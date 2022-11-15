Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
Invention by USF Researchers Creates Digital AlibiModern Globe
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!Florida and BeyondFlorida State
Related
Festival cancelled due to 'circumstances beyond company's control'
Ticket holders are in limbo after the cancellation of the Blended Festival scheduled to be held on November 19th and 20th at Perry Harvey Sr. Park in Tampa.
realitytitbit.com
Love is Blind: Tampa casting opens with questionnaire asking for 'best face photo'
Love is Blind: Tampa has officially opened its applications for those hoping to find their match. It comes just as all episodes of season 3 of the original show were released on Netflix, but what does the questionnaire involve?. Tampa-based residents are signing up to (hopefully) meet the love of...
‘Jeopardy!’ clue mentioning Brian Laundrie called ‘insensitive’ and ‘tasteless’
A clue that appeared on "Celebrity Jeopardy!" is sparking backlash.
Habit Burger Grill Set to Make Tampa Debut, Nine More Locations on the Horizon
Although the restaurant is reportedly going to open this December, a location is yet to be revealed.
Black Restaurant Week comes to Tampa Bay
Black Restaurant Week comes to Tampa Bay Nov. 11-20, including 20 different eateries serving specialty dishes.
813area.com
Experience the Exquisiteness of Food at Wiregrass Mall in Tampa
An open-air mall right in the heart of Tampa offers all kinds of exquisiteness for food, shopping, and lifestyle. You know we are talking about the picturesque Wiregrass Mall, right?. With over 800,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and entertainment, Wiregrass Mall is a true gathering place for locals and...
Beach Beacon
Treasure Island’s Sanding Ovations blends fantasy sand sculptures and live music
TREASURE ISLAND — Sand sculptors from around the world will transform the 15th annual Sanding Ovations into a storybook fantasyland on the beach, with creations designed around the theme of “Once Upon a Time.”. The showcase of sand artists is expected to draw tens of thousands of spectators...
iheart.com
Meet Dana McKay, WFLA's New Morning Show Co-Host
Allow myself to introduce... myself. I'm Dana McKay, the new co-host of AM Tampa Bay with Jack Harris and The Ryan Gorman Show. While I didn't grow up here in Florida, I consider Tampa Bay to be my home now. This is my third time moving to the Sunshine State and I have no plans to leave again. I live in Riverview with my husband Rick and our 10-year-old son Rocco. I also have an 18-year-old daughter, Kyla, who lives in Boston where she's a student at Emerson College.
'Morally we cannot continue to stand by:' Tampa's Blended Festival is not going to happen
Headliners at Tampa's Blended Festival, set for Nov. 19-20, included The Chainsmokers and Nelly.
HOTBINS Opens in Tampa
HOTBINS has just opened a new store in Tampa on East Busch Boulevard. If you're not a TikTok enthusiast, you may not know what this even means. Let me explain, HOTBINS is an Amazon resale store. What does that mean? Let's dive in:
fox13news.com
'A Christmas Story' brings back fond memories at Robert's Christmas Wonderland
CLEARWATER, Fla. - It's been nearly 40 years since the release of the holiday classic "A Christmas Story" and the fan base keeps growing. "It just brought back so many memories of growing up, and I think that's why it resonates a lot with families around Christmastime," said Dennis Wilkinson, one of the managers of Robert's Christmas Wonderland in Clearwater.
fox35orlando.com
Gabby Petito's family awarded $3 million in lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's parents, estate
NORTH PORT, Fla. - A final judgment in the civil lawsuit against the family of Brian Laundrie says his estate must pay $3 million to the estate of the girlfriend he killed – Gabby Petito – back in 2021. The ruling is in response to a wrongful death...
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa Bay homebuyers must now make six figures
November 16, 2022 - According to a study by Redfin, residents in the Tampa Bay metro area must earn 62.4% more than they did last year to buy a home. The real estate platform’s statistics show that in 2021, homebuyers needed to make $62,615 annually. That number is now up to $101,682. Tampa residents saw the nation’s fourth-largest increase, and eight Florida cities made the top 15.
995qyk.com
Adult Thrill Ride Coming To Tampa
An adult thrill ride is coming to Tampa and it isn’t a new roller coaster at Busch Gardens. Yacht StarShip announced the “Bay Rocket,” which is a jet boat thrill ride. The “Bay Rocket” will start on Friday. It will be docked at the Tampa Convention Center at the Pirate Water Taxi main dock.
Black Restaurant Week hopes to highlight hidden gems in Tampa
It's part of a national movement created seven years ago to help black chefs, restaurants, and food truck owners get publicity and stay afloat.
New speedboat tour Bay Rocket launching in downtown Tampa this week
The ride will launch near the Tampa Convention Center.
Tampa among top 20 most expensive cities in US
Tampa is one of the most expensive places to live in all of the U.S., according to data from doxoPLUS.
Florida witness says bright light filled room as object hovered nearby
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Valrico reported being woken in her bedroom by a bright light and then observed an object stationary in the sky for 10 to 15 minutes at about 5:45 a.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Florida Resident Deals: Black Friday Discounts and Perks for Couples
Doing some holiday shopping? Black Friday and Cyber Monday are coming up and, while there...
Comments / 0