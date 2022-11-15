ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Justin Fields sets mark with Bears not done since Walter Payton

By Mark Russell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T5UU1_0jC77DjZ00

If you’re a fan of college football, you knew Justin Fields was a prolific passing quarterback in college. If not for a shortened season in 2020 due to COVID-19, Fields may have rewritten many of the records at Ohio State. And while he could move the ball with his feet when needed, his arm is what got him selected in the first round by the Chicago Bears.

The Bears, however, haven’t done a great job of putting the pieces around their franchise QB to help him be successful. If you’ve had the opportunity to watch Chicago play, you’ll see Fields getting knocked around like a rag doll because the offensive line simply hasn’t been good in pass protection.

So Fields has made some adjustments of his own. Knowing that he won’t have much time to throw, he’s started using his legs more and has almost single-handedly kept the Bears in position to win games.

Just two weeks ago, Fields broke the single-game rushing record by a quarterback, besting Michael Vick’s previous mark of 173 yards by 5 yards with 178. Then last Sunday, Fields went off again with 147 yards on the ground putting him in some pretty rare company with another Chicago great. Fields became the first Chicago Bear to rush for at least 147 yards in consecutive games since Walter Payton all the way back in 1984 per Chicago Bears senior writer, Larry Mayer.

Fields is playing in a league of his own right now. Unfortunately, the Bear’s front office traded away key players on the defense which is now giving up points in droves. However, don’t let the poor record blind you from the greatness we are witnessing.

Let’s take a look at what others are saying about Justin Fields and his record-setting performances.

Very Good Company Indeed

Justin Fields is Fast Fast

His Back Has To Hurt

A Real Life Cheat Code

List

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Mark Russell on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes surprised kids with 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' screening

Leading the way for the Kansas City Chiefs during their latest three-game winning streak has been Patrick Mahomes. The former league MVP continues to break records with his incredible play on the field. Mahomes has shown a superhero-like of effort this season, pushing the team to several comeback wins. Recently, Mahomes got to play the superhero role in a different way.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has A New Coach In Mind For Oklahoma

From the top-10 to 5-5, Brent Venables' first year at Oklahoma has largely been a disaster. Paul Finebaum has been among the most vocal when it comes to the Venables hire. And over the weekend, the ESPN commentator continued his criticisms on the network's college football podcast, while also floating a potential replacement for the Sooners coach.
NORMAN, OK
Athlon Sports

Packers Sign Veteran Wide Receiver To Practice Squad

It didn't take Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers long to fill the vacancy left by wide receiver Amari Rodgers.  The Packers on Tuesday announced their signing of veteran wideout Dede Westbrook to their practice squad.  This came hours after Rodgers' release. A third-round pick in the ...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Dick Vitale Wants To See 1 Major Change To College Basketball

Dick Vitale has one major suggestion for college basketball. The broadcasting icon believes the sport should start its season later in the year. He feels the sports world is too focused on football during the start of the college basketball season. Vitale made this point during his return to broadcasting...
KANSAS STATE
The Spun

Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'

Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
Yardbarker

Jason Heyward’s Comments Have Come Back To Haunt Him

Seven years ago, star outfielder Jason Heyward signed a massive contract with the Chicago Cubs after a year with the rival St. Louis Cardinals. It was later discovered that the Cardinals’ offer to Heyward was actually worth more than what the Cubs offered him, drawing the ire of St. Louis fans.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Reveals His Major 'Upset Alert' Pick

College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs could notch their first loss of the season against Baylor this weekend. Finebaum predicted the No. 4 team in the nation would fall to the Texas Longhorns this past weekend, but he was incorrect. He's "doubling down" on his TCU doubts heading into Saturday's game in Waco.
FORT WORTH, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

172K+
Followers
230K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy