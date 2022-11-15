The Philadelphia Eagles have been the best team in the NFL through 10 weeks, and they are still looking for ways to improve their roster for the stretch run. Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported on Thursday that the Eagles have been in discussions with Ndamukong Suh and are hoping to sign the five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle. Philadelphia already signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Linval Joseph this week, but they still want to add Suh to the mix.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO