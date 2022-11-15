Read full article on original website
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State men’s ice hockey: Success hinges on being the “underdog”
After 12 games, Michigan State men’s ice hockey sits at 8-3-1 with major wins at home against No. 10 Ohio State and No. 16 UMass-Lowell. Last weekend, Michigan State swept the Buckeyes in the program’s first sweep of a ranked team since 2019 when MSU swept No. 19 Wisconsin.
theonlycolors.com
Notes & Quotes: Michigan State picks up a “big program win” in thrilling double overtime game against Kentucky
The Michigan State men’s basketball team returned to action on Tuesday night looking to get back into the win column, and the Spartans did just that. Michigan State defeated No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 in double overtime to improve to 2-1 on the season. “It was a big program win,...
theonlycolors.com
Film Room: Rutgers vs. Michigan State — Chop-Off
It is kind of ironic when you examine my headspace regarding Michigan State’s coordinator situation in early October versus mid-November. Whereas my earlier columns were full of complaints about the defensive side of the ball, in recent weeks I have become more quizzical of the offensive side of the ball.
theonlycolors.com
Champions Classic: Michigan State shocks No. 4 Kentucky with 86-77 double overtime victory
Michigan State men’s basketball defeated No. 4 Kentucky in a double overtime thriller on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis. The final score was 86-77. After a slow start, both teams started picking up the scoring. For MSU, junior center Mady Sissoko, senior forward Joey Hauser, senior guard Tyson Walker and senior forward Malik Hall had big games for the Spartans.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Men’s Basketball: Current state of affairs
In vintage Tom Izzo fashion, the Michigan State men’s basketball team started their 2022-2023 campaign with a schedule as hard as Charles Oakley’s biceps. Nobody would have blamed you as a fan if you were a bit worried going into this season as the team was surrounded by plenty of question marks and hadn’t installed gigantic confidence among the fanbase in recent years. Well, consider many of these questions answered in a classic Izzo way, at least early on.
theonlycolors.com
Men’s Basketball: Kentucky vs. Michigan State Game Thread
The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team (1-1) returns to the court tonight to once again take part in the annual Champions Classic. The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) await with MSU 1-2 all-time against UK in the event. Go Green!. Date: Tuesday, Nov. 15. Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. ET.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Men’s Ice Hockey: Nicolas Müller named Big Ten First Star of the Week
Michigan State men’s ice hockey senior center Nicolas Müller has been named the First Star of the Week by the Big Ten Conference. Müller had four points total in MSU’s sweep of (then) No. 10 Ohio State (currently No. 12) last weekend. Michigan’s Mackie Samoskevich and...
theonlycolors.com
Bad Betting Advice, Week 12: Senioritis
OK, class, I am not sure about you, but it is hard to believe that it is the middle of November and that we have already reached the final home game of the season. This means that for a certain group of Michigan State Spartans, Saturday will mark their final game in Spartan Stadium. It will be senior day in East Lansing.
theonlycolors.com
Notes & Quotes: Gonzaga was Michigan State’s “game to lose,” but Spartans are moving on to Kentucky
Michigan State men’s basketball is preparing to take on No. 4 Kentucky on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic. The game begins at 7 p.m. Eastern Time in Indianapolis and airs on ESPN. MSU head coach Tom Izzo had a lot to say in his weekly press conference about...
