‘Hunters’ Ending With Season 2 at Prime Video, Al Pacino Will Return — Here’s When It Premieres

TechRadar
Hunters season 2 gets a Prime Video release date – and a worrying cancellation
Amazon Studios has finally announced a release date for Hunters season 2 – and that it's cancelling the drama series after its next outing. Revealed in a first-look Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab) (EW) article, the conspiracy drama's next season will launch on Prime Video on January 13, 2023. However, Hunters' second season will also be its last, with Amazon choosing not to renew it for a third outing.
TechRadar
CNET
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows
One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
HBO Just Surprisingly Canceled One Of Its Emmy-Winning Shows After Four Seasons
HBO has canceled one of it's popular and Emmy-winning shows after four seasons.
wegotthiscovered.com
The first ever Netflix original series is leaving the platform next month
Streaming’s golden age is upon us, but not even Netflix’s original series can guarantee their place on the service with its first-ever original getting kicked off the platform. Norwegian-American coproduction Lilyhammer will soon disappear to the mists of time with the series facing its final days on Netflix...
‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo
We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+
We knew it was coming in December and now we know when. 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series will debut Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The next installment of the Sheridan franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the limited series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic...
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
nexttv.com
Al Pacino Drama ‘Hunters’ Has Second and Final Season on Prime Video January 13
Nazi-hunting drama Hunters, which has Al Pacino in the cast, starts season two on Prime Video January 13. It will be the final season. David Weil created the show and is showrunner. Hunters premiered in February 2020. Season one saw the so-called Hunters chasing down Nazis in 1977 New York....
Spider-Man Universe Shows to Debut on Prime Video, MGM+
Sony Pictures’ universe of more than 900 Marvel characters related to the Spider-Man comic book series is coming to Amazon Prime Video and MGM+ through a suite of live-action television series. Under the agreement, the first series produced will be Sony Pictures Television’s “Silk: Spider Society”, which will debut...
TVLine Items: Resident Alien Order Cut, ODAAT Vet Joins Goldbergs and More
Could this be a bad omen for Resident Alien? The order for the Syfy series’ upcoming third season has been reduced from 12 episodes to 8, our sister site Deadline reports. The show, which stars Alan Tudyk, consisted of 10 episodes in its first season, while Season 2 was split up into two halves, totaling 16 installments. The series received a 12-episode renewal for Season 3 in July, ahead of its return for the back half of Season 2, which saw a ratings decline, per Deadline. For scoop on what’s ahead in the abbreviated third season, check out TVLine’s post mortem Q&A...
tvinsider.com
Springsteen’s ‘Tonight Show’ Takeover, ‘Good Doctor’ Hits 100, Leslie Jordan’s ‘Celebrity IOU,’ Teletubbies Are Back
With a new album out, Bruce Springsteen sits in on The Tonight Show for several nights. The Good Doctor reaches its 100-episode milestone. The late Leslie Jordan appears on Celebrity IOU with a home makeover for longtime friends. If your preschoolers start singing along with the Teletubbies again, blame Netflix.
tvinsider.com
Tim Allen in ‘Santa Clauses,’ Thanksgiving Comedy on ABC, Thor Tests His Limits, Cook with Martha
Tim Allen’s Santa Clause franchise moves to streaming, as the jolly North Pole icon seeks his replacement. Happy Endings’ Casey Wilson joins the Thanksgiving table on Home Economics on ABC’s mostly holiday-driven sitcom lineup. Marvel movie star Chris Hemsworth tests his physical and mental limits in a docuseries designed to help viewers live better for longer. Martha Stewart dishes up a new cooking series from her Bedford, N.Y. farm.
Richard Belzer Never Auditioned For His Role On Law & Order: SVU
Despite his long acting career, Richard Belzer never intended to be a thespian. According to The Comic's Comic, Belzer aspired to be a journalist before gravitating toward comedy. He worked at clubs around New York and then landed a job as the warm-up act for "Saturday Night Live," even appearing in a few sketches. The "in-your-face" comic was so appealing that musician Warren Zevon brought Belzer on tour with him (via The Baltimore Sun).
Carey Mulligan And Zoe Kazan Shine In "She Said," The Story Of The Journalists Who Helped Take Down Harvey Weinstein
The film is based on the New York Times bestseller, She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey.
Andor's First 2 Episodes to Air on ABC, FX and Freeform for Thanksgiving
Non-Disney+ subscribers who’d like to sample Andor are in for a holiday treat. ABC, FX and Freeform will air the first two episodes of Disney+’s latest Star Wars series throughout the week of Thanksgiving, with an extended streaming window to be available on Hulu, as well. Here’s the full schedule: * Wednesday, Nov. 23: 9-10:30 pm ET on ABC * Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Wednesday, Dec. 7: Available to stream on Hulu * Thursday, Nov. 24: 9-10:30 pm ET on FX * Friday, Nov. 25: 9-10:30 pm ET on Freeform Meanwhile, for those currently watching Andor‘s freshman season on Disney+, the finale drops Nov. 23. Set five...
