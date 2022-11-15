ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

Musk has lost credibility after his ‘boy who cried wolf moment’ dumping $4 billion in Tesla stock in the latest ‘Twitter circus show’ move, says tech analyst

Elon Musk dumped $4 billion worth of Tesla shares on an unsuspecting market, angering investors already unhappy about his Twitter deal. Elon Musk has Tesla investors fuming over his decision to unload $4 billion worth of stock onto an unsuspecting market, with key supporters warning the entrepreneur’s own credibility is now on the line.
Newsweek

Elon Musk Faces Tesla Trouble With 40,000 Vehicles Recalled as Stocks Dip

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk's in-tray has got even busier this week as his electric car firm Tesla has been forced to recall more than 40,000 vehicles. The move, sparked by fears over a loss of power steering assist on some models, may affect the company's share price—which has already been hit as a result of Musk's new job as Twitter boss.
CNBC

Here's how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 in Walmart 10 years ago

About 10 days ahead of Black Friday — one of the most anticipated shopping days for merchandisers — big-box retailer Walmart reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings. And good news for consumers: The company plans to set prices for Thanksgiving staples at the same level as 2021. For the...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Humiliates a Former Star CEO

Elon Musk is non conventional. He alone manages five companies, each of which plays an important role in their respective sector. The stature of the billionaire also adds pressure, as his detractors would be thrilled if one of his companies were to fail. Of these five companies, three occupy important...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 6 cyclical ‘smokestack’ stocks may be worth owning

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of cyclical stocks that have "caught fire" recently, making them potential great additions to portfolios. "Sell the techs into any strength … because they're right in the middle of the Federal Reserve's blast zone. But as for the cyclical smokestack stocks? Many of them could be worth owning," he said.
CNBC

November Monthly Meeting: Cramer reveals the 10 core holdings for this uncertain market

Coming off the S&P 500's biggest week in months, Jim looks ahead to what's next as the Fed continues its battle against inflation. The Federal Reserve signaled we are not out of the woods yet, but stocks started to rally in October on hopes of a pivot to a less aggressive stance on hiking interest rates. Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks make sense of this earnings season and map out the road ahead.
CNBC

New FTX CEO scorches SBF in bankruptcy filing, and celebrities sued over FTX ads: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Stéphane Ouellette, the CEO of FRNT Financial, discusses the potential contagion risks following FTX's collapse.
CNBC

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022: Cramer says wait to buy this surging retailer

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down how October's softening Producer Price Index will affect the market. Jim shares his outlook for China-exposed stocks in the portfolio after productive talks with the U.S. Also, Jim gives his reasoning for waiting to buy a surging retail stock in the portfolio until after its earnings call Wednesday.
CNBC

What Cramer is watching Thursday — rates may go much higher, promising tech, and mixed retail

Don't forget our November "Monthly Meeting" for Club member at noon ET. We'll be discussing core stocks to own for 2023. It's not too late to sign up. U.S. stock futures point to a lower Thursday open on Wall Street as bond yields jump. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard says interest rate hikes have had "only limited effects" on inflation so far. Bullard adds, "The policy rate is not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive." Bullard 5% to 7%? No real evidence of slowdown.
CNBC

CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Excerpts: Liberty Media Chairman John Malone Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber on “Squawk on the Street” Today

WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" – from Liberty Media Investor Day in NYC. Following are excerpts from the unofficial transcript of a CNBC exclusive interview with Liberty Media Chairman John Malone on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET) today, Thursday, November 17th for Liberty Media Investor Day in NYC. The full interview will be available on CNBC.com and the following are links to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/11/17/john-malone-there-may-be-opportunities-for-streamers-to-bundle.html, https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/11/17/a-dramatically-slower-ad-market-is-ahead-says-liberty-media-chairman-john-malone.html, https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/11/17/liberty-media-chairman-john-malone-there-is-enormous-market-power-in-sports.html and https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/11/17/warner-bros-discovery-business-is-a-long-term-game-says-liberty-media-chairman-john-malone.html.

