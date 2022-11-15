ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

LehighValleyLive.com

Saints cut ex-Eagles running back

Jordan Howard is out of work. Again. Pro Football Talk reports the New Orleans Saints cut the former Philadelphia Eagles running back on Tuesday. Howard entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 2016. He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to begin his NFL career and was traded to the Eagles ahead of the 2019 campaign.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Eagles' loss shows who their most indispensable player is − and it's not Jalen Hurts

PHILADELPHIA − As it turns out, a rookie who played barely one-third of the defensive snaps is the most indispensable player on the Eagles. That's how much the Eagles need Jordan Davis. The mammoth 6-foot-6, 336-pound defensive tackle missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Davis is on injured reserve, which means he has to miss at least two more games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

LOOK: Ron Rivera gets emotional, fights tears after Commanders beat Eagles: 'My mother would've been proud'

The Commanders didn't just beat the rival Eagles on Monday night, handing the NFL's last unbeaten team their first loss of the year. They also gave coach Ron Rivera a reason to get choked up. Roughly three weeks after he was excused from the team to visit his mother, Delores, who died soon after, Rivera addressed Washington after Monday's 32-21 upset while fighting back tears: "My mother would've been proud," he told the players, before star receiver Terry McLaurin took over.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Peyton Manning reveals stance on becoming NFL commissioner

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has no desire to succeed Roger Goodell as NFL commissioner. "I’m not qualified, in my opinion," Manning said on the subject while speaking with Mike Florio for an edition of the "Pro Football Talk PM" podcast. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos...
The Spun

Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'

Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
Yardbarker

Report: Eagles looking to sign five-time Pro Bowl DL

The Philadelphia Eagles have been the best team in the NFL through 10 weeks, and they are still looking for ways to improve their roster for the stretch run. Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported on Thursday that the Eagles have been in discussions with Ndamukong Suh and are hoping to sign the five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle. Philadelphia already signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Linval Joseph this week, but they still want to add Suh to the mix.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Legendary QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Emphatically Answered Fans Question About Whether He’d Consider Being An OC

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has struggled during the 2022 NFL season and fans have been less than enthusiastic about the offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. The Steelers have managed three victories this season and are 3-1 when they score 20 points or more. Pittsburgh fans on social media have been calling for a Steelers legendary signal caller to come out of retirement and take the offensive coordinator position.
PITTSBURGH, PA

