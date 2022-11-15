ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
813area.com

Experience the Exquisiteness of Food at Wiregrass Mall in Tampa

An open-air mall right in the heart of Tampa offers all kinds of exquisiteness for food, shopping, and lifestyle. You know we are talking about the picturesque Wiregrass Mall, right?. With over 800,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and entertainment, Wiregrass Mall is a true gathering place for locals and...
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

Meet Dana McKay, WFLA's New Morning Show Co-Host

Allow myself to introduce... myself. I'm Dana McKay, the new co-host of AM Tampa Bay with Jack Harris and The Ryan Gorman Show. While I didn't grow up here in Florida, I consider Tampa Bay to be my home now. This is my third time moving to the Sunshine State and I have no plans to leave again. I live in Riverview with my husband Rick and our 10-year-old son Rocco. I also have an 18-year-old daughter, Kyla, who lives in Boston where she's a student at Emerson College.
TAMPA, FL
Modern Globe

HOTBINS Opens in Tampa

HOTBINS has just opened a new store in Tampa on East Busch Boulevard. If you're not a TikTok enthusiast, you may not know what this even means. Let me explain, HOTBINS is an Amazon resale store. What does that mean? Let's dive in:
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

'A Christmas Story' brings back fond memories at Robert's Christmas Wonderland

CLEARWATER, Fla. - It's been nearly 40 years since the release of the holiday classic "A Christmas Story" and the fan base keeps growing. "It just brought back so many memories of growing up, and I think that's why it resonates a lot with families around Christmastime," said Dennis Wilkinson, one of the managers of Robert's Christmas Wonderland in Clearwater.
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa Bay homebuyers must now make six figures

November 16, 2022 - According to a study by Redfin, residents in the Tampa Bay metro area must earn 62.4% more than they did last year to buy a home. The real estate platform’s statistics show that in 2021, homebuyers needed to make $62,615 annually. That number is now up to $101,682. Tampa residents saw the nation’s fourth-largest increase, and eight Florida cities made the top 15.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Adult Thrill Ride Coming To Tampa

An adult thrill ride is coming to Tampa and it isn’t a new roller coaster at Busch Gardens. Yacht StarShip announced the “Bay Rocket,” which is a jet boat thrill ride. The “Bay Rocket” will start on Friday. It will be docked at the Tampa Convention Center at the Pirate Water Taxi main dock.
