Long-standing PGA Tour tournament sponsorship comes to an end
One of the longest-standing title sponsorships on the PGA Tour will come to an end next year after Japanese automaker Honda has decided not to renew its current deal after the 2023 Honda Classic, according to Golfweek. The tournament was founded in 1972 as the Jackie Gleason's Inverrary Classic, and...
Golf.com
Here’s what’s at stake as PGA, DP World and LPGA Tours all close out 2022
It’s supposed to be the offseason, but the actual, for real, we’re not kidding, offseason begins on Monday. Before we get to what comes next (and seriously, don’t worry, there will still be golf on TV if you really want to see it), there’s plenty to be decided Sunday on what is the final day of the season for three of the world’s biggest tours.
Golf Channel
PGA Tour's longest running title sponsor, Honda, will not renew contract
The PGA Tour’s longest running title sponsor is stepping away after next year’s Honda Classic, multiple sources have told GolfChannel.com. Honda Motors had been the title sponsor of the south Florida stop since 1982 but, as first reported by Golfweek.com, the company will step away after next year’s event, the byproduct of a condensed PGA Tour schedule and changing corporate priorities.
Golf.com
‘Hurt feelings and gratitude’: Roger Maltbie dishes on NBC dismissal, defends LIV defectors
With the addition of shot tracer, drone flyovers and betting odds, professional golf broadcasts look different these days. They’re starting to sound different, too. First, CBS Sports, in 2019, ousted two of its most familiar voices, on-course reporters Gary McCord and Peter Kostis. Then, earlier this year, Nick Faldo retired from the lead analyst chair at CBS. And now, NBC has made a move, declining to renew its deals for 2023 with two of its stalwarts, Roger Maltbie, who is 71, and Gary Koch, 69.
Golf.com
Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy emerge as symbolic, fitting winners at DP World season finale
Jon Rahm won the DP World Tour’s season finale on Sunday, fending off several of the world’s top European pros with a final-round 67 to win by two shots at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. Rory McIlroy finished four shots back with a Sunday 68 but earned quite...
Golf.com
Rory McIlroy, with 12 words, puts the pro golf world on alert
Before we dive into Rory McIlroy securing his fourth order of merit crown on the formerly named European Tour, and adding that to his third finish atop the PGA Tour season-long standings, and accomplishing both of those feats in the same season for the first time, and sitting atop the world rankings, and a declaration that hints that his best is yet to come, let’s talk about something potentially truly incredible.
The seeds of the CME Group Tour Championship began with a pro-am 15 years ago. In those early years, CME Group Chairman and CEO Terry Duffy received note after note from clients who so enjoyed their rounds of golf with LPGA players that they instantly became fans of the tour. Beginning in 2011, CME began title-sponsoring the LPGA’s year-ending event, eventually integrating the firm’s Global Financial Leadership Conference in Naples with the LPGA’s season-ending event at the...
Golf.com
Despite mom’s jokes, Lydia Ko breaking new ground in LPGA finale
Every year the standard of professional golf gets higher. Smarter training. Improved analytics. Increased competition. Golfers are getting the ball in the hole more efficiently now than at any point in history. All of which led to an intriguing question lobbed in Lydia Ko’s direction on Friday: Are you better...
