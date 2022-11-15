Read full article on original website
Olivia Attwood reveals blood test result forced her to quit I’m A Celebrity camp
Olivia Attwood was forced to withdraw from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after a routine blood test showed she was anaemic.The test, which all the contestants undergo randomly throughout the show, also showed low sodium and potassium levels, leading staff to immediately take her to hospital.The former Love Island contestant, 31, disclosed the truth behind her departure after only 24 hours in the Australian jungle in an interview with the Mail On Sunday.Some news from camp 💔 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ITdNVeMD4F— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 7, 2022She said: “I was so scared, I was like: ‘What the hell...
'Love Island U.K.' couple Gemma Owen, Luca Bish split up
"Love Island U.K." couple Gemma Owen and Luca Bish broke up three months after the Season 8 finale.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Kellie Bright discusses Linda Carter's future after Mick's 'sad' Christmas exit
EastEnders star Kellie Bright has opened up about Linda Carter’s future following Mick’s very sad Christmas exit on the show. Talking to the Daily Mirror about the show’s upcoming Christmas episodes, the soap star talked about what we can expect from Danny Dyer's (who plays Mick) final scenes on the soap as well as her character's future.
I’m a Celeb first look: Owen Warner gets strapped to spinning wheel in Scareground trial
Owen Warner will be strapped to a spinning wheel in the next challenge on I‘m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!A teaser trailer for the trial shows the Hollyoaks actor getting his head dunked underwater as he is left at the mercy of the wheel.The 23-year-old will face the Scareground trial alongside fellow show favourites Mike Tindall and Jill Scott.Host Ant McPartlin gave the campmate a telling-off, saying: “Oi! Oi! Get looking for balls will ya Owen.”It will air at 9pm on ITV on Thursday, 17 November.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Olivia Attwood explains why she left I’m a Celebrity after just 24 hours in jungleThe Simpsons predicts Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential run in 2015 clipTaylor Swift fans scramble for Eras tour tickets as Ticketmaster crashes
Love Island's Luca breaks silence on his split with Gemma
Love Island runner-up Luca Bish has finally broken his silence after Gemma Owen announced the pair had split up three months after leaving the villa. Gemma, 19, was first to break the news via a post on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday night (16 November). Despite the heartbreak of it...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Are 90 Day Fiance’s Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar and Kimberly Menzies Still Together?
Making it official? 90 Day Fiancé stars Usman “SojaBoy” Umarand Kimberly Menzies were one of the most captivating couples on season 5 of Before the 90 Days and the pair have since graduated to appear on the franchise spinoff, Happily Ever After?. With a nearly two-decade age gap and long-distance being factors in their relationship, fans are divided over if they will last in the end. Keep reading to find out the latest details on if Usman and Kimberly are still together.
Two Married At First Sight brides not invited to be part of Christmas reunion special
Two Married At First Sight brides have been snubbed from the Christmas special, according to The Sun. The popular reality TV show's latest UK series has wrapped up, but fans don't have long to wait until they get to see the couples reunited for a festive special. However, there will...
Elite Daily
Mandy Moore Welcomed Baby No. 2 & His Name Is So Cute
Oh baby! Mandy Moore is now a mom of two. The In Real Life singer welcomed her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, and revealed their baby boy’s name in an Oct. 21 Instagram post. In the touching post, Moore shared three black-and-white photos of her and Goldsmith with their newborn, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett Goldsmith. See the cutest photos of baby Ozzie here.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares New Baby Bump Photos, Gives Glimpse at Her 'Pregger Workouts'
Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together Kaley Cuoco is sharing new photos from her pregnancy journey. The 36-year-old actress, who is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, posted a series of snaps on her Instagram Stories Thursday, showing off her bump and giving a glimpse at her workout routine. In one of the pictures, The Flight Attendant star hangs out on a couch while showing her bare stomach while sporting loungewear. Another cute shot shows Cuoco and Pelphrey, 40, posing for a mirror...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower
Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
DWTS’ Vinny Guadagnino and Gabby Windey Have Flirty Exchange Following Her Split From Erich Schwer
A new reality TV crossover love story? Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino had another flirty exchange with Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey’s following her split from ex-fiancé Erich Schwer. "Stop looking for The One ......
Popculture
'Teen Mom' Star Leah Messer Seemingly Shades Ex Jaylan Mobley After Split
Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer appeared to mock her ex-fiance, Jaylan Mobley, after the pair called off their engagement three weeks ago. On November 2, Messer, 30, posted a video to TikTok of herself walking and smiling. "I asked my friends to send me a video of them snatching a plate from my ex," the text read on the screen. A series of clips immediately followed, showing the MTV star's friends violently removing plates from tables, some even pushing them off.
LPBW’s Amy Roloff Teases Move With Husband Chris Marek Amid Matt Roloff Farm Drama
Making changes. Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff teased her move with husband, Chris Marek, amid her family’s farm drama. Amy, 60, hinted at the plans when she took to her Instagram Stories to participate in a Q&A with fans on Sunday, October 23. When one social media...
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight's Olivia Frazer would return to reality TV on one condition
Married at First Sight Australia's Olivia Frazer has revealed whether she would make another TV appearance following her stint on the show. Olivia appeared on the ninth season of the popular programme, where she was partnered with Jackson Lonie. The two went through with the final commitment ceremony, but separated afterwards.
Extra
‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Zanab & Cole on Their Wedding, Breakup, and Where They Stand Now (Exclusive)
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 couple Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett had quite the breakup at the altar during the Netflix show’s explosive finale. “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with the couple, who are now breaking down everything that happened and where they stand!
ETOnline.com
Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Sweet New Pregnancy Snaps
Kaley Cuoco is loving her precious new accessory! The 36-year-old Flight Attendant star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to show several sweet new pics of her growing baby bump. In one shot, Cuoco poses with her boyfriend, actor Tom Pelphrey, for a mirror selfie in a tan crop...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump While Pumpkin Picking with Tom Pelphrey — See Photos!
The couple is expecting their first baby together, a daughter Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are getting into the fall spirit with their baby girl on the way! The Flight Attendant star, 36, shared a series of adorable photos on her Instagram Story from her and Pelprey's outing to a pumpkin patch on Sunday, where she showed off her baby bump in a pair of overalls. The couple, who is expecting their first baby together, a daughter, had a cute photo shoot in front of a wall of pumpkins,...
'Sister Wives' Meri Brown Continues On '4 State Trip Of Fun' After Kody Suggests She Move Out
Meri Brown appears to be living her best life on her recent trip across four states.The Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Monday, October 24, to offer her more-than 762,000 followers a glimpse of what she and her pals are getting up to — and it is certainly a trip to remember.First posting a selfie with her pal Joelle Day on their getaway, the reality star shared in her caption that they were in "Phase two of my 10 day, 4 state trip of fun and business has begun!"'SISTER WIVES' STAR MERI BROWN REFLECTS ON 'UNSPENT LOVE' AS KODY...
Mandy Moore’s Son, Gus, 1, Cuddles Newborn Brother Ozzie: Cute Photo
This Is Us star Mandy Moore, 38, took to Instagram on Oct. 26 to share a sweet photo of her son, Gus, 1, holding his newborn brother, Oscar, and smiling at him. “Gus relishing his role as Big Bro,” the brunette beauty captioned the post. Both Mandy and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, 37, were pictured with Gus in their bed as he had some one-on-one time with his baby brother. The tot rocked a bright yellow t-shirt, while his momma appeared to be wearing a burnt orange dress. Taylor was the one primarily holding Ozzie, while Mandy lightly caressed her baby’s head.
Popculture
Reality TV Favorite Pregnant With Baby No. 3
Binky Felstead's family of four is about to become a family of five! The former Made in Chelsea star announced Sunday that she is pregnant with her third child, her second child with husband Max Darnton. The soon-to-be parents of three are already mom and dad to son Wolfie, 17 months, and Felstead is also mom to daughter India, 5, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend and former TV co-star Josh "JP" Patterson.
