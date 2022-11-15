Read full article on original website
Official explains why face mask penalty wasn’t called in Eagles’ 32-21 loss to Commanders
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles had the ball with 9:14 left in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game against the Washington Commanders, finding themselves down 23-21 but in possession of the ball, needing only a field goal to take the lead. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a pass...
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Dak Prescott Following Loss To Packers
Do the Dallas Cowboys have a quarterback issue? Following a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, some fans have wondered aloud whether or not Dak Prescott is good enough to take the team where it wants to go this season: to its first Super Bowl since 1995. But owner Jerry Jones emphatically ...
Eagles Get Crushing Injury News After Losing First Game Of Their Season
For the first time in 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles are facing some serious adversity. Not only did the 8-1 Eagles lose for the first time this season when they fell 32-21 to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. They also lost a key offensive player due to injury. Mike Garafolo of ...
Saints cut ex-Eagles running back
Jordan Howard is out of work. Again. Pro Football Talk reports the New Orleans Saints cut the former Philadelphia Eagles running back on Tuesday. Howard entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 2016. He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to begin his NFL career and was traded to the Eagles ahead of the 2019 campaign.
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
Ex-Eagles Pro Bowler suffers season-ending knee injury
The season is over for former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday evening that according to sources, “Ertz has suffered a season-ending knee injury. A brutal reality for Arizona and its veteran.”. The writing was on the wall for Ertz, according to...
Eagles' loss shows who their most indispensable player is − and it's not Jalen Hurts
PHILADELPHIA − As it turns out, a rookie who played barely one-third of the defensive snaps is the most indispensable player on the Eagles. That's how much the Eagles need Jordan Davis. The mammoth 6-foot-6, 336-pound defensive tackle missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Davis is on injured reserve, which means he has to miss at least two more games.
Cardinals star JJ Watt promises $1,000 to unlucky fan who thought he'd won big on a $27 bet – only for a controversial referee call to rob him of the huge payday
JJ Watt has pledged to pay back a fan who could have won a lucrative amount of money, only for a controversial call to deny him in the Cardinals' 27-17 win against the Rams on Sunday. With Arizona up 10-3 at SoFi Stadium towards the end of the second quarter,...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Ron Rivera gets emotional, fights tears after Commanders beat Eagles: 'My mother would've been proud'
The Commanders didn't just beat the rival Eagles on Monday night, handing the NFL's last unbeaten team their first loss of the year. They also gave coach Ron Rivera a reason to get choked up. Roughly three weeks after he was excused from the team to visit his mother, Delores, who died soon after, Rivera addressed Washington after Monday's 32-21 upset while fighting back tears: "My mother would've been proud," he told the players, before star receiver Terry McLaurin took over.
Jalen Hurts issues strong message to Eagles after first loss of 2022 vs. Commanders
While losing their first game of the season is definitely painful, Jalen Hurts is not concerned that it will have a negative impact on the Philadelphia Eagles. After all, he knows very well what his team is capable of. Speaking to reporters after the 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders,...
Yardbarker
Peyton Manning reveals stance on becoming NFL commissioner
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has no desire to succeed Roger Goodell as NFL commissioner. "I’m not qualified, in my opinion," Manning said on the subject while speaking with Mike Florio for an edition of the "Pro Football Talk PM" podcast. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos...
Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'
Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
Commanders’ HC Rivera updates about QB Wentz and DE Young’s injury status
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — On Monday, Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz was eligible to come off the injured reserve, but head coach Ron Rivera decided to hold off. Rivera said he still needs an update about Wentz from head athletic trainer Al Bellamy and his staff before he makes a decision at the […]
Yardbarker
Report: Eagles looking to sign five-time Pro Bowl DL
The Philadelphia Eagles have been the best team in the NFL through 10 weeks, and they are still looking for ways to improve their roster for the stretch run. Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported on Thursday that the Eagles have been in discussions with Ndamukong Suh and are hoping to sign the five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle. Philadelphia already signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Linval Joseph this week, but they still want to add Suh to the mix.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legendary QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Emphatically Answered Fans Question About Whether He’d Consider Being An OC
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has struggled during the 2022 NFL season and fans have been less than enthusiastic about the offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. The Steelers have managed three victories this season and are 3-1 when they score 20 points or more. Pittsburgh fans on social media have been calling for a Steelers legendary signal caller to come out of retirement and take the offensive coordinator position.
CBS Sports
Former NFL RB LeSean McCoy says Patriots' Bill Belichick is 'like all the other coaches' without Tom Brady
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy isn't the biggest fan of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, to say the least. During an episode of the "Up & Adams Show" on Monday, host Kay Adams referred to Belichick as "legendary," prompting a scorching hot take from McCoy. "I think he...
