14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue
Donald Trump announced he was running for president in 2024, but constitutional experts say Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies him from seeking any public office ever again because he incited the infamous insurrection on Jan. 6 2021. The post 14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue appeared first on NewsOne.
Why the AP hasn’t called control of the House yet
The GOP’s wait for a U.S. House majority dragged into a second week, as the amount of votes still to be counted after Tuesday in California and elsewhere kept The Associated Press from calling the final seat Republicans need for control. A week after polls closed in the 2022...
“I do not plan to concede”: GOPer who lost by 20 points vows to “investigate strange occurrences”
Michael Peroutka, the Republican nominee for Attorney General of Maryland in 2022, speaks at a Towson University event on October 3, 2022. He is an American far-right politician, lawyer, and neo-confederate activist from Maryland. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images) Michael Peroutka, the pro-secession nominee to be Maryland's...
Washington Examiner
Record number of Republicans say they back party over Trump: Poll
A record number of Republican voters say their loyalty lies with the party rather than with Donald Trump, throwing the former president a curveball as he reportedly prepares to announce a third White House bid. Almost two-thirds (62%) of Republicans say they identify themselves as supporters of the GOP rather...
WGAL
Exit polls show who voted for Fetterman, Oz in US Senate race
News 8 is taking a look at who voted for which candidate in the U.S. Senate race and the issues that drove Pennsylvania voters to the polls. The information is based on NBC News interviews with voters as they left the polls. Education. 59% of college graduates voted for Democrat...
Democrats sweep three most competitive U.S. House races in North Carolina
(The Center Square) — Democrats swept North Carolina's three most competitive races for Congress on Tuesday night, including the 13th Congressional District currently held by Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd. Democrat state Sen. Jeff Jackson defeated former U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and Republican Pat Harrigan in the newly...
Jan. 6 committee gives Georgia DA “key evidence” that “undermines” Trump’s criminal defense: report
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen during a hearing by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 09, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots has handed over...
Photos show disappointment, shock at Republican election night events as 'red wave' never appears
Photos show disappointed Republicans when the expected election night "red wave" never arrived. Republicans on the ballot did not expect such a positive night for Democrats. In one battleground state, Georgia's open Senate seat is still pending as it heads to a runoff. Photos from Republican election night events across...
The Supreme Court’s Hands Are All Over The 2022 Midterm Election Results
If Republicans win control of the House by just a handful of seats or less, they will owe their slim majority to the Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court. In a series of election law cases, including one yet to be decided, the court’s conservative justices authorized partisan gerrymandering and effectively gutted the Voting Rights Act’s protections against racially discriminatory redistricting. These decisions led directly to an increase in congressional districts gerrymandered to favor Republicans and decreased the number of Black-majority seats that would have favored Democrats following the 2020 census.
Hold on. This election is not yet over
The larger message from the midterm election may be that, shocker, the country is still very engaged in its politics and divided over who should be in charge -- although the lack of major issues administering this election so far is something every American can celebrate.
Fetterman sues over mail-in ballots
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Senate in the state, filed a federal lawsuit on Monday to argue that mail-in ballots with an incorrect or missing date should be counted following a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling against them being included in the vote count. Fetterman argued in...
Five uncalled races to watch in the battle for the House
This month’s surprising midterm elections have everyone on edge, with voters across the country waiting to see who will control the House in the next Congress. A week after Election Day, the balance of power in the House remains unknown, with 212 seats in the GOP column, 204 in the Democratic column and 218 needed […]
CNBC
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
Final New York Times Poll Gives Democrats Lead in 3 of 4 Key Races
Despite the recent boost Republicans have seen across several key races, Democrats are still forecasted to keep control of the Senate, according to The New York Times' final midterm poll. The new poll released on Monday shows Democratic candidates in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia poised to win against their Republican...
Here Are The 11 States That Will Be Slow To Release Election Results
It will probably take at least 24 hours before winners in their high-profile races can be projected – and no, that isn’t evidence of fraud.
Pennsylvania Supreme Court says ballots in undated envelopes won't count
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania officials cannot count votes from mail-in or absentee ballots that lack accurate, handwritten dates on their return envelopes, the state Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday, a week before tabulation will begin in races for governor, the U.S. Senate and the state Legislature. The court directed...
2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — Follow along for real-time, on-the-ground updates on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections from The Associated Press. Live updates — all times Eastern — are produced by Ashraf Khalil, Annie Ma, Aamer Madhani, Chris Megerian, Mallika Sen and AP journalists around the country. BALANCE OF POWER REPORT ___ Election Day, Election Night, Election Morning After: Control of Congress still hangs in the balance as Democrats showed unexpected resilience in the midterm elections. With votes still being counted across the country, Republicans still had the opportunity to win control, but the results were nonetheless uplifting for Democrats who were braced for sweeping losses, AP national political reporters Sara Burnett, Jill Colvin and Will Weissert report.
Lauren Boebert gains thin lead over Adam Frisch in Colorado election
Lauren Boebert has moved ahead of Democratic challenger Adam Frisch for the House seat representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District by a thin margin in a tight race that has caught many off guard. After trailing througout Wednesday and into Thursday morning, Ms Boebert finally gained a small lead over...
Chronicle
Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House
Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
270towin.com
Republicans Close to House Control: Uncalled Races Update for November 15
Democrat Katie Hobbs wins hotly-contested Arizona gubernatorial race. Republicans reach 217 House seats; the next call in their favor will give them the majority. Maine ranked choice tabulation today will determine winner of Congressional District 2. Update: This will be finalized on Wednesday. Watch Live>. U.S. House. Republicans have won...
