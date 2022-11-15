OPELOUSAS – McAlister's Deli to Open Thursday

St. Landry Parish has been waiting for an opening date for its newest restaurant, and now we know when it will be – SOON!

Developing Lafayette posted an opening date for McAlister’s Deli on Twitter today, and that date is Thursday, November 17, 2022.

It looks like the area where McAlister’s Deli is opening is the old Varsity Grille, right across the street from the Vista Village shopping center.

According to the story from Developing Lafayette , it would be a good idea for the people who love McAlister’s iced tea to be some of the first in line, as free iced tea is up for grabs.

via Google Maps

The first 50 people in line for the grand opening will each receive free iced tea for a month from the restaurant.

I know that we usually like a hot bowl of gumbo on a cold, dreary day, but have you ever had a baked potato and a bowl of soup from McAlister’s Deli? That’s a combination that settles my soul!

Soups, sandwiches, baked potatoes, “shareables” and, as some would argue, the best iced tea this side of your grandmother’s house – it can all be found at McAlister’s Deli.

I’m a fan of their half-and-half iced tea – half sweet, half unsweet. For me, that really hits the spot.

It’s great to see Opelousas getting a new tenant on Creswell Lane!