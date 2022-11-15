Later this week, Johnson City Commissioners will discuss on first reading, the largest annexation request they have ever considered, with recommended approval from the city’s planning commission. But not everyone near the 135 acre planned annexation in Gray, off of Sam Jenkins Road is sold on the plan. Several residents who spoke at a recent commission meeting voiced concerns over the additional traffic the annexation would bring to an already heavily traveled road near Daniel Boone High School and Ridgeview Elementary School. Commissioners will discuss the matter on first reading this Thursday. The measure needs approval on second reading before a public hearing is held on December 15.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO