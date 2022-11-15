Read full article on original website
Polygon
Scarlet and Violet are a step back for Pokémon’s open-world era
For all of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s stumbles in their attempts to usher the series into a new chapter, the most glaring among them is that a more convincing, ultimately superior blueprint was already laid for the series’ future 10 months ago with the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus.
Gamespot
First 21 Minutes Bendy and the Dark Revival Gameplay
Return to the kingdom of Bendy in the ink soaked horror survival game Bendy and the Dark Revival. Here are the first 21 minutes of PC gameplay.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?
The newest installment of the everlasting "Pokémon" series releases for the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022, and with it comes a number of new mechanics and changes to the formula of the series as fans know it. "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," companion games that make up the series' ninth Generation, are the first open-world games in the mainline series. Yes, "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" was also set in an open world, but it was technically a spinoff being developed at the same time as the new games.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
The PlayStation 1 Game That Was The Console's Best Seller
For a period of about six years, from its launch at least until the PlayStation 2 launched, the original PlayStation was the best-selling console ever made. The PS1 revolutionized the industry with its CD-based games and made PlayStation a household name practically overnight. The PlayStation Classic reboot bombed in part thanks to the lack of quality games available, as part of the original console's success was its massive lineup that took full advantage of the then-powerful console's capabilities — all in higher 3D quality than its primary competitor, the Nintendo 64.
CNET
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Review: Too Much Pokemon for the Switch to Handle
There's a rule in Pokemon games that means Pokemon of a certain level will only obey you consistently if you've got enough gym badges. That can lead to this all-too-common experience: You know a Gym Leader battle is coming up, so you spend time training up your party. You evolve your main Pokemon, the quarterback of your team, and take it into battle.
Fans Are Still Asking for a New 'Pokémon Legends' Game as 'Scarlet' and 'Violet' Launch
Spin-offs for the Pokémon game series typically run the gamut. The popular monster-catching franchise has been reimagined as dungeon-crawling RPGs, fighting games, mobile ARGs, and even sleeper-hit photography simulators! But one of the biggest and most successful reiterations of the Pokémon formula came in the form of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which was released in January 2022 for the Nintendo Switch.
ComicBook
Popular Nintendo GameCube Game Getting Remaster Next Year
A popular Nintendo GameCube is getting a remaster on February 17, 2023. The Nintendo GameCube didn't sell very well, especially compared to Nintendo machines like the 3DS and Nintendo Switch, but it also didn't sell as poorly as the Wii U, and like any Nintendo console, it had lots of great games. Meanwhile, in 2003 the likes of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and the original Call of Duty were released. It was a big year for releases, so much so that games like Tales of Symphonia somewhat flew under the radar, despite reviewing well and being part of a long-running RPG series. As you may remember, while Tales of Symphonia eventually came to other platforms, it debuted as a GameCube exclusive. If you haven't pieced it together yet, Tales of Symphonia is the game in question.
dexerto.com
Crazy Warzone 2 instant death location found on new Al Mazrah map
While running around Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah map, one player stumbled across a weird bug that turned the floor into an instant death trap. Most online games struggle out of the gate with a host of issues, including everything from performance hiccups and glitches to server troubles and content-related concerns.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Users Can Now Play Major 2022 PlayStation Exclusive
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can now play a major PlayStation console exclusive from earlier this year. 2022 has been a big year for PlayStation exclusives between the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Because of juggernauts like these games, many forget about one of this year's first great PlayStation exclusives, Sifu from Slocap. When it was released back in February, it was notably only available via PC, PS4, and PS5. It's still not come to Xbox consoles, but it did come to Nintendo Switch this week.
The Best Upcoming 2023 PS5 Game Releases Ranked
Gaming had a strong year in 2022. FromSoftware's latest game, "Elden Ring," became the company's fastest-selling game, while "God of War Ragnarok" has been regarded as nearly perfect. Other blockbusters for the PS5 included "Gran Turismo 7," "Horizon Forbidden West," and "The Last of Us Part 1," all of which received favorable reviews on the PS5.
IGN
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - Official 'More Than A Remaster' Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion to see the features of this upcoming modern version of the cult classic action RPG and prequel to Final Fantasy VII. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion features a complete HD graphics overhaul, a newly arranged soundtrack, fully voiced dialogue in English and Japanese, and an updated combat system.
IGN
Overwatch 2's Mid-Season Patch Delayed, Leaving Mei Unplayable
Overwatch 2's mid-season update has been delayed at the last minute, leaving original hero Mei unplayable for the time being. A post on the official forums confirmed the patch has been pushed back due to an unexplained “critical issue” that was discovered shortly before it was due to go live.
IGN
The Devil In Me - First 20 Minutes of Gameplay
Check out the first 20 minutes of gameplay from The Devil In Me, the latest entry in The Dark Pictures Anthology. Developed by Supermassive Games, and coming November 18th 2022, this cinematic horror game will find players trying to escape the 'Murder Castle', a replica of real life serial killer H. H. Holmes' hotel.
comicon.com
TiMi Studio Group And Tencent Games Shows Off ‘Honor Of Kings: World’ Gameplay
Developer TiMi Studio Group teams up with Tencent Games for a gameplay reveal of their new title, Honor of Kings: World. Announced last month, Honor of Kings: World is an open-world action RPG based on the existing Honor of Kings video game. This is the second look at gameplay, which...
ComicBook
Ubisoft Makes One of Its Best Games 100% Free
One of the best Ubisoft games of all time is 100 percent free, no strings attached. Ubisoft has been around since 1986, and over these many years, it's shipped many great games and series like Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, Rayman, and Prince of Persia. Many of its best games though -- or at least its highest-rated games -- shipped between 2000 and 2010, one of the great decades of gaming. For example, the first-ever Splinter Cell shipped during this window in 2002. 20 years later Ubisoft has made it free for everyone to celebrate its anniversary.
CNET
'Sonic Prime' Netflix Trailer Shows a Speedster Multiverse
Netflix on Thursday dropped the first full trailer for its upcoming animated series Sonic Prime, based on the video game character Sonic the Hedgehog. In the trailer, we see Sonic and friends face off against Dr. Eggman, before the blue hedgehog is catapulted into a multiverse, called the Shatterverse. Sonic then sets off to find versions of familiar allies, who don't know him, to take on the Council, a committee of different Eggmans.
ComicBook
Top-Rated PS4 Game from 2020 Drops to Just $10
A PlayStation 4 game from 2020 which just so happens to be one of the best games to come to the PlayStation platform this year is on sale now for only $10. What's more, the game even comes with some extra content, too, since it's the "Definitive Edition" of the original. The game in question is a Dragon Quest title called Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive – Definitive Edition, a game which normally goes for $39.99.
Sonic Frontiers review – wild, weird and a bit broken
A few years ago I wrote an article about how the original Sonic the Hedgehog games are examples of “incorrect game design” in that they break a lot of the rules laid down by that pesky genius Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of Super Mario. To my horror and frustration, a lot of Sonic fans interpreted this as a criticism of Sega when it was anything but, and my Twitter mentions were a no-go zone for several days afterwards.
