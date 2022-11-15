Read full article on original website
Mark Zuckerberg has shed $90 billion in 2022 while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both lost $58 billion as gloomy earnings reports leave tech stocks reeling
The party may have finally ended for tech founder billionaires. After years of stocks climbing to profound heights and billionaires amassing insurmountable wealth, a bout of poor tech earnings has led to billions instantly slashed from the fortunes of company founders. Jeff Bezos is set to see around $23 billion...
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warns a recession is looming - and Americans should 'prepare for the worst'
Jeff Bezos warned the US economy is likely to slump in a painful recession. Amazon's billionaire founder advised consumers and businesses to delay purchases and stockpile cash. Bezos recently suggested it was time to "batten down the hatches." Jeff Bezos has warned a US recession is looming, and advised consumers...
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to get the 'train wreck' Twitter deal done, Wedbush says
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to complete his Twitter buyout, according to Dav Ives of Wedbush. "The more investors that bail on this deal is the more money that Musk needs to contribute and therefore sell more Tesla stock," Ives said.
Musk has lost credibility after his ‘boy who cried wolf moment’ dumping $4 billion in Tesla stock in the latest ‘Twitter circus show’ move, says tech analyst
Elon Musk dumped $4 billion worth of Tesla shares on an unsuspecting market, angering investors already unhappy about his Twitter deal. Elon Musk has Tesla investors fuming over his decision to unload $4 billion worth of stock onto an unsuspecting market, with key supporters warning the entrepreneur’s own credibility is now on the line.
Elon Musk Faces Tesla Trouble With 40,000 Vehicles Recalled as Stocks Dip
Billionaire businessman Elon Musk's in-tray has got even busier this week as his electric car firm Tesla has been forced to recall more than 40,000 vehicles. The move, sparked by fears over a loss of power steering assist on some models, may affect the company's share price—which has already been hit as a result of Musk's new job as Twitter boss.
Elon Musk's personal worth shrinks by $100 billion, yet more than Jeff Bezos'
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has seen $100 billion of his fortune wiped off in less than a year. Even after such a sharp decline, he remains the richest person on the planet, Forbes reported. It was November of 2021 when Elon Musk rode the wave of his electric...
Elon Musk has picked a successor as Tesla CEO: Here are the top candidates for the top job
Tesla director James Murdoch revealed to a judge that Musk has recently made a decision as to who should one day replace him at the helm of the $600 billion electric vehicle manufacturer.
CNBC
Here's how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 in Walmart 10 years ago
About 10 days ahead of Black Friday — one of the most anticipated shopping days for merchandisers — big-box retailer Walmart reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings. And good news for consumers: The company plans to set prices for Thanksgiving staples at the same level as 2021. For the...
Here's What Drove Tesla Shares Back Above $200 Today
Elon Musk acknowledged he has his hands full with Twitter, and that admission might just be what Tesla investors wanted to hear.
Elon Musk Humiliates a Former Star CEO
Elon Musk is non conventional. He alone manages five companies, each of which plays an important role in their respective sector. The stature of the billionaire also adds pressure, as his detractors would be thrilled if one of his companies were to fail. Of these five companies, three occupy important...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 6 cyclical ‘smokestack’ stocks may be worth owning
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of cyclical stocks that have "caught fire" recently, making them potential great additions to portfolios. "Sell the techs into any strength … because they're right in the middle of the Federal Reserve's blast zone. But as for the cyclical smokestack stocks? Many of them could be worth owning," he said.
CNBC
Self-made millionaire Barbara Corcoran shows off 'the best thing' in her closet—and it cost less than a penny
Real estate broker Barbara Corcoran may be a self-made millionaire, but that doesn't mean she can pass up a good deal. The star of ABC's "Shark Tank" recently posted a video tour of her closet on Instagram, pulling out her most and least expensive items — both of which she said she loves.
Elon Musk suggested a potential successor for Tesla CEO in recent months, board director says
James Murdoch testified that Elon Musk identified a potential successor for the role of Tesla CEO. Murdoch, a Tesla board director, made the comment during a trial over Tesla's pay package for Musk. He did not specify who Musk had suggested, but said Musk had identified them in the last...
CNBC
November Monthly Meeting: Cramer reveals the 10 core holdings for this uncertain market
Coming off the S&P 500's biggest week in months, Jim looks ahead to what's next as the Fed continues its battle against inflation. The Federal Reserve signaled we are not out of the woods yet, but stocks started to rally in October on hopes of a pivot to a less aggressive stance on hiking interest rates. Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks make sense of this earnings season and map out the road ahead.
CNBC
New FTX CEO scorches SBF in bankruptcy filing, and celebrities sued over FTX ads: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Stéphane Ouellette, the CEO of FRNT Financial, discusses the potential contagion risks following FTX's collapse.
CNBC
Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022: Cramer says wait to buy this surging retailer
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down how October's softening Producer Price Index will affect the market. Jim shares his outlook for China-exposed stocks in the portfolio after productive talks with the U.S. Also, Jim gives his reasoning for waiting to buy a surging retail stock in the portfolio until after its earnings call Wednesday.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bath & Body Works, Norwegian Cruise Line, Macy's and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of the cruise stock shed 6.8% following a double downgrade to an underperform rating from Credit Suisse. The bank said shares are trading at a premium and investors can find better value in its cruise peers. – Target's stock...
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Thursday — rates may go much higher, promising tech, and mixed retail
Don't forget our November "Monthly Meeting" for Club member at noon ET. We'll be discussing core stocks to own for 2023. It's not too late to sign up. U.S. stock futures point to a lower Thursday open on Wall Street as bond yields jump. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard says interest rate hikes have had "only limited effects" on inflation so far. Bullard adds, "The policy rate is not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive." Bullard 5% to 7%? No real evidence of slowdown.
CNBC
CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Excerpts: Liberty Media Chairman John Malone Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber on “Squawk on the Street” Today
WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" – from Liberty Media Investor Day in NYC. Following are excerpts from the unofficial transcript of a CNBC exclusive interview with Liberty Media Chairman John Malone on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET) today, Thursday, November 17th for Liberty Media Investor Day in NYC. The full interview will be available on CNBC.com and the following are links to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/11/17/john-malone-there-may-be-opportunities-for-streamers-to-bundle.html, https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/11/17/a-dramatically-slower-ad-market-is-ahead-says-liberty-media-chairman-john-malone.html, https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/11/17/liberty-media-chairman-john-malone-there-is-enormous-market-power-in-sports.html and https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/11/17/warner-bros-discovery-business-is-a-long-term-game-says-liberty-media-chairman-john-malone.html.
Tesla is the most profitable company on the planet, says Baron Capital
That is the claim of Ron Baron, who invested 6.7 billion in Tesla
