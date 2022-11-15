ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden Chat

The 2022 SB Nation Off-Season GM Sim - Orioles Edition

I threw up a fanpost a couple weeks ago looking for advice for my yearly turn as "Mike Elias" in the annual SB Nation Off-Season GM Sim, and a number of you commented with ideas, advice, suggestions, and other helpful wisdom, which I really appreciated. I regret to start this year's recap off with a disclaimer - I personally am not happy with the way things ended up for my fake Orioles offseason. I'll explain more in-depth as I go through the recap, but sometimes in the sim, just like in real life negotiations, things do not go the way you want them to go. It happens. Teams make bad deals, free agents turn into busts, and the bidding gets too high for previously attainable players (egregiously so). For anyone unfamiliar with the sim and how it works, it's run every year by Max Rieper of Royals Review. Here are a couple notable ground rules:
BALTIMORE, MD
Camden Chat

Orioles free agent target: Willson Contreras

Mike Elias’s promise of “liftoff” for the Orioles this offseason has fans giddy about which players the club might pursue. Could it be an elite starting pitcher? Could it be a slugging first baseman? An outfielder, a relief pitcher, or one of the many star shortstops on the market? The Orioles could find a spot for nearly any player on their roster.
BALTIMORE, MD
Camden Chat

Thursday Bird Droppings: A wild imagined version of the 2023 Orioles emerges

There are now four months and 13 days remaining until Orioles Opening Day 2023. It is time for all of us to be introduced to a fun alternate version of the 2023 Orioles. FanGraphs writer Michael Baumann (not the same one as the pitcher) wrote an article yesterday in which he wondered how good the Orioles could possibly get if they went berserk with free agent spending this winter. His hypothetical big-money Orioles, which he called the “Meaty Orioles” in a slick pun, included the following signings:
BALTIMORE, MD
