drive Tuesday. Anyone who brought in a canned food item for the college's food pantry could get a free non-diagnostic ultrasound exam. These are just some of...
Former residential care center in Southside Paducah to be demolished
PADUCAH — The demolition of a former residential care center that has long sat vacant in Southside Paducah is set to go forward later this week or at the beginning of next week. ViWinTech Windows and Doors bought the property at 2301 Irvin Cobb Drive earlier this year. The...
43 years strong: Paducah Cooperative Ministry to host Thanksgiving service in new location
PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Cooperative Ministry's Annual Interfaith Community Thanksgiving Service event has been going strong for an impressive 43 years, but this year they've announced a little change in venue. According to a Monday release, this year's service will be held at 6:30 on November 20 at...
Thanksgiving events in the Local 6 area
Turkey Trot 5K/10K run: Hosted by the West Kentucky Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Edward jones, this race begins at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 24. Registration is from 6 to 7:15 in the Farmers' Market parking lot on the corner of 2nd and Monroe streets. Click here for more information.
Beautiful Paducah announces 2022 Barbecue on the River fundraising totals
PADUCAH — Beautiful Paducah hosted the Barbeque on the River festival for the very first time in 2022. Despite the challenges wrought by a change in location and the chaos of organizing the huge event, the festival raised thousands of dollars for local charities. According to a document released...
'Your wallet may be empty but your walls don't have to be:' Yeiser bringing back affordable art show
PADUCAH — Art can be intimidating - but it doesn't have to be. Paducah's Affordable Art Show is back for the first time since 2017. It's being hosted at the Yeiser Art Center on Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and funds raised will benefit the YAC.
City of Paducah gets update how $6.5 million ARPA funds will be spent
The City of Paducah received an update at Tuesday's city commission meeting on how funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 are being spent. City Manager Daron Jordan discussed the funding allocations for the approximately $6.55 million the city is receiving. The city has obligated $4 million to...
Rascal Flatts lead vocalist delays trip to bag groceries, help customers at Mayfield Save-A-Lot
MAYFIELD, KY — Gary LeVox of the famed country trio Rascal Flatts — responsible for hits like "What hurts the most" and "Bless this broken road" — has had to delay an upcoming event in Mayfield. Lead-vocalist LeVox was originally slated to be at the Mayfield Save-A-Lot...
Cairo residents ask Jackson County Housing Authority for more time before move out of Smith building
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KBSI) – Residents of Cairo, Ill., joined together Wednesday at the Jackson County Housing Authority board meeting to request the board pause the voucher program given to them that ordered them to move from their homes last month. Men of Power-Women of Strength President Steven Tarver said...
Mayfield food pantry helping community after Dec. tornado; leaders say food insecurity is highest they’ve seen
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - It’s been almost a year since the tornado struck the city of Mayfield, and one pantry is making sure community members don’t go without food. “It’s worse right now than I have ever seen it,” Ann Qualk, a volunteer at Mayfield-Graves County Need Line and Food Pantry, said.
Salem, Kentucky native selected for national competition representing women with disabilities
Miss Amazing, a nonprofit for girls and women with disabilities, announced Madelyn Gregg from Salem, Kentucky will represent the state at the upcoming National Summit competition in July 2023. Gregg will compete in the Junior Miss Division and participate with women from across the United States. Miss Amazing is a...
Locals school district installs new security pilot program
OBION COUNTY, TN — School safety and protecting your child in the classroom remains a priority for school districts nationwide. That can include an increased police presence on campus, upgraded surveillance systems or reviewing emergency protocols. A local school district is taking safety one step further with Life Check....
New Murray Police Officers Sworn In
Murray, Ky.–The Murray Police Department welcomes two new officers to the police family. Officers Jacob Kramer and Jackson Kelly were officially sworn in as Officers with the Murray Police Department by Mayor Bob Rogers. Office Kramer began training at the DOCJT on November 7, 2022. Officer Kelly will begin...
BBQ on the River totals
Barbecue on the River raises more the $400,000 for charities. The $406,407 raised at this year's Barbecue on the River was initially supposed to help 59 charities. But Beautiful Paducah Executive Director Whitney Ravallette Wallace says it's making a bigger impact than expected.
Martha's vineyard opens call-line to request free Thanksgiving meals
PADUCAH, KY — Martha's Vineyard has officially opened their call-line for Paducah families to request free Thanksgiving meals. According to a representative from the nonprofit, a single person can request up to two meals and a family can get up to six. The service is available for people who live within Paducah City limits and meals can be picked-up or delivered.
11/15 Performances of the Week
PADUCAH, KY -- You at home voted Mayfield runningback Jutarious Starks as having this weeks Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week. Starks ran for 132 yards and scored three touchdowns this past Friday night in a second round playoff win over Murray.
