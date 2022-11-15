Read full article on original website
The Real Reason Len Goodman Is Quitting 'Dancing with the Stars' After Season 31
On Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars semifinals, head judge Len Goodman announced to viewers that season 31 of the dance competition will be his final one. The Real Reason Len Goodman Is Quitting Dancing with the Stars. “I'm looking forward to next week's finale,” the 78-year-old judge said....
‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Cringe At Tyra Banks' Awkward Fail With Judge Len Goodman
Meet the Cast of “Dancing With the Stars” Season 31 Meet the Cast of “Dancing With the Stars” Season 31. Not every joke lands, especially on live TV. An especially awkward moment happened recently when Dancing With the Stars host Tyra Banks made a comment that prompted some shade from head judge Len Goodman.
These ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Are Married — To Each Other
'DWTS' has helped facilitate many relationships over the years. These 'DWTS' pros are married to others who perform on the same stage.
Carrie Ann Inaba Calls Out Emma Slater During 'Dancing with the Stars' Live Broadcast
For a minute, it looked as if things were getting heated at the Dancing with the Stars judges table when Carrie Ann Inaba was critiquing Vinny Guadagnino’s paso doble with pro partner Koko Iwasaki and had to stop to take Emma Slater to task, chiding her, “Emma, is that you?" And then adding, "Have you danced yet?”
Wayne Brady’s Emotionally Charged Reasons for Competing in ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31
Wayne Brady opens up about his 'Dancing with the Stars' experience and what he hopes viewers take away from his participation.
Matthew Perry Says He 'Knew' About Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer's Crushes on Each Other
Matthew Perry was not seething when Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer admitting during the Friends reunion to "crushing hard" on each other. As Perry tells it, he knew long before they spilled the tea to the world. During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, co-host Julia Cunningham wondered...
'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Pulled From Monday's Episode After COVID Diagnosis
COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc at Dancing With the Stars. Val Chmerkovskiy announced Sunday that he will have to miss Monday night's episode after he tested positive for the virus. He is the second pro dancer to test positive, following Daniella Karagach, who missed two weeks. "Val Chmerkovskiy, unfortunately, tested...
'Dancing With The Stars': Pro Dancer Announces Pregnancy During Semifinals
The Dancing With the Stars semifinals episode began in a dramatic way courtesy of Wayne Brady and his pro dance partner, Witney Carson. After an impressive Paso doble dance, Carson announced that she is pregnant with her second child. Carson, 29, and her husband, Carson McAllister, welcomed their first child, son Kevin Leo McAllister, in January 2021.
The Fate of The Kelly Clarkson Show Revealed
Watch: Kelly Clarkson Says New Album Is "Almost Finished" Looks like Kelly Clarkson is booked and busy for the next few years. Not only is the music superstar returning as a coach on season 23 of The Voice, but her daytime series The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for two more seasons through 2025, as announced on Nov. 7.
'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney
The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.
Julianne Hough And Brother Derek Hough Prep To Host Disney’s Magical Holiday Celebration
ORLANDO, Fla. – Julianne and Derek Hough were spotted at Disney’s Magic Kingdom on Saturday, having their make-up touchups in preparation for The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration. Derek and Julianne will host the celebration as they have done in previous years. Julianne
‘Dancing With the Stars’: Len Goodman Announces Season 31 Will Be His Last As Judge
The grand pooh bah is leaving the ballroom. Len Goodman announced Monday that season 31 of Dancing with the Stars will be his last. Goodman has been on the show since 2005. “It’s been a huge pleasure to be a huge part of such a wonderful show,” Goodman said, who added he wants to spend more time with his grandchildren. “I cannot thank you enough, the DWTS family. It has been such a wonderful experience for me. I’m looking forward to next week’s finale. I’m sure it’s going to be absolutely brilliant.” More to come… More from DeadlineJennifer Siebel Newsom Details Alleged Rape By Harvey Weinstein To Courtroom; Defense Focuses On Gavin Newsom's Career & Ex-Mogul's Political Contributions - Update'White Noise' Cinematographer Lol Crawley On Expanding Noah Baumbach's Cinematic Methods & Creating "Optical Illusions" For The Film's Sequences -- Camerimage How 'Wakanda Forever' $100M+ Promo Partner Campaign Fueled A November-Record $181M+ OpeningBest of DeadlineMovies With Lowest Budgets To Earn $1 Million, From ‘Clerks’ And ‘The Blair Witch Project' To ‘Eraserhead’ & More - Photo GalleryShelley Duvall Career In Film Gallery: From ‘The Shining’, ‘Three Women’, ‘Annie Hall’ & MoreJerry Lee Lewis: A Career In Photos Gallery
General Hospital Star Marcus Coloma Finally Explains Why He's Been Temporarily Recast
Recasting a role on a soap opera is often necessary when an actor leaves and the storylines must continue. Soap Hub took a poll of fans' opinions on recasting and, while 59% felt it depended on the circumstances or the actor, 17% understood that it was sometimes unavoidable. Actor Tyler...
'DWTS': Len Goodman retiring; Daniel Durant, Trevor Donovan get the boot
"Dancing with the Stars" judge Len Goodman has announced that the competition show's current 31st season will be his last.
Costars Reunited Through the Years
Nothing like a little reunion! Stars from both TV and film are constantly reuniting in Hollywood, whether it be on a red carpet or for a new project. Check out stars -- from shows and movies like That '70s Show, Saved by the Bell and Full House -- that have come together years after they took their last bows together
Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show
Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
Paramount debuts trailer for Tom Brady's '80 for Brady' movie
Paramount released the first trailer for Tom Brady’s new movie, “80 for Brady,” which hits theaters Feb. 3. Brady plays himself in the movie and also serves as producer.
We’re Obsessed With Sydney Sweeney’s Metallic Silver Eyeliner
Shop these products to achieve a similar look as the ‘GQ’ Men of the Year Award honoree.
'Dancing With the Stars' head judge is retiring from the show
Head judge Len Goodman made the announcement on Dancing With the Starson Monday, November 14, 2022, that he is retiring from the show after next week's season finale. Halfway through the episode, the 78-year-old judge said:
Kumail Nanjiani Revealed He Didn't Go To The Dentist For 15 Years, And I'm Shocked His Teeth Didn't Fall Out
"I knew it was going to be bad when she was like, 'Do you have any symptoms?' and I said, 'If I eat ice cream on the left side of my mouth, my spine hurts.'"
