Lisa Marie Presley was contacted by Scientology officials to 'calm things down' with a woman who accused actor Danny Masterson of rape, prosecutor says
Lisa Marie Presley rarely speaks about her time as a Scientologist. Now, she's been dropped as a witness in the Danny Masterson trial last minute.
Rock Star Husband Of Danny Masterson Accuser Makes Stalking Claim Against The Church Of Scientology While Testifying
The second week of Danny Masterson’s rape trial in Los Angeles concluded on Friday, and there were a number of notable developments over the past few days. Week 2 opened with a surprising testimony and (another) request for a mistrial from the actor’s legal team. Additional testimonies were also heard on Friday, and one of them came from a noted rock star. The Mars Volta lead singer Cedric Zavala took the stand to testify, as his wife is one of several women who’ve claimed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the 2000s. And while giving his account, Zavala claimed that he and his family are being stalked by the Church of Scientology, which he and his spouse once belonged to.
During a shocking courtroom demonstration, Harvey Weinstein's attorney removed his jacket and told an accuser he would not 'go any further'
Accuser Lauren Young had just testified that ex-Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein stripped naked in front of her.
Leah Remini Speaks Out About Danny Masterson's Criminal Trial, SLAMS Church Of Scientology For 'Covering Up' Alleged Crimes
Leah Remini didn't mince words while speaking out about Danny Masterson's criminal trial, taking aim at the Church of Scientology for "covering up" his alleged crimes.RadarOnline.com has learned the King of Queens actress shared a lengthy statement on Tuesday about the importance of keeping eyes and ears on Masterson's court war as he stands charged with sexually assaulting three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003. The actor pleaded not guilty to all charges.He is facing up to 45 years in prison if convicted, RadarOnline.com can confirm. "Do you know that if you are a Scientologist, you are forbidden...
Danny Masterson Rape Trial Concludes as Prosecutor Calls Actor 'a Man for Whom No Never Meant No'
Warning: This story contains graphic details of alleged rape. Danny Masterson's sexual assault trial concluded with closing arguments on Tuesday. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller called the That '70s Show alum, 46, "a man who was controlling and a man for whom no never meant no" in the prosecution's closing statement.
Casey Anthony Accuses Father For Death Of Toddler Caylee: 'He Didn't Rush To Call 911'
Casey Anthony believes her father, George, is at fault for her 2-year-old daughter Caylee’s death in 2008.The infamous mother has relived her version of the toddler’s final moments in the 36-year-old's first ever on-camera interview teaser for Peacock’s Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, which is set for release on Tuesday, November 29.Anthony was the original suspect of her daughter's murder but was acquitted after being found not guilty on July 5, 2011.Over a decade later, Anthony confessed she believes Caylee — whose skeletal remains were found in a wooded area near the family's home six months after her disappearance...
Popculture
Police Demand Popular Actress' Arrest
Authorities have demanded the arrest of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Fernandez, a Sri Lankan beauty pageant winner and model who made her Bollywood debut in 2009, is currently being investigated for a financial misdemeanor for a case involving an alleged conman and accusations of money laundering. However, despite her alleged involvement in the case, a court in India recently granted her bail, prompting the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Indian government agency that investigates financial crimes, to state their desire to place Fernandez in custody.
TV producer Eric Weinberg has $5-million bail revoked after judge labels him danger to society
Eric Weinberg, a former co-executive producer of the TV show "Scrubs," was led away Tuesday in handcuffs after pleading not guilty to 18 felony counts, including rape and sexual battery.
Church of Scientology is on opposite ends of two celebrity rape cases in L.A., New York
The trials of 'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson and 'Crash' director Paul Haggis on either coast have moved Scientology into the spotlight.
Alabama Dad Arrested For Allegedly Beating Teen Daughter Who Revealed His Affair
Christopher Andrighetti allegedly beat his 14-year-old daughter with a shower curtain and a piece of wood and then threw glass bottles at her. She fled after he left her to clean up his mess. An Alabama man is facing multiple child abuse charges after he allegedly beat his teenage daughter...
Convict Says He Killed Young Florida Waitress – But Her Husband Is Already Behind Bars For The Murder
Jeremy Scott says in the final episode of the podcast "Bone Valley" that it was him, not Leo Schofield, who is responsible for Michelle Saum Schofield's 1987 murder, but prosecutors say he isn't credible. For more than 30 years, Leo Schofield has been behind bars serving time for the murder...
Fourth Danny Masterson accuser says she sent supportive message to actor's brother
LOS ANGELES — The fourth woman to accuse “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson of rape told the court Thursday that she sent a supportive message to the actor’s brother two years before she told police that she, too, was a victim. Jane Doe #4,...
Former Playboy Model Enters Alford Plea In Beating Death Of 71-Year-Old Psychiatrist She Had Been Romantically Linked To
California psychiatrist Thomas Burchard had traveled to Las Vegas to cut Kelsey Turner off financially when he was beaten to death by Turner and her boyfriend, authorities alleged. Former Playboy model Kelsey Turner has pleaded guilty to killing a 71-year-old psychiatrist who was found dead in the trunk of an...
Execution date set for ‘one of most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history’
Officials have set an execution date in early 2023 for a man on death row described by critics as “one of the most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history,” the final step in a conviction process with documented instances of racism.In 2005, at age 21, Andre Thomas, a Black man, was sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife, Laura Boren, a white woman, their son Andrew, as well as Ms Boren’s daughter Leyha.According to his attorneys, Thomas who began hearing voices in his head at age 9, committed the murders in the midst of documented psychosis,...
Prosecutors Won’t Charge Oregon Man Who Killed Landlord Dressed As Michael Myers
The unidentified former tenant allegedly killed Justin Valdivia, 46, with a “saberlike” sword in September after his former landlord ambushed him wearing the iconic mask from the slasher franchise “Halloween.”. A Portland man who used a sword to kill his ex-landlord, who, at the time, was disguised...
msn.com
Casey Anthony Accuses Her Dad of Caylee's Death: 'He Told Me What to Do'
More than a decade after Casey Anthony was acquitted on charges that she'd murdered her daughter, she's shifting the blame for the 2-year-old's death onto her own dad. Anthony tells her side of the story in the forthcoming limited documentary series, Casey Anthony: Where the True Lies. It's set to air on Peacock on November 29.
AOL Corp
Gavin Newsom praises wife’s Harvey Weinstein testimony, has ‘a lot to share’ about trial
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is proud of the “grit” his wife has shown during her days of testimony in the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial and said he will have more to share following the legal proceedings. Newsom on Thursday addressed First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s emotional Los...
Missing California Mom Of Two Found Dead In Desert After Sister Finds 'Significant Amount Of Blood' In Home
Rachel Castillo disappeared under suspicious circumstances and was later found in a "remote location" in Antelope Valley, authorities said. Her ex-husband, Zarbab Ali, has been identified as the "primary suspect." Rachel Castillo, a California mom of two, has been found dead in a “remote” desert just days after her sister...
Ex-Las Vegas Cop Pleads Guilty To 1997 Homicide Of Woman Found Dead At Construction Site
Arthur Sewall Jr. pleaded to lesser charges of manslaughter for the murder of 20-year-old Nadia Iverson, who was shot in the head during a sex act while inside an apartment undergoing renovations. A former Las Vegas cop has confessed to murdering a woman more than 25 years ago. Arthur Sewall...
msn.com
Aaron Carter’s son Prince will inherit everything
Aaron Carter’s son Prince Lyric will inherit his estate. The late ‘Candy’ hitmaker - who was found dead at age 34 last week - did not leave a last will and testament despite lawyers recommending he do so however California state law mandates all cash and property will go to his 11-month-old son Prince, who he had with his ex fiancee Melanie Martin.
Oxygen
New York City, NY
