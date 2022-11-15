ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMZ-TV Online

Regional Update, Nov. 17, 2022

SHENANDOAH — Susan Williams, executive director of the revitalization group Downtown Shenandoah Inc., and Karen Kenderdine, DSI board president, recently shared with the American Institute of Architects “Shenandoah’s story,” regarding the community’s ongoing effort to rejuvenate and bring to reality the construction of its innovation initiative, the Center for Education, Business & Arts.
SHENANDOAH, PA
Mercury

Chester County Intermediate Unit official recognized by Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators

DOWNINGTOWN — Noreen O’Neill, director of Innovative Educational Services at the Chester County Intermediate Unit, was awarded the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators, or PASA, Award of Achievement in Service to the Profession. This award honors commitment to excellence as demonstrated through notable service to education. Some examples...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Owners of Glazier's Furniture honored for lifetime contributions to Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The longtime owners of a furniture store that had been a staple of Allentown for more than 100 years were honored by City Council Wednesday night. City Controller Jeff Glazier and his father Leonard Glazier — who owned Glazier's Furniture before it closed in 2017 — were recognized for being essential to the city. They both were awarded proclamations signed by all members of City Council.
ALLENTOWN, PA
lebtown.com

CLSD shares plans for connector building between middle school and high school

The Cornwall-Lebanon School District announced plans for a major project overhauling its main campus at a school board public work session on Monday night. Although the Cornwall-Lebanon school board took no action, it was informed of the findings of a previously approved facilities study conducted by the architecture firm of Beers + Hoffman, related to upcoming renovations of Cedar Crest High School and Cedar Crest Middle School, as well as district’s educational service center that is located on the same campus in South Lebanon Township.
CORNWALL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

EASD names new athletic director

EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors hired a new director of athletics Tuesday night at the education center. Matthew Baltz will officially acquire the post on Jan. 24, 2023. Baltz replaces longtime and retiring athletic director James Pokrivsak. "We have complete confidence in Matt...
EASTON, PA
penncapital-star.com

Challenges to Montgomery County ballots likely to determine Pa. House control

Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives likely will be determined by 59 provisional ballots in Montgomery County’s closely contested 151st Legislative District. Democratic challenger Melissa Ceratto holds a 37-vote lead over incumbent Republican state Rep. Todd Stephens, a spokesperson for Montgomery County said. Earlier this week, Stephens held...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Self-storage company opens first Lehigh Valley location

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A self-storage company has expanded into the Lehigh Valley. Guardian Storage opened its new location off of Airport Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, the company said Thursday. The facility, called Allentown Airport Road, offers four stories of rentable space, with a variety of unit sizes,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Giant donates turkeys to Helping Harvest food bank

SPRING TWP., Pa. — Hundreds of families in Berks and Schuylkill counties no longer need to worry about providing the centerpiece of their Thanksgiving dinner table. Giant donated 1,000 turkeys to the Helping Harvest food bank in Spring Township. Employees of the retailer's local stores also volunteered some of...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Norristown council authorizes regulation of fireworks in town

NORRISTOWN — Anyone looking to set off fireworks will need a permit to do so after municipal officials authorized the regulation of fireworks in Norristown. Members of the Norristown Municipal Council permitted the regulatory action during a work session, Tuesday. The ordinance took effect following the Tuesday evening vote.
NORRISTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Development companies pitch LERTA requests to Hazle Twp. Supervisors

Developers who want to construct industrial buildings along Arthur Gardner Parkway and near a water bottling plant in Hazle Twp. are requesting tax breaks under the state’s Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act. Representatives from Northpoint Development LLC are seeking LERTA tax breaks over 10 years for a six-building...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 new members join Reading Planning Commission

READING, Pa. — The Reading City Council voted Monday night to accept the resignations of Robert Conklin and Lee Olsen from the Reading Planning Commission. Both resignations were requested by the city solicitor to have the city come into compliance with the Pennsylvania Municipal Planning Code because neither Conklin nor Olsen are residents of the city.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pottstown introduces 2023 budget, potential change to litter ordinance

POTTSTOWN, Pa. – During Pottstown Borough Council's meeting Monday night, Mayor Stephanie Henrick called for a change in the ordinance for littering. Henrick would like to eliminate citations for littering and allow police officers to issue immediate fines. She said this modification would result in less stress on the court system and allow for better use of time for police officers, as they would no longer have to attend court for littering fines.
POTTSTOWN, PA
bctv.org

Pennsylvania Dutch Treats Coming Soon

Have you heard Pennsylvania Dutch Treats by Various Berks County Artists with friends? Decades in the making, the digital release has more than 147 minutes of music and the CD, coming in time for Christmas, sponsored by Dietrich’s Meats & Country Store in Krumsville, PA, has 80 minutes of music.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

