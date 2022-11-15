ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Star Husband Of Danny Masterson Accuser Makes Stalking Claim Against The Church Of Scientology While Testifying

The second week of Danny Masterson’s rape trial in Los Angeles concluded on Friday, and there were a number of notable developments over the past few days. Week 2 opened with a surprising testimony and (another) request for a mistrial from the actor’s legal team. Additional testimonies were also heard on Friday, and one of them came from a noted rock star. The Mars Volta lead singer Cedric Zavala took the stand to testify, as his wife is one of several women who’ve claimed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the 2000s. And while giving his account, Zavala claimed that he and his family are being stalked by the Church of Scientology, which he and his spouse once belonged to.
Leah Remini Speaks Out About Danny Masterson's Criminal Trial, SLAMS Church Of Scientology For 'Covering Up' Alleged Crimes

Leah Remini didn't mince words while speaking out about Danny Masterson's criminal trial, taking aim at the Church of Scientology for "covering up" his alleged crimes.RadarOnline.com has learned the King of Queens actress shared a lengthy statement on Tuesday about the importance of keeping eyes and ears on Masterson's court war as he stands charged with sexually assaulting three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003. The actor pleaded not guilty to all charges.He is facing up to 45 years in prison if convicted, RadarOnline.com can confirm. "Do you know that if you are a Scientologist, you are forbidden...
Casey Anthony Accuses Father For Death Of Toddler Caylee: 'He Didn't Rush To Call 911'

Casey Anthony believes her father, George, is at fault for her 2-year-old daughter Caylee’s death in 2008.The infamous mother has relived her version of the toddler’s final moments in the 36-year-old's first ever on-camera interview teaser for Peacock’s Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, which is set for release on Tuesday, November 29.Anthony was the original suspect of her daughter's murder but was acquitted after being found not guilty on July 5, 2011.Over a decade later, Anthony confessed she believes Caylee — whose skeletal remains were found in a wooded area near the family's home six months after her disappearance...
Police Demand Popular Actress' Arrest

Authorities have demanded the arrest of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Fernandez, a Sri Lankan beauty pageant winner and model who made her Bollywood debut in 2009, is currently being investigated for a financial misdemeanor for a case involving an alleged conman and accusations of money laundering. However, despite her alleged involvement in the case, a court in India recently granted her bail, prompting the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Indian government agency that investigates financial crimes, to state their desire to place Fernandez in custody.
Execution date set for ‘one of most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history’

Officials have set an execution date in early 2023 for a man on death row described by critics as “one of the most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history,” the final step in a conviction process with documented instances of racism.In 2005, at age 21, Andre Thomas, a Black man, was sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife, Laura Boren, a white woman, their son Andrew, as well as Ms Boren’s daughter Leyha.According to his attorneys, Thomas who began hearing voices in his head at age 9, committed the murders in the midst of documented psychosis,...
Aaron Carter’s son Prince will inherit everything

Aaron Carter’s son Prince Lyric will inherit his estate. The late ‘Candy’ hitmaker - who was found dead at age 34 last week - did not leave a last will and testament despite lawyers recommending he do so however California state law mandates all cash and property will go to his 11-month-old son Prince, who he had with his ex fiancee Melanie Martin.
