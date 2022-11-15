ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Film Room: Rutgers vs. Michigan State — Chop-Off

It is kind of ironic when you examine my headspace regarding Michigan State’s coordinator situation in early October versus mid-November. Whereas my earlier columns were full of complaints about the defensive side of the ball, in recent weeks I have become more quizzical of the offensive side of the ball.
Champions Classic: Michigan State shocks No. 4 Kentucky with 86-77 double overtime victory

Michigan State men’s basketball defeated No. 4 Kentucky in a double overtime thriller on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis. The final score was 86-77. After a slow start, both teams started picking up the scoring. For MSU, junior center Mady Sissoko, senior forward Joey Hauser, senior guard Tyson Walker and senior forward Malik Hall had big games for the Spartans.
Michigan State Men’s Basketball: Current state of affairs

In vintage Tom Izzo fashion, the Michigan State men’s basketball team started their 2022-2023 campaign with a schedule as hard as Charles Oakley’s biceps. Nobody would have blamed you as a fan if you were a bit worried going into this season as the team was surrounded by plenty of question marks and hadn’t installed gigantic confidence among the fanbase in recent years. Well, consider many of these questions answered in a classic Izzo way, at least early on.
Men’s Basketball: Kentucky vs. Michigan State Game Thread

The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team (1-1) returns to the court tonight to once again take part in the annual Champions Classic. The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) await with MSU 1-2 all-time against UK in the event. Go Green!. Date: Tuesday, Nov. 15. Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. ET.
Bad Betting Advice, Week 12: Senioritis

OK, class, I am not sure about you, but it is hard to believe that it is the middle of November and that we have already reached the final home game of the season. This means that for a certain group of Michigan State Spartans, Saturday will mark their final game in Spartan Stadium. It will be senior day in East Lansing.
