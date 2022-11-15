Read full article on original website
The Top 3 Asian Food Spots in Lancaster, According to YelpMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
5 Ideal Birthday Party Venues for Kids and Teens in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Regional Update, Nov. 17, 2022
SHENANDOAH — Susan Williams, executive director of the revitalization group Downtown Shenandoah Inc., and Karen Kenderdine, DSI board president, recently shared with the American Institute of Architects “Shenandoah’s story,” regarding the community’s ongoing effort to rejuvenate and bring to reality the construction of its innovation initiative, the Center for Education, Business & Arts.
Mercury
Chester County Intermediate Unit official recognized by Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators
DOWNINGTOWN — Noreen O’Neill, director of Innovative Educational Services at the Chester County Intermediate Unit, was awarded the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators, or PASA, Award of Achievement in Service to the Profession. This award honors commitment to excellence as demonstrated through notable service to education. Some examples...
MONTCO Careers — Montgomery County Community College
Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Student Services Assistant position. The Student Services Assistant will provide support to both new and returning students at the college. This includes in-person.
WFMZ-TV Online
Owners of Glazier's Furniture honored for lifetime contributions to Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The longtime owners of a furniture store that had been a staple of Allentown for more than 100 years were honored by City Council Wednesday night. City Controller Jeff Glazier and his father Leonard Glazier — who owned Glazier's Furniture before it closed in 2017 — were recognized for being essential to the city. They both were awarded proclamations signed by all members of City Council.
Lehigh County school closed again by threat as administrators promise safe, secure education
Lehigh Career & Technical Institute was closed again on Wednesday after another threat was received, Pennsylvania State Police report. The North Whitehall Township school was shut Friday and Monday and went into a two-hour lockdown on Tuesday after threats came in, authorities have said. A large contingent of state police...
lebtown.com
CLSD shares plans for connector building between middle school and high school
The Cornwall-Lebanon School District announced plans for a major project overhauling its main campus at a school board public work session on Monday night. Although the Cornwall-Lebanon school board took no action, it was informed of the findings of a previously approved facilities study conducted by the architecture firm of Beers + Hoffman, related to upcoming renovations of Cedar Crest High School and Cedar Crest Middle School, as well as district’s educational service center that is located on the same campus in South Lebanon Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
EASD names new athletic director
EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors hired a new director of athletics Tuesday night at the education center. Matthew Baltz will officially acquire the post on Jan. 24, 2023. Baltz replaces longtime and retiring athletic director James Pokrivsak. "We have complete confidence in Matt...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County Council to review pay and Gracedale studies that McClure opposes
Northampton County Council will discuss third-party studies of county government pay and of the operations of the Gracedale nursing home on Thursday. County Executive Lamont McClure has opposed both studies, saying they are a waste of money. Council President Lori Vargo Heffner has said the council is exercising its right...
See Where This Chester County Town Ranks in Most Popular Areas in PA to Move To
A new migration report from moveBuddha reveals that more people are moving out-of-state than in-state since 2020. Some of the reasons for fleeing the Keystone State include high-taxes, weather, lifestyle, or career changes, writes Joe Robison for moveBudda.com. Most people are flocking to Florida, California, Texas, North Carolina, and New...
penncapital-star.com
Challenges to Montgomery County ballots likely to determine Pa. House control
Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives likely will be determined by 59 provisional ballots in Montgomery County’s closely contested 151st Legislative District. Democratic challenger Melissa Ceratto holds a 37-vote lead over incumbent Republican state Rep. Todd Stephens, a spokesperson for Montgomery County said. Earlier this week, Stephens held...
WFMZ-TV Online
Self-storage company opens first Lehigh Valley location
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A self-storage company has expanded into the Lehigh Valley. Guardian Storage opened its new location off of Airport Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, the company said Thursday. The facility, called Allentown Airport Road, offers four stories of rentable space, with a variety of unit sizes,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Richland Twp. planners OK 104 townhomes near former Watson Johnson landfill
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. – Plans for Richland Walk, a development of 104 townhomes proposed for 680 E. Pumping Station Road, were approved Tuesday night during the Richland Township Planning Commission meeting in Bucks County. Sam Costanzo and Scott Mill of Van Cleef Engineering, as well as Mike Tulio and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Giant donates turkeys to Helping Harvest food bank
SPRING TWP., Pa. — Hundreds of families in Berks and Schuylkill counties no longer need to worry about providing the centerpiece of their Thanksgiving dinner table. Giant donated 1,000 turkeys to the Helping Harvest food bank in Spring Township. Employees of the retailer's local stores also volunteered some of...
Norristown Times Herald
Norristown council authorizes regulation of fireworks in town
NORRISTOWN — Anyone looking to set off fireworks will need a permit to do so after municipal officials authorized the regulation of fireworks in Norristown. Members of the Norristown Municipal Council permitted the regulatory action during a work session, Tuesday. The ordinance took effect following the Tuesday evening vote.
WFMZ-TV Online
Development companies pitch LERTA requests to Hazle Twp. Supervisors
Developers who want to construct industrial buildings along Arthur Gardner Parkway and near a water bottling plant in Hazle Twp. are requesting tax breaks under the state’s Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act. Representatives from Northpoint Development LLC are seeking LERTA tax breaks over 10 years for a six-building...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 new members join Reading Planning Commission
READING, Pa. — The Reading City Council voted Monday night to accept the resignations of Robert Conklin and Lee Olsen from the Reading Planning Commission. Both resignations were requested by the city solicitor to have the city come into compliance with the Pennsylvania Municipal Planning Code because neither Conklin nor Olsen are residents of the city.
John Fetterman Outperforms Joe Biden in All Collar Counties Except for Chester County
John Fetterman has recorded a higher vote share in the Senate race than that of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks counties, while seeing a slight drop in Chester County, write Aseem Shukla, Julia Terruso, and Jonathan Tamari for The Philadelphia Inquirer. He recorded...
WFMZ-TV Online
Piramal Pharma of India promotes sustainability, including in Northampton County
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Piramal Pharma Ltd. of India is going green, and that includes its operations on Brodhead Road in Bethlehem Township. The international company's focus on sustainability crosses borders and has reached Northampton County. Mumbai, India-based Piramal Pharma's Critical Care division laid out a commitment Thursday to reducing...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pottstown introduces 2023 budget, potential change to litter ordinance
POTTSTOWN, Pa. – During Pottstown Borough Council's meeting Monday night, Mayor Stephanie Henrick called for a change in the ordinance for littering. Henrick would like to eliminate citations for littering and allow police officers to issue immediate fines. She said this modification would result in less stress on the court system and allow for better use of time for police officers, as they would no longer have to attend court for littering fines.
bctv.org
Pennsylvania Dutch Treats Coming Soon
Have you heard Pennsylvania Dutch Treats by Various Berks County Artists with friends? Decades in the making, the digital release has more than 147 minutes of music and the CD, coming in time for Christmas, sponsored by Dietrich’s Meats & Country Store in Krumsville, PA, has 80 minutes of music.
