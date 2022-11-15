Justin Fields sets mark with Bears not done since Walter Payton

If you’re a fan of college football, you knew Justin Fields was a prolific passing quarterback in college. If not for a shortened season in 2020 due to COVID-19, Fields may have rewritten many of the records at Ohio State. And while he could move the ball with his feet when needed, his arm is what got him selected in the first round by the Chicago Bears.

The Bears, however, haven’t done a great job of putting the pieces around their franchise QB to help him be successful. If you’ve had the opportunity to watch Chicago play, you’ll see Fields getting knocked around like a rag doll because the offensive line simply hasn’t been good in pass protection.

So Fields has made some adjustments of his own. Knowing that he won’t have much time to throw, he’s started using his legs more and has almost single-handedly kept the Bears in position to win games.

Just two weeks ago, Fields broke the single-game rushing record by a quarterback, besting Michael Vick’s previous mark of 173 yards by 5 yards with 178. Then last Sunday, Fields went off again with 147 yards on the ground putting him in some pretty rare company with another Chicago great. Fields became the first Chicago Bear to rush for at least 147 yards in consecutive games since Walter Payton all the way back in 1984 per Chicago Bears senior writer, Larry Mayer.

Fields is playing in a league of his own right now. Unfortunately, the Bear’s front office traded away key players on the defense which is now giving up points in droves. However, don’t let the poor record blind you from the greatness we are witnessing.

Let’s take a look at what others are saying about Justin Fields and his record-setting performances.

