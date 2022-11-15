Read full article on original website
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Hoosier Hindu Americans donate 8600 pounds of foodJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Ex-Colts coach Frank Reich puts $1.9 million Indianapolis home up for sale five days after firing
Former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich put his $1.9 million home on North Illinois Street up for sale just five days after the team fired him and brought in former Colts center and ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as interim coach. According to records from MIBOR, the 7,848-square-foot home owned by...
Yardbarker
Peyton Manning reveals stance on becoming NFL commissioner
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has no desire to succeed Roger Goodell as NFL commissioner. "I’m not qualified, in my opinion," Manning said on the subject while speaking with Mike Florio for an edition of the "Pro Football Talk PM" podcast. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos...
Colts’ Reggie Wayne gets brutally honest on Jeff Saturday replacing Frank Reich
The Indianapolis Colts have seen a ton of turnover in the coaching staff throughout the season. The Colts parted ways with offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and head coach Frank Reich, bringing aboard Jeff Saturday to replace him and take over as the interim HC. Amid the frequent changes, Colts WR coach Reggie Wayne expressed some doubts over the moves, indicating he may not have been so keen to join the coaching staff this offseason if he’d known things would play out as they had, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indy Star.
Yardbarker
Report: Eagles looking to sign five-time Pro Bowl DL
The Philadelphia Eagles have been the best team in the NFL through 10 weeks, and they are still looking for ways to improve their roster for the stretch run. Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported on Thursday that the Eagles have been in discussions with Ndamukong Suh and are hoping to sign the five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle. Philadelphia already signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Linval Joseph this week, but they still want to add Suh to the mix.
Yardbarker
Matt Eberflus hangs injured Bears player out to dry
Matt Eberflus isn’t going to let a little thing like an injury get in the way. Jaylon Johnson’s play against the Detroit Lions was trash. The third-year cornerback was already having a forgettable season heading into the Chicago Bears matchup against the Lions in Week 10. Against the Lions, Johnson was graded by Pro Football Focus as the Bears’ worst player on the field. Johnson was on the Bears’ Week 10 injury report. But head coach Matt Eberflus isn’t interested in hearing players’ excuses.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legendary QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Emphatically Answered Fans Question About Whether He’d Consider Being An OC
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has struggled during the 2022 NFL season and fans have been less than enthusiastic about the offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. The Steelers have managed three victories this season and are 3-1 when they score 20 points or more. Pittsburgh fans on social media have been calling for a Steelers legendary signal caller to come out of retirement and take the offensive coordinator position.
NBC Sports
Matt Ryan will remain the Colts starting quarterback
Things have dramatically changed in Indianapolis over the last nine days. Coach Frank Reich is gone. Former Colts center Jeff Saturday is in. And, as of Sunday, starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger was out, with exiled starter Matt Ryan back in. On Wednesday, Saturday said Ryan will remain in place. “Matt...
Yardbarker
Former Packers TE calls for team to move on from embattled WR
Seemingly every member of the Green Bay Packers receiver group has come under fire at one point or another this season, and this week it’s Amari Rodgers’ turn. Rodgers had a rough go of things on special teams in Sunday’s 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, prompting former Packers tight end Tom Crabtree to question how much longer it would be before the team parts ways with the former third-round pick.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers’ Receiver Antonio Brown Shares A Private Text Message Sent From Ben Roethlisberger
The duo of former Pittsburgh Steelers ‘ players, Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown was arguably one of the most dynamic and lethal quarterback to wide receiver combinations that the NFL has seen in the 21st century, and maybe ever. According to Statmuse, the two connected for 804 receptions, 10,768 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns through the air. There seemed to be magic occurring on the playing surface when the two took the field alongside one another, but the relationship eventually fizzled and many have wondered if it were at the fault of Brown or potentially an unexpected error by Roethlisberger.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Sign Former First-Round Defensive End
The Chicago Bears added help to their defensive line. The Chicago Bears need help on the defensive line. The unit has been subpar this season. According to Pro Football Focus, the Bears are graded dead last in the league in defensive pass rushing. The Bears added depth to the unit on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Could former a Eagles offensive coordinator make a comeback in Philadelphia?
After a 3-5-1 start, Frank Reich was fired as Indianapolis Colts head coach. Is a reunion in store for him with the Eagles?. Philadelphia fans have fond memories of Reich, who served as the Eagles offensive coordinator during their magical Super Bowl run in the 2017 season. Shane Steichen, the...
Yardbarker
Is Firing Josh McDaniels The Right Move For Mark Davis And The Raiders?
There are few folks I envy less than Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels right now. Not only is his team 2-7, but his quarterback seems emotionally broken, he just lost to a TV analyst-turned-head-coach, and he has won just five of his last 25 games as a head coach.
YourErie
Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 11
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss the Steelers’ win last Sunday, and how Pittsburgh matches up against Cincinnati for next week’s game. The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a good start to the second half of the season, defeating the […]
Indianapolis Colts 4 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Eagles
The Indianapolis Colts Week 11 matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles marks interim head coach Jeff Saturday’s second game in his position. Sunday will be a very different experience for Saturday as a Colts-Eagles contest is much different than last week’s Colts-Raiders tilt. Before Saturday and his crew take the field, let’s make some bold Colts Week 11 predictions.
If you're in the red, you'll get Colts vs. Eagles on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) will look to stay undefeated under interim head coach Jeff Saturday as they host the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 11. Those in the red region of the TV map will get the game on the local CBS channel, courtesy of 506 Sports.
Yardbarker
Raiders Rumors: Internal Frustration Growing Around Tight End Darren Waller
In recent weeks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has alluded to some things in-house that need to be addressed. Additionally, both Carr and Davante Adams have alluded to some players who are perhaps not on the same page as others in the locker room. It was unclear exactly who...
Yardbarker
Colossal error: Stephen A. Smith blasts Raiders owner for Roman Empire comparison
"That was one of the dumbest quotes I've ever seen an owner make," Smith said Tuesday on "First Take." "In Vegas, Sin City, where people go to make their dreams come true...you're gonna tell everybody Rome was not built in a day." "Rome wasn't built in a day," Davis told...
Yardbarker
The New York Giants have a superstar budding on the offensive line
The New York Giants‘ most valuable player may not be Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, or Xavier McKinney, but rather budding left tackle Andrew Thomas, who is having an incredible start to the 2022 season. In fact, over 606 offensive snaps this year, Thomas hasn’t given up a sack, allowing...
Jim Irsay called Jeff Saturday while Patriots wrecked Colts offense
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay watched the horror show that was the New England Patriots defense making second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger the main course dish of their sack lunch in the Week 9 AFC matchup. Patriots linebackers Matthew Judon and Josh Uche each had three sacks on a day when...
