thedigitalfix.com
Greta Gerwig reportedly making new Narnia movies for Netflix
Rumours are beginning to circulate that Netflix are hoping to recruit Greta Gerwig to make the first two movies in a new Chronicles of Narnia saga. The first book in the fantasy series, The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe, has been adapted four times – into TV series in the 1960s and 1980s, an animated movie in 1979, and into a big-budget live-action movie in 2005.
Polygon
The latest Puss in Boots movie is going full Spider-Verse
It’s been more than 20 years since the original Shrek hit theaters, so it’s no real surprise that its continuing series of spinoffs and followups is evolving, visually and narratively, away from their original style. But it is a little surprising to see their latest direction. The trailer for the latest Shrek spinoff, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, starts off with the usual CG look that’s become familiar over several Puss in Boots outings, including the direct-to-video sequel The Three Diablos, the Netflix interactive movie Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale, and the 2015 TV series The Adventures of Puss in Boots.
thedigitalfix.com
Nicolas Cage doing sequels to two of his best movies
Nicolas Cage, after years of gathering predominantly independent film credits to his name, is making his way back into the live-action big league. Recently the star led the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and is signed onto the vampire movie Renfield. But along with these exciting career developments – it looks like Cage may be giving fans a blast from the past in the future, too, as sequels for two of his best films are reportedly in the works.
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were Thrown “Under the Bus” by Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Strategy
The director discussed the state of the theatrical experience and reflected on films that "were suddenly relegated to, in this case, HBO Max." Steven Spielberg might be open to making a film for a streaming service in the future, but it sounds like he would want it to be on his terms.
‘The Princess Diaries’ Threequel Written By Aadrita Mukerji In Works At Disney
A third Princess Diaries film penned by Aadrita Mukerji (Reacher, Supergirl) is in the works at Disney, Deadline can confirm. Two-time Emmy nominee Debra Martin Chase will return to produce the new film after working on both past installments, with Melissa K. Stack — who scripted the comedy The Other Woman with Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann and Kate Upton — to serve as executive producer. The Princess Diaries is a coming-of-age comedy based on the popular novel series by Meg Cabot, which Disney released in 2001. Pic tells the story of Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway), a San Francisco teenager who comes to...
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Plans to Shoot an Eight-Episode TV Series Next Year
Quentin Tarantino has disclosed that he has plans to step back into television, looking to shoot an eight-episode series in 2023. The film director shared news of the project Wednesday night while promoting his new book, “Cinema Speculation,” at a New York event hosted by Elvis Mitchell. The filmmaker wasn’t forthright with narrative or production details around the project. Tarantino has worked in television before, directing two episodes of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” in 2005. Since then he has flirted with venturing back, with reports emerging in February that the director was in talks to helm installments of FX’s “Justified”...
Kyle Chandler And Glenn Close Join Cameron Diaz And Jamie Foxx In Netflix’s ‘Back In Action’
EXCLUSIVE: Kyle Chandler and Glenn Close are set to join Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx in the Netflix action-comedy Back In Action. The project drew headlines when it was announced in June on Foxx’s social media accounts as it marks Diaz’s return to acting after retiring from acting in 2018. The storyline for the action-comedy is being kept under wraps, but Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) is directing from a script he wrote with Brendan O’Brien’s (Neighbors). Beau Bauman (Central Intelligence) is producing for Good One Productions alongside Gordon for Exhibit A and Jenno Topping & Peter Chernin for Chernin Entertainment. Foxx,...
If You're Looking For Something Interesting To Watch, These 7 True Crime Docs Will Knock Your Socks Off
From a polygamist cult in Utah to Russian exiles in London, here is this year's essential true crime watchlist.
wegotthiscovered.com
Star of the new ‘Exorcist’ reboot teases a ‘really scary’ story
Nothing is holy nor sacred in Hollywood, with The Exorcist the next in line to get rebooted but its star Leslie Odom Jr. promises a worthy return to the franchise. The Exorcist has lived in relative peace and quiet since its very poor sequel and subsequently much better threequel, but the vultures of Hollywood aren’t ready to let a good, milkable property expire. Get ready for more exorcism madness, with Universal greenlighting a new trilogy of films.
Universal Nabs Rights to Bangles Singer Susanna Hoff’s Debut Novel ‘This Bird Has Flown’
Universal Pictures has acquired the movie adaptation rights to Susanna Hoff’s romantic debut novel, This Bird Has Flown, with Liza Chasin and Bruna Papandrea on board to produce. Hoff, who co-founded The Bangles and is married to Hollywood director Jay Roach, penned the novel about a washed-up pop singer who falls in love with a handsome British literature professor. Chasin and Papandrea will team up to produce the film adaptation under their 3Dot Productions and Made Up Stories banners.More from The Hollywood ReporterGeorge Clooney on What Early Success of 'Ticket to Paradise' Means for Romantic Comedies: "Universal Did a Very Brave Thing"'Freaky' Director...
murphysmultiverse.com
Warner Bros. Looking to Adapt ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’
It would seem the Fantastic Beasts films just aren’t cutting it for David Zaslav and the folks at Warner Bros. Studios. The Wizarding World, as it’s now officially called by fans and creatives, has been a staple franchise for Warner Bros. since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was released in 2001. Throughout eight movies, adapting seven books, Daniel Radcliffe‘s iconic young protagonist became a cornerstone of pop culture. As such, when the original series of films ended with 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, it felt less like a matter of “will the character return?” and more like a matter of “when?”. Sure enough, over a decade later, Warner Bros. wants to take a stab at reviving the Potter brand.
The Best Movies Directed by Actors
Most actors are storytellers at heart and so it’s no surprise when one tries their hand at directing. The results can be predictably mixed, ranging from forgettable indies to some of the best films ever made. (These are directors who were nominated for an Oscar on their first try.) Just as there’s no single fixed […]
Vice
The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening
The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
Collider
How to Watch 'The Menu' Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes
Horror goes haute-cuisine in The Menu, the horror black comedy that takes “eat-the-rich” to a whole other level. The film follows a well-to-do couple who embarks on a one-of-a-kind culinary experience on a designated, and isolated, island. But an innocent night of fine wine and dining soon reveals itself to be a literal kitchen nightmare. News of The Menu initially broke out in April 2019. Back then, the main cast was already announced, with Ralph Fiennes playing the lead and Emma Stone originally set to join him. Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts, Stone left the project and was replaced by Anya Taylor-Joy in June 2021. Filming finally began on September 3, 2021, in Savannah, Georgia.
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie. Sources are adamant this...
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
Collider
'The Menu' Cast and Character Guide
Dark comedy can be a challenge for filmmakers as it often involves merging two contrasting genres. Finding the right recipe for these movies takes impeccable scripting, direction, and execution. While it's not easy, there are always a few brave souls who dare to bring something new to the table to thrill genre lovers and that is the case with The Menu, one of the most anticipated films of 2022.
